Miami’s Bam Adebayo reportedly invited to Team USA World Cup training camp

By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Energy bigs have a role in international basketball, especially with the uptempo and athletic style Team USA employs. The Americans try to overwhelm opponents with talent and athleticism, and they do it at a level only a couple of nations in the world could hope to counter.

Bam Adebayo fits right in with that, which is why the Miami Heat big man received an invite to Team USA training camp, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

A lot of big men have declined to play for Team USA this summer including Anthony Davis, Paul Millsap, Kevin Love, and Montrezl Harrell. That’s not to mention other stars such as James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal bowing out. The wide-open coming NBA season and players preferring to target the 2020 Olympics (and not play for Team USA in consecutive summers) has led to the rash of players bowing out.

Among the big men expected to be in training camp for USA Basketball and compete for a job are Andre Drummond, Julius Randle, Brook Lopez, P.J. Tucker, and Myles Turner.

Adebayo could end up going against Heat teammate Kelly Olynyk — who is playing for Canada — at the World Cup in China.

USA Basketball is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Then the team heads overseas for the World Cup, which begins in China on Aug. 31.

Wizards: C.J. Miles to have left foot surgery for stress fracture

Ethan Stoler/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) Wizards forward C.J. Miles will undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot.

The team says the operation is set for Thursday in New York and he is expected to be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Washington acquired Miles from the Memphis Grizzlies this summer for center Dwight Howard. New general manager Tommy Sheppard says the Wizards’ medical team has done a “fantastic job of proactively diagnosing C.J.’s condition and establishing a treatment protocol.”

The 32-year-old veteran averaged 6.4 assists a game last season with Toronto and Memphis. Miles played 838 regular-season NBA games for five teams before joining the Wizards.

Kendrick Perkins: I think Warriors had ‘upper hand’ with Kevin Durant until Draymond Green argument

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
By Dan FeldmanJul 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant called Kendrick Perkins his favorite teammate of all-time. Perkins was out ahead on Durant signing with the Nets.

Perkins, via Grady Duggan of KNBR

“I think people had speculation that the Knicks were actually the front runners, but they weren’t. In my opinion it was either Brooklyn or going back to Golden State. I asked Kevin what was the reason behind him ultimately choosing Brooklyn and he told me: ‘Perk you’re not stupid, you know why I chose Brooklyn man. Look at the organization and look at the direction they’re going in.’ I think this was probably in the works for at least a couple months now. At least with him and Kyrie and DeAndre Jordan.”

“I think win lose or draw, in my opinion, KD already had one foot out the door. I’ve said it a lot, coming into the season I think Golden State had the upper hand but as the season went on and the incident happened with him and Draymond, I don’t think Kevin really bounced back from it. Once again you have to applaud KD because he never came out in the media and bashed Draymond about the situation, he never even really responded to Draymond on the court. I think he handled it well as far as how he went out there and competed at a high level and put his body on the line for the Warriors. I don’t think he ever bounced back from those words.”

Like with Jay Williams, this is another case of someone close to Durant speaking for him. We shouldn’t assume Perkins is accurately conveying how Durant feels.

But Perkins’ connection to Durant adds credibility to this.

A reminder of what Draymond Green reportedly told Durant last November, roughly: You’re a bitch and you know you’re a bitch. We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave. It’s easy to see how that’d contribute to Durant feeling disrespected with the Warriors.

However, rumors of Durant leaving were gaining traction long before his spat with Green. This could be a way of scapegoating Green.

There’s still a lot to uncover about Durant’s unconventional exit from Golden State.

Las Vegas NBA win totals for next season are out. Here are three bets worth your money.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Las Vegas bookmakers are good at this: The win totals — the under/overs on how many wins a team will get next season — get you thinking “I could see that.”

Now that the dust has settled on the NBA summer (for the most part) Ceasers Palace Sportsbook put out its win totals for next season. Here they are, in order of highest to lowest:

Milwaukee Bucks 57
LA Clippers 55½
Philadelphia 76ers 54½
Utah Jazz 52½
Houston Rockets 52
Denver Nuggets 52
Los Angeles Lakers 51½
Indiana Pacers 48½
Boston Celtics 49½
Portland Trail Blazers 47½
Golden State Warriors 47
Brooklyn Nets 47
Toronto Raptors 45
San Antonio Spurs 43½
Miami Heat 43½
Dallas Mavericks 41
Orlando Magic 40½
New Orleans Pelicans 39
Detroit Pistons 37½
Sacramento Kings 37
Atlanta Hawks 36
Minnesota Timberwolves 35
Chicago Bulls 30½
Washington Wizards 28½
Oklahoma City Thunder 28
New York Knicks 27
Phoenix Suns 27
Memphis Grizzlies 25½
Cleveland Cavaliers 24
Charlotte Hornets 24

The Bucks and Clippers deserve the top spots, on paper they are the best teams heading into the season. The depth of the West, where 12 teams at least have legit playoff dreams, makes these numbers harder. Both Brooklyn and Golden State are at 47 wins, the Warriors will be the better team this season but in the West those wins will be harder to come by.

Here are what I see as the three best bets on the board:

1) Toronto Raptors over 45. Toronto is going to take a step back without Kawhi Leonard, but that number is way, way too low. Toronto went 17-5 without Leonard last season, and 10 of those games were the second night of back-to-backs. They were 4-5 against playoff teams and that includes wins over Golden State and Indiana without their Finals MVP. This is still a good team in a weaker East they are still going to be pushing 50 wins, especially with Pascal Siakam being a year older and OG Anunoby returning to the lineup. The only concern here is a mid-season sell-off of Kyle Lowry and others, but as it stands this is easy money.

2) Dallas Mavericks under 41. There are just too many questions here: How does Kristaps Porzingis look after missing a season with a torn ACL (and did you believe in him in the first place)? What kind of shape does Luka Doncic come back in and how much of a step forward does his game take? Will guys like Delon Wright and Seth Curry knock down enough shots to keep defenses honest? I like the way the Mavericks are building, I think there is real potential here, but in a deep West, I just don’t believe this year is their year to make a leap forward.

3) Detroit Pistons over 37.5. They won 41 games last season, they made moves this season that make them marginally better, and the top of the East got weaker. The Pistons are a slightly better than .500 team, not one you want to bet on to get past the first round, but 38 games? Blake Griffin gets them there.

 

Report: Knicks believe Spurs tampered with Kristaps Porzingis

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 26, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
The Spurs are reportedly pissed about Marcus Morris reneging on his deal with them to sign with the Knicks.

That’s not necessarily a problem for New York, which saw reports of San Antonio’s interest in Porzingis emerge before trading him to the Mavericks.

Frank Isola of The Athletic:

That it was the Spurs who lost made it extra special for the Knicks, who privately suspected San Antonio, with deep ties in Europe, may have made illegal contact with Kristaps Porzingis while he was still with the Knicks.

Ian Begley of SNY:

Per SNY sources, there are people in the Knicks organization who feel some with the Spurs operated outside of accepted NBA norms at times when Kristaps Porzingis was a Knick.

There’s a difference between illegal contact and the NBA’s accepted norms. Tampering is widespread, but technically prohibited. Some conversations can violate norms, though that can be in the eye of the beholder.

Did the Spurs do something wrong? I don’t know.

It doesn’t seem coincidental this leaked after the Knicks poached Morris. It seems they’re trying to justify that controversial move. That could be by revealing and accurately characterizing something San Antonio actually did. That could be by smearing San Antonio.

The NBA is investigating tampering. Maybe this will come up.