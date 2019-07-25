Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Thunder GM Sam Presti: ‘Small market teams operate with significant disadvantages’

By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Paul George requested and received a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the L.A. Clippers. The Thunder followed that by trading Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets.

The unprecedented star teardown stoked the flames of the ever-burning market-size debate.

How can small-market teams like Oklahoma City compete if stars won’t stay or become unaffordable?

Thunder general manager Presti in The Oklahoman:

Despite our city’s rapid rise and growth, Oklahoma City remains the second-smallest market in the NBA. While this brings many benefits, it also poses strategic challenges. Given the way the league’s system is designed, small market teams operate with significant disadvantages. There is no reason to pretend otherwise. This in no way means we cannot be extraordinarily successful — we, and several other small to mid-market teams, are our own best examples of the ability to overcome these realities. It simply means we must be thinking differently, optimistically, finding our advantages by other means.

This caused some snickering, because the Thunder could have stayed in a larger market – Seattle. Nobody forced the SuperSonics to relocate. It’s a funny aside, but it’s still just an aside. Presti didn’t move the franchise. To his main point:

OF COURSE small-market teams operate with significant disadvantages. It’s a wonder that statement is at all controversial. Nobody can make NBA players prefer Oklahoma City to Los Angeles. With free agency, players will gravitate toward certain places when given the option.

But Presti isn’t dwelling on that. He’s acknowledging the reality the Thunder face. They must build differently than teams in destination markets should. It’s an important realization.

Oklahoma City’s disadvantage does not mean elimination. Small-market teams are not hopeless.

The last five teams to win a championship:

  • Raptors
  • Warriors
  • Cavaliers
  • Spurs
  • Heat

How many of those are big-market teams?

Cleveland and San Antonio meet everyone’s definition of a small market. With the other three, it’s tricky.

Despite its actual size, Toronto has always been considered a small NBA market. Canada brings complications – for players and TV ratings.

The Warriors ranked near the bottom of Forbes franchise valuations for years and years while making the playoffs only once between 1995 and 2012. Nobody was calling Golden State a sleeping giant.

When the Heat formed, they faced questions about their viability in Miami. It was unclear whether the city would support and NBA team.

But now, the Warriors are universally feared as a big-market team. Miami is considered a premier market. Even the Raptors – who get the big-city perks of Toronto and the support of an entire country – have people coming around to the idea they have a significant market.

Why?

Because those teams won.

The Knicks and Lakers will always be big-market teams. The Pelicans and Thunder will always be small-market teams.

But there are plenty of teams that can get labeled either way.

Often, it depends how they’re performing on the floor. When they’re winning, they tend to get grouped with big-market teams. When they’re losing, they tend to get grouped with small-market teams.

People didn’t quite know how to sort the Clippers and Nets, who play second fiddle in their cities. When those teams struggled, they often get dumped into the NBA’s lower class. But now that both has emerged as the league’s freshest powers, the Clippers and Nets are absolutely treated as big-market teams.

The wide disparity between large-market and small-market teams becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when it’s based on the success they’ve already experienced.

So, Presti is correct in his diagnosis and prescription. The Thunder face a disadvantage and must account for it when building their team.

But nobody should give up on them. They just had one of the best-ever runs by a team that didn’t win a championship. With all the assets acquired for George and Westbrook, Oklahoma City could rebuild again.

Playing in a small market doesn’t doom a team. Likewise, playing in a large market doesn’t guarantee success.

It’s just one factor – of many – that influences the final outcome.

Mason Plumlee added to Team USA player pool (Montrezl Harrell, too, but he’s already out)

By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
The story of Team USA’s 2019 FIBA World Cup roster in a nutshell: USA Basketball announced Montrezl Harrell and Mason Plumlee were added to the player pool. Less than an hour later, Harrell put out word he probably wouldn’t play.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Many stars swiftly turned down Team USA for this year’s FIBA World Cup. More accepted an invitation to try out then withdrew. Now even Harrell is out.

Who’s in?

Here are the players slated to attend training camp, with rough positional designations:

Point guards

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

Combo guards

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

Wings

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Big forwards

P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets)

Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls)

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)

Centers

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)

Plumlee is an odd addition (except considering his connections). That’s so many centers – especially because USA Basketball also invited Harrell, another center. It seems original selections Lopez, Drummond and Turner could hold down the position.

The Americans could use more backcourt depth. J.J. Redick, who just signed with the Pelicans, might provide it.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

As an excellent outside shooter, Redick could fill a valuable role.

USA Basketball also announced the select team, a group of young players that practices against the senior squad:

At this rate, maybe a select-team player or two will make the final World Cup roster.

Paul George: ‘Initial plan was to give it another year’ when I re-signed with Thunder for three years

By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
The Thunder entered 2017-18 with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and major expectations.

They lost in the first round.

Yet, George – who’d telegraphed so much Lakers interest – still re-signed last summer. He explained his choice:

“Looking back on it, if I would’ve made another decision, I would have looked back at that one year in Oklahoma and thought, ‘What if?’” George says.

It appeared George relinquished plenty of flexibility to answer that question. His contract with Oklahoma City locked him in for three years before a player option.

But after the Thunder again lost in the first round this year, he requested and received a trade to join Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers.

Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

This really sounds like Oklahoma City pitched him on re-signing with a promise to trade him later if he wanted. George could get long-term contract security without losing the freedom to change teams. Not only does George’s statement indicate that, so does the Thunder’s historically quick pivot into rebuilding. They appeared ready for this.

