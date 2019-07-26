Kawhi Leonard says he tried to get the Spurs to trade for Paul George

Things infamously fell apart with Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs. The superstar and the league’s best franchise had a messy divorce, and Leonard last played the game for the Spurs in January of 2018.
Leonard has since won another NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, and moved on to the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile the Spurs are still trying to remain in the playoff hunt on a year-by-year basis.
Now in LA, Leonard has teamed up with former Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George. It was a whirlwind of activity that landed the two on the Clippers, one orchestrated by Leonard getting George to request a trade away from OKC.
According to Leonard, it appears the two have apparently been trying to play together for some time. Speaking with Rachel Nichols, Leonard said that he tried to get the Spurs to trade for George way back when his pal still played for the Indiana Pacers.
Via Twitter:
Would Leonard and George have worked out in San Antonio? It’s not clear whether Gregg Popovich and RC Buford would have gone for that kind of thing had they the assets to pull it off.
I suppose it’s a moot point now. The clock is on LA to get things done before both of their contracts expire and they can re-sign somewhere else.
Sam Presti is once again in a tough spot. The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted three of the league’s last five MVPs, but now none of those players are on the roster.
OKC general manager was put in an unenviable position when Paul George asked for a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers to join Kawhi Leonard this summer. Presti was forced to oblige, and got a great haul of picks as return.
George and Leonard held their press conference with Los Angeles this week, and during his comments George characterized the request for the trade as “mutual” between himself and OKC.
Presti didn’t agree.
Via Twitter:
You can understand Presti feeling slightly miffed here. He’s right in that small market teams like the Thunder are at a disadvantage. Those organizations have a more difficult time keeping their stars, particularly as the supermax hasn’t worked quite the way it was intended after it was implemented in the last CBA.
To that end, it’s been suggested by folks that something needs to be done to ensure things going completely off the rails in the era of player empowerment. Perhaps in the next CBA, all max contracts will have no-trade mandates for the first two years? Or compensatory picks a la the NFL could be given to teams whose stars demand a trade, privately or publicly?
It’s well and good to be pro-labor, and thus pro-player movement. Players switching teams is exciting, churns the news cycle, and is part of what makes this an 11-month league. But teams need to ensure they can remain competitive, and keep fan interest, lest we just decide that playing NBA basketball in small markets is a charade in and of itself in 2019.
The solution isn’t clear just yet, and bargaining between the owners and players will water down whatever the best idea is, anyway. I have little faith that they’ll be able to hammer out something that works entirely during this next round, but these things take time and it’s only with the clear view of failure can success be seen around the bend.
The Los Angeles Clippers have two superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Now it appears they will be getting a new stadium as well.
On Thursday, the team announced that they will be building a privately-financed stadium in the city of Inglewood. It will house the team’s offices, medical facility, and practice facility.
The details we have right now are sparse, but according to the Clippers it will not be built with taxpayer dollars. It will be built on property owned by the city of Inglewood, and what that means for the city isn’t really clear. The team’s release has lots of numbers about tax revenue and economic benefits, none of which I would trust wholly.
Still, the building looks beautiful and owner Steve Ballmer appears to be making yet another step in the direction of moving out of the Lakers’ shadow.
Via the Clippers:
In addition to the arena, the proposed project located on West Century Boulevard between South Prairie Avenue and South Yukon Avenue will include the team’s business and basketball offices, training facility, community and retail spaces.
“My goal is simple. I want the Clippers to have the best home in all of sports,” said Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer. “What that means to me is an unparalleled environment for players, for fans, for sponsors and for the community of Inglewood. Our goal is to build a facility that re-sets fans’ expectations while having a transformative impact on the city we will call home.”
Arenas are getting insane these days, and this new Clippers design is pretty wild. It’s a fitting place for a basketball team in L.A. to play, and understandable that Ballmer wouldn’t want to share space with the Lakers any longer.
The LA Chargers and LA Rams are both going play in Inglewood once LA Stadium is built, and the Clippers’ new home is supposed to be completed by 2024 when their lease runs out at Staples.
Here’s all the renderings of the new arena:
Lindsey Harding, after spending a season coaching in Philadelphia, is heading to Sacramento to be part of Luke Walton’s coaching staff. She will be on the bench, a leap forward for Harding, another of a growing group of women coaches finding their footing and making a mark in the NBA. Lindsay Gottlieb in Cleveland and Kara Lawson in Boston also joined their new clubs this season.
More and more women are entering the NBA coaching ranks, but why in aren’t even more women jumping in? Harding told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN it’s not the players, it’s fear of the unknown.
“The question is always, ‘Will the guys respect you? Can [women] coach men?’ But when you get [to the NBA], the guys aren’t the problem at all. That’s the most fun part,” said Harding…
“I think the whole thing is just being uncomfortable, or being comfortable in the unknown.”
Being comfortable in the unknown is a challenge for a lot of people of both genders. A woman coaching in the NBA is just doing that in a much brighter spotlight, which has to make it that much more daunting.
From my observations, she is right about the relationships in the locker room — players are generally all good with women coaches. If you know the game, if you can do the job, if you can help develop that player or the team, that is all that matters. Players respect game.
“The moment you talk to any guy that plays [in the NBA], you say hi, here’s who I am and what I’ve done, I’ve played [in the WNBA] or coached [in college], there’s an automatic respect,” Harding said. “It was as if I’d been an NBA player.”
Harding has a great opportunity with a dynamic young Kings team, hopefully she can take full advantage of it.
Celtics fans were Tacko crazy in Las Vegas — Tacko Fall was their guy. He was the sensation of Summer League. Fans exploded with cheers on every bucket, they chanted his name urging the staff to put him back in long-over games, Fall got MVP chants, and for one game two guys even came dressed as tacos.
Celtics fans are going to get to keep on cheering the 7’7″ big man through training camp — the Celtics have officially signed him for training camp.
This is an Exhibit 10 contract, which is essentially an invite to training camp with some money as a buyout when he gets cut.
While the Celtics do have one open roster spot left, it’s unlikely Fall gets that spot. The Celtics have Enes Kanter starting at center with Daniel Theis and Robert Williams behind him, it’s unlikely they keep a fourth traditional center on the roster.
While Fall averaged 7.2 points a game on 77 percent shooting at Summer League, it was because players there had no idea how to defend him and many were not strong enough to keep him away from the rim. Boston would use a pick to force a switch, Fall would get deep in the paint against a smaller player, take a high pass (that really didn’t have to be that close to him) and throw it down with little resistance.
That will not happen when the men show up for training camp, the easy buckets will go away.
Fall moves reasonably well for someone his size — he set all kinds of size records at the NBA Draft Combine — and defensively he changed a lot of shots in the paint, plus you don’t want to get in front of him in transition.
That said, Fall does not move well enough for the speed of the NBA game yet, nor does he recognize defensively where he needs to be quickly enough (and that is just in Summer League). Conditioning seemed to be an issue as well. He’s got some potential because of his size, but he is also a real project — this Tacko needs a lot more seasoning. A season in the G-League might be what he needs to develop a little, giving the Celtics a chance to see what they got.
But first, he is headed to Celtics training camp.