Mason Plumlee added to Team USA player pool (Montrezl Harrell, too, but he’s already out)

The story of Team USA’s 2019 FIBA World Cup roster in a nutshell: USA Basketball announced Montrezl Harrell and Mason Plumlee were added to the player pool. Less than an hour later, Harrell put out word he probably wouldn’t play.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Many stars swiftly turned down Team USA for this year’s FIBA World Cup. More accepted an invitation to try out then withdrew. Now even Harrell is out.
Who’s in?
Here are the players slated to attend training camp, with rough positional designations:
Point guards
Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)
Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)
Combo guards
Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)
Wings
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)
Big forwards
P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets)
Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls)
Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)
Centers
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)
Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)
Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)
Julius Randle (New York Knicks)
Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)
Plumlee is an odd addition (except considering his connections). That’s so many centers – especially because USA Basketball also invited Harrell, another center. It seems original selections Lopez, Drummond and Turner could hold down the position.
The Americans could use more backcourt depth. J.J. Redick, who just signed with the Pelicans, might provide it.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
As an excellent outside shooter, Redick could fill a valuable role.
USA Basketball also announced the select team, a group of young players that practices against the senior squad:
- Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets)
- Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings)
- Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns)
- Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks)
- John Collins (Atlanta Hawks)
- Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks)
- De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)
- Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)
- Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic)
- Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks)
- Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)
- Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)
At this rate, maybe a select-team player or two will make the final World Cup roster.