Everything worked well for both sides. George got to L.A., where he wanted to be. The Thunder got a massive haul of draft picks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. Moving George also freed Oklahoma City to trade Russell Westbrook without backlash.

But this is a dangerous model to follow, if this were somewhat pre-arranged. The Thunder didn’t have to trade George. They didn’t have to send him to his desired team. The next player who tries to have his cake and eat it too – gaining long-term contract security while thinking he’s maintaining freedom to choose his team – might not be so fortunate. He could easily wind up stuck somewhere he doesn’t want to be. These arrangements are non-binding.

The only way for players to ensure their ability to choose their team annually is to sign a one-year or 1+1 contract. That carries risk. But otherwise, they are beholden to their team – which is just another risk.

Clippers deny tampering; Kawhi Leonard denies begrudging Magic Johnson leak, sabotaging Lakers

By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Did the Clippers tamper with Kawhi Leonard while he was still playing for the Raptors?

Did Leonard reject the Lakers because details of his meeting with Magic Johnson leaked?

Did Leonard play the Lakers by waiting a week to announce his decision, letting other good free agents commit elsewhere then going to the Clippers?

All alleged… all denied.

Clippers president Lawrence Frank on tampering, via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

“We didn’t recruit,” Frank said. “We went to many [of Leonard’s] games to scout and research. We never had a conversation with Kawhi or with any of his people. We always felt by doing it out in front that we were being very, very transparent. We know the rules. We follow the rules. With how Steve does business, his integrity is number one. We are always going to be above the line.”

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Leonard on whether the leaks from his conversation with Magic Johnson bothered him:

No. It wasn’t an issue of whatever anyone has to say that’s true. That’s not a reason why I didn’t sign with the Lakers. The conversation was transparent, what I had with Magic. As long as me and him or who talked during the conversation was fair and truthful, I don’t have too much to say about it.

Leonard on playing other teams, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

“If they didn’t want to wait for me, they didn’t have to,” the two-time NBA Finals MVP told Yahoo Sports in an exclusive interview after the introductory press conference. “They had a big opportunity to sign me. [The Lakers] were close, but I ended up on the other side.”

“I didn’t lead anyone on,” Leonard told Yahoo Sports. “I took my time in free agency, as I should, to make sure I made the best decision for myself and my family. I feel like some of the media coverage over it made it feel that way, with people saying I’m signing with Toronto 99 percent or I’m going to the Lakers 99 percent. I don’t ever want to have that bad karma come back on me trying to make the Lakers miss out on players they should have gotten or vice-versa with the Raptors.”

File all this under: What else are they supposed to say?

Of course, Frank isn’t going to admit to tampering. The Clippers got fined once for it, when Doc Rivers publicly compared Leonard to Michael Jordan. Frank isn’t going to invite more punishment. The NBA is reportedly investigating tampering throughout the league.

Leonard is famously private. Teams were reportedly even warned not to leak during his free agency. I wouldn’t be surprised if his alarm bells went off when details of his meeting with Johnson leaked. The Lakers let plenty get out. But publicly blaming Johnson for the Lakers not getting Leonard? I don’t think Leonard wants to put that heat on a respected all-time great player – whether or not Johnson actually deterred Leonard from signing with the Lakers.

As for Leonard playing the Lakers, this is the denial I most strongly believe. It just doesn’t seem like something he’d do. As he said, they chose to wait for him. He couldn’t force them to do that. But if Leonard delayed to play the Lakers, it’d look a lot like what actually happened. I can’t rule it out.

Best I can tell, nobody publicly denied charges of salary-cap circumvention. But the league is investigating that, too.

Report: Kawhi Leonard likely would’ve signed with Lakers if Clippers didn’t trade for Paul George

By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

The Lakers reportedly felt they got played in their Kawhi Leonard pursuit. Leonard waited a week into free agency as many other potential Lakers fallback signings went elsewhere before committing to the Clippers.

But Leonard also said he was “very close, real close” to signing with the Lakers or Raptors.

Just how close?

Maybe the Paul George trade really was the determining factor.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Leonard would have likely chosen the Lakers if the Clippers hadn’t found a way to pull off the blockbuster trade for George, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

We can never know what Leonard would’ve done if the Clippers didn’t land George. Even Leonard can’t know how he would’ve reacted in that situation.

Was Leonard uncertain on where he’d sign until the Clippers got George, then just figuring after the fact he would’ve chosen the Lakers? That’d require a fair amount of guesswork – even by Leonard himself (though obviously less if it’s coming straight from the source).

Was Leonard planning to sign with the Lakers until the Clippers got George? That’d be far more telling.

Leonard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis would have formed a historically great trio. Only Jerry West-Elgin Baylor-Wilt Chamberlain on the Lakers would’ve come close. The appeal is obvious.

But Leonard was clearly trying to find a way to get to the Clippers.

He teamed up with one other star rather than joining two. He reportedly didn’t want the hoopla of playing with LeBron on the Lakers. Leonard reportedly recruited other stars to the Clippers and even moved a meeting with the Lakers so he could meet covertly with George.

The Clippers – loaded with assets, including the monster package they sent the Thunder for George – were bound to upgrade the roster around Leonard. If it weren’t George, it would’ve been someone else. Five first-round picks, two pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari would’ve pried loose a star soon enough.

Maybe Leonard would’ve picked the Lakers if the Clippers didn’t get George. But there are few scenarios where the Clippers would’ve let Leonard get away without acquiring a co-star for him first.