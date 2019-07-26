AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Kendrick Perkins: I think Warriors had ‘upper hand’ with Kevin Durant until Draymond Green argument

Kevin Durant called Kendrick Perkins his favorite teammate of all-time. Perkins was out ahead on Durant signing with the Nets.

Perkins, via Grady Duggan of KNBR

“I think people had speculation that the Knicks were actually the front runners, but they weren’t. In my opinion it was either Brooklyn or going back to Golden State. I asked Kevin what was the reason behind him ultimately choosing Brooklyn and he told me: ‘Perk you’re not stupid, you know why I chose Brooklyn man. Look at the organization and look at the direction they’re going in.’ I think this was probably in the works for at least a couple months now. At least with him and Kyrie and DeAndre Jordan.”

“I think win lose or draw, in my opinion, KD already had one foot out the door. I’ve said it a lot, coming into the season I think Golden State had the upper hand but as the season went on and the incident happened with him and Draymond, I don’t think Kevin really bounced back from it. Once again you have to applaud KD because he never came out in the media and bashed Draymond about the situation, he never even really responded to Draymond on the court. I think he handled it well as far as how he went out there and competed at a high level and put his body on the line for the Warriors. I don’t think he ever bounced back from those words.”

Like with Jay Williams, this is another case of someone close to Durant speaking for him. We shouldn’t assume Perkins is accurately conveying how Durant feels.

But Perkins’ connection to Durant adds credibility to this.

A reminder of what Draymond Green reportedly told Durant last November, roughly: You’re a bitch and you know you’re a bitch. We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave. It’s easy to see how that’d contribute to Durant feeling disrespected with the Warriors.

However, rumors of Durant leaving were gaining traction long before his spat with Green. This could be a way of scapegoating Green.

There’s still a lot to uncover about Durant’s unconventional exit from Golden State.

Las Vegas NBA win totals for next season are out. Here are three bets worth your money.

Las Vegas bookmakers are good at this: The win totals — the under/overs on how many wins a team will get next season — get you thinking “I could see that.”

Now that the dust has settled on the NBA summer (for the most part) Ceasers Palace Sportsbook put out its win totals for next season. Here they are, in order of highest to lowest:

Milwaukee Bucks 57
LA Clippers 55½
Philadelphia 76ers 54½
Utah Jazz 52½
Houston Rockets 52
Denver Nuggets 52
Los Angeles Lakers 51½
Indiana Pacers 48½
Boston Celtics 49½
Portland Trail Blazers 47½
Golden State Warriors 47
Brooklyn Nets 47
Toronto Raptors 45
San Antonio Spurs 43½
Miami Heat 43½
Dallas Mavericks 41
Orlando Magic 40½
New Orleans Pelicans 39
Detroit Pistons 37½
Sacramento Kings 37
Atlanta Hawks 36
Minnesota Timberwolves 35
Chicago Bulls 30½
Washington Wizards 28½
Oklahoma City Thunder 28
New York Knicks 27
Phoenix Suns 27
Memphis Grizzlies 25½
Cleveland Cavaliers 24
Charlotte Hornets 24

The Bucks and Clippers deserve the top spots, on paper they are the best teams heading into the season. The depth of the West, where 12 teams at least have legit playoff dreams, makes these numbers harder. Both Brooklyn and Golden State are at 47 wins, the Warriors will be the better team this season but in the West those wins will be harder to come by.

Here are what I see as the three best bets on the board:

1) Toronto Raptors over 45. Toronto is going to take a step back without Kawhi Leonard, but that number is way, way too low. Toronto went 17-5 without Leonard last season, and 10 of those games were the second night of back-to-backs. They were 4-5 against playoff teams and that includes wins over Golden State and Indiana without their Finals MVP. This is still a good team in a weaker East they are still going to be pushing 50 wins, especially with Pascal Siakam being a year older and OG Anunoby returning to the lineup. The only concern here is a mid-season sell-off of Kyle Lowry and others, but as it stands this is easy money.

2) Dallas Mavericks under 41. There are just too many questions here: How does Kristaps Porzingis look after missing a season with a torn ACL (and did you believe in him in the first place)? What kind of shape does Luka Doncic come back in and how much of a step forward does his game take? Will guys like Delon Wright and Seth Curry knock down enough shots to keep defenses honest? I like the way the Mavericks are building, I think there is real potential here, but in a deep West, I just don’t believe this year is their year to make a leap forward.

3) Detroit Pistons over 37.5. They won 41 games last season, they made moves this season that make them marginally better, and the top of the East got weaker. The Pistons are a slightly better than .500 team, not one you want to bet on to get past the first round, but 38 games? Blake Griffin gets them there.

 

Report: Knicks believe Spurs tampered with Kristaps Porzingis

The Spurs are reportedly pissed about Marcus Morris reneging on his deal with them to sign with the Knicks.

That’s not necessarily a problem for New York, which saw reports of San Antonio’s interest in Porzingis emerge before trading him to the Mavericks.

Frank Isola of The Athletic:

That it was the Spurs who lost made it extra special for the Knicks, who privately suspected San Antonio, with deep ties in Europe, may have made illegal contact with Kristaps Porzingis while he was still with the Knicks.

