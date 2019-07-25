Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Mason Plumlee added to Team USA player pool (Montrezl Harrell, too, but he’s already out)

By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The story of Team USA’s 2019 FIBA World Cup roster in a nutshell: USA Basketball announced Montrezl Harrell and Mason Plumlee were added to the player pool. Less than an hour later, Harrell put out word he probably wouldn’t play.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Many stars swiftly turned down Team USA for this year’s FIBA World Cup. More accepted an invitation to try out then withdrew. Now even Harrell is out.

Who’s in?

Here are the players slated to attend training camp, with rough positional designations:

Point guards

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

Combo guards

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

Wings

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Big forwards

P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets)

Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls)

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)

Centers

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)

Plumlee is an odd addition (except considering his connections). That’s so many centers – especially because USA Basketball also invited Harrell, another center. It seems original selections Lopez, Drummond and Turner could hold down the position.

The Americans could use more backcourt depth. J.J. Redick, who just signed with the Pelicans, might provide it.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

As an excellent outside shooter, Redick could fill a valuable role.

USA Basketball also announced the select team, a group of young players that practices against the senior squad:

At this rate, maybe a select-team player or two will make the final World Cup roster.

Paul George: ‘Initial plan was to give it another year’ when I re-signed with Thunder for three years

Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Daily Breeze via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Thunder entered 2017-18 with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and major expectations.

They lost in the first round.

Yet, George – who’d telegraphed so much Lakers interest – still re-signed last summer. He explained his choice:

“Looking back on it, if I would’ve made another decision, I would have looked back at that one year in Oklahoma and thought, ‘What if?’” George says.

It appeared George relinquished plenty of flexibility to answer that question. His contract with Oklahoma City locked him in for three years before a player option.

But after the Thunder again lost in the first round this year, he requested and received a trade to join Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers.

Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

This really sounds like Oklahoma City pitched him on re-signing with a promise to trade him later if he wanted. George could get long-term contract security without losing the freedom to change teams. Not only does George’s statement indicate that, so does the Thunder’s historically quick pivot into rebuilding. They appeared ready for this.

Everything worked well for both sides. George got to L.A., where he wanted to be. The Thunder got a massive haul of draft picks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. Moving George also freed Oklahoma City to trade Russell Westbrook without backlash.

But this is a dangerous model to follow, if this were somewhat pre-arranged. The Thunder didn’t have to trade George. They didn’t have to send him to his desired team. The next player who tries to have his cake and eat it too – gaining long-term contract security while thinking he’s maintaining freedom to choose his team – might not be so fortunate. He could easily wind up stuck somewhere he doesn’t want to be. These arrangements are non-binding.

The only way for players to ensure their ability to choose their team annually is to sign a one-year or 1+1 contract. That carries risk. But otherwise, they are beholden to their team – which is just another risk.

Clippers deny tampering; Kawhi Leonard denies begrudging Magic Johnson leak, sabotaging Lakers

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Did the Clippers tamper with Kawhi Leonard while he was still playing for the Raptors?

Did Leonard reject the Lakers because details of his meeting with Magic Johnson leaked?

Did Leonard play the Lakers by waiting a week to announce his decision, letting other good free agents commit elsewhere then going to the Clippers?

All alleged… all denied.

Clippers president Lawrence Frank on tampering, via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

“We didn’t recruit,” Frank said. “We went to many [of Leonard’s] games to scout and research. We never had a conversation with Kawhi or with any of his people. We always felt by doing it out in front that we were being very, very transparent. We know the rules. We follow the rules. With how Steve does business, his integrity is number one. We are always going to be above the line.”

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Leonard on whether the leaks from his conversation with Magic Johnson bothered him:

No. It wasn’t an issue of whatever anyone has to say that’s true. That’s not a reason why I didn’t sign with the Lakers. The conversation was transparent, what I had with Magic. As long as me and him or who talked during the conversation was fair and truthful, I don’t have too much to say about it.

Leonard on playing other teams, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

“If they didn’t want to wait for me, they didn’t have to,” the two-time NBA Finals MVP told Yahoo Sports in an exclusive interview after the introductory press conference. “They had a big opportunity to sign me. [The Lakers] were close, but I ended up on the other side.”

“I didn’t lead anyone on,” Leonard told Yahoo Sports. “I took my time in free agency, as I should, to make sure I made the best decision for myself and my family. I feel like some of the media coverage over it made it feel that way, with people saying I’m signing with Toronto 99 percent or I’m going to the Lakers 99 percent. I don’t ever want to have that bad karma come back on me trying to make the Lakers miss out on players they should have gotten or vice-versa with the Raptors.”

File all this under: What else are they supposed to say?

Of course, Frank isn’t going to admit to tampering. The Clippers got fined once for it, when Doc Rivers publicly compared Leonard to Michael Jordan. Frank isn’t going to invite more punishment. The NBA is reportedly investigating tampering throughout the league.