Ian Begley of SNY:

Per SNY sources, there are people in the Knicks organization who feel some with the Spurs operated outside of accepted NBA norms at times when Kristaps Porzingis was a Knick.

There’s a difference between illegal contact and the NBA’s accepted norms. Tampering is widespread, but technically prohibited. Some conversations can violate norms, though that can be in the eye of the beholder.

Did the Spurs do something wrong? I don’t know.

It doesn’t seem coincidental this leaked after the Knicks poached Morris. It seems they’re trying to justify that controversial move. That could be by revealing and accurately characterizing something San Antonio actually did. That could be by smearing San Antonio.

The NBA is investigating tampering. Maybe this will come up.

Report: Sixers add Trey Burke on one-year deal

The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have to worry about Kawhi Leonard anymore. The former Toronto Raptors star is now with Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers, and save for a magical bounce, it might have been Philly that was in the NBA Finals.

Next season’s penultimate playoff series seems wide open with both the Golden State Warriors and the reigning champion Raptors questionable heading into 2019-20. It’s the perfect opportunity for the 76ers to take advantage of the Eastern Conference.

Although the Sixers lost JJ Redick to the New Orleans Pelicans and Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat, they did add Al Horford and re-upped Tobias Harris. Now they’ve folded a talented youngster into the mix in Trey Burke.

Via Twitter:

Burke’s advanced numbers with the Dallas Mavericks last season were trending in the right direction, and the 26-year-old point guard should add a much-needed PG presence to a team that flubbed around a little bit with Ben Simmons trying to run the point forward. At this juncture, Burke is more of a scorer than a distributor, but his 3-point shooting should at least help stretch Philly’s floor a little bit.

Philadelphia will still rely on the health of Joel Embiid over everything else, but adding Burke to the mix is the kind of team building we should expect out of championship-hopeful franchises like the 76ers.

Team USA perilously low on star power

In the aftermath of Team USA’s stunning and disappointing bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics, then-NBA commissioner David Stern called Jerry Colangelo.

“We’ve got to re-do our whole USA Basketball program,” Colangelo recounted Stern saying.

Colangelo took over. He preached commitment. He emphasized expectations. He changed how Team USA was selected, how it trained, how it traveled (“no entourages and no families,” Colangelo said).

The plan paid dividends in the very next Olympics. The Americans won gold in the 2008 Games (and, since, 2012 and 2016).

But too much emphasis has been placed on cultural modifications.

Why did Team USA perform better? Better players.

Whatever adjustments Colangelo made in USA Basketball’s setup were only the means to an end. The United States’ improvements were nearly completely due to an improved roster.

In 2004, only one All-NBA player participated (Tim Duncan). In 2008, Team USA had six All-NBA players (LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer).

That’s the difference.

With several stars sitting out the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the U.S. is once again veering toward a talent danger zone. An American gold medal shouldn’t be assumed.

Only one All-NBA player is set to play for the Americans in China this year – Kemba Walker, a third-teamer.

The World Cup (formerly called the World Championship) typically draws less star power than the Olympics. But even by World Cup standards, this U.S. roster is quite lacking.

To rate a Team USA’s star power, I used All-NBA selections the same year. The scoring system follows All-NBA voting – five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team.

Here’s every Olympics and World Cup/World Championship since NBA players began competing in 1992. Olympics are red. World Cups/World Championships are blue. The background color represents the United States’ medal:

This is the United States’ second-weakest All-NBA representation of this era. Only the 1998 World Championship team had less. Anticipating a lockout, NBA players didn’t participate. Instead, USA Basketball turned to college players, minor-leaguers and Americans playing professionally abroad. The group won bronze.

The next-lowest Team USA by All-NBA points was the 2002 World Championship squad. Only third-teamers Paul Pierce and Ben Wallace played that year. The Americans finished sixth – a precursor to their 2004 Olympic flop.

After that, it’s a tie between the 2004 Olympic bronze medalists and 2010 World Championship gold medalists. Lacking stars doesn’t preclude a U.S. victory. Likewise, having stars doesn’t guarantee one. The 2006 squad had the most All-NBA points of an American World Cup/World Championship team in this era and still finished third.

But every time the Americans have come up short of gold, they’ve been low on star power.

The United States faces a couple key disadvantages. With an ever-churning roster, the U.S. lacks the cohesion of other top competitors. The U.S. is also less comfortable with international rules and style of play.

Elite talent compensates.

It just won’t much this year.

At least Team USA is slated to include a couple non-All-NBA All-Stars, Khris Middleton and Kyle Lowry. Kemba Walker is also used to lacking star teammates.

Why are so many American stars staying home? There are multiple reasons. Among them: More foreign players are occupying the All-NBA spots I’m using to measure stardom.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece will be the best player in the tournament. Another All-NBA first-teamer, Nikola Jokic, will play for Serbia. Second-teamer Joel Embiid is Cameroonian.

The U.S. can still win the World Cup. There’s no shortage of Americans who are good players. But with fewer stars, assembling a roster of players whose skills complement each other will be more important than ever.