Leonard is famously private. Teams were reportedly even warned not to leak during his free agency. I wouldn’t be surprised if his alarm bells went off when details of his meeting with Johnson leaked. The Lakers let plenty get out. But publicly blaming Johnson for the Lakers not getting Leonard? I don’t think Leonard wants to put that heat on a respected all-time great player – whether or not Johnson actually deterred Leonard from signing with the Lakers.

As for Leonard playing the Lakers, this is the denial I most strongly believe. It just doesn’t seem like something he’d do. As he said, they chose to wait for him. He couldn’t force them to do that. But if Leonard delayed to play the Lakers, it’d look a lot like what actually happened. I can’t rule it out.

Best I can tell, nobody publicly denied charges of salary-cap circumvention. But the league is investigating that, too.

Report: Kawhi Leonard likely would’ve signed with Lakers if Clippers didn’t trade for Paul George

Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Daily Breeze via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

The Lakers reportedly felt they got played in their Kawhi Leonard pursuit. Leonard waited a week into free agency as many other potential Lakers fallback signings went elsewhere before committing to the Clippers.

But Leonard also said he was “very close, real close” to signing with the Lakers or Raptors.

Just how close?

Maybe the Paul George trade really was the determining factor.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Leonard would have likely chosen the Lakers if the Clippers hadn’t found a way to pull off the blockbuster trade for George, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

We can never know what Leonard would’ve done if the Clippers didn’t land George. Even Leonard can’t know how he would’ve reacted in that situation.

Was Leonard uncertain on where he’d sign until the Clippers got George, then just figuring after the fact he would’ve chosen the Lakers? That’d require a fair amount of guesswork – even by Leonard himself (though obviously less if it’s coming straight from the source).

Was Leonard planning to sign with the Lakers until the Clippers got George? That’d be far more telling.

Leonard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis would have formed a historically great trio. Only Jerry West-Elgin Baylor-Wilt Chamberlain on the Lakers would’ve come close. The appeal is obvious.

But Leonard was clearly trying to find a way to get to the Clippers.

He teamed up with one other star rather than joining two. He reportedly didn’t want the hoopla of playing with LeBron on the Lakers. Leonard reportedly recruited other stars to the Clippers and even moved a meeting with the Lakers so he could meet covertly with George.

The Clippers – loaded with assets, including the monster package they sent the Thunder for George – were bound to upgrade the roster around Leonard. If it weren’t George, it would’ve been someone else. Five first-round picks, two pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari would’ve pried loose a star soon enough.

Maybe Leonard would’ve picked the Lakers if the Clippers didn’t get George. But there are few scenarios where the Clippers would’ve let Leonard get away without acquiring a co-star for him first.

Did Paul George really grow up a Clippers fan, as he claimed?

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT
3 Comments

Paul George – a California native – reportedly told Pacers teammates he wanted to join the Lakers. Eventually, he told Indiana’s front office he planned to sign with the Lakers in 2018 free agency. With George on the trade block and other teams interested, he still told friends he planned to sign with the Lakers. Even after re-signing with the Thunder last year, George said he would’ve signed with the Lakers if not dealt to Oklahoma City. He still called the Lakers tempting.

But introduced by the Clippers today, George sang a different tune.

George:

I grew up a Clippers fan. I loved the Clippers as a kid.

As much of a Clippers fan, I was a Kobe fan. Kobe was my idol growing up.

Clippers been my team. For me, it was a chance to come back home and be a part of something that was already special.

This is surreal to be home and do it for a team that I grew up and wanted to be a part of ever since they missed out on me in the draft.

That quickly caused a rush to paint George as a liar. People dug up old videos:

And old tweets:

But George’s Clippers fandom seems sincere.

Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times:

There’s older evidence, too. Just after joining the Thunder, George elaborated on how he viewed the Clippers and Lakers growing up.

Scott Agness, now of The Athletic:

Maybe the water was muddied by George’s impending free agency. But this goes back before George even entered the NBA.

After interviewing George in 2010, DraftExpress called the Clippers “his favorite team growing up.”

It seems this is just as George said: He was a Clippers fan and Lakers fan.

The 29-year-old grew up watching Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant win championships. He was clearly enthused about the Lakers’ Bryant-led 2009 and 2010 titles, as his old tweets show. He’s openly fond of Bryant.

But he also repeatedly identified as a Clippers fan – long before they started paying him.

Of course, George emphasized his Clippers fandom over his Lakers fandom today. When he appeared close to joining the Lakers, he talked up his connection to that franchise. He looks prone to telling people what they want to hear.

How did George’s passion for the Clippers compare to his passion for the Lakers growing up? I have no idea.

But there’s plenty of evidence we should take George at his word: He rooted for the Clippers growing up. His praise of the Lakers – including of Bryant today! – doesn’t disprove anything.