Los Angeles Clippers announce new arena in Inglewood (PHOTOS)

The Los Angeles Clippers have two superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Now it appears they will be getting a new stadium as well.
On Thursday, the team announced that they will be building a privately-financed stadium in the city of Inglewood. It will house the team’s offices, medical facility, and practice facility.
The details we have right now are sparse, but according to the Clippers it will not be built with taxpayer dollars. It will be built on property owned by the city of Inglewood, and what that means for the city isn’t really clear. The team’s release has lots of numbers about tax revenue and economic benefits, none of which I would trust wholly.
Still, the building looks beautiful and owner Steve Ballmer appears to be making yet another step in the direction of moving out of the Lakers’ shadow.
Via the Clippers:
In addition to the arena, the proposed project located on West Century Boulevard between South Prairie Avenue and South Yukon Avenue will include the team’s business and basketball offices, training facility, community and retail spaces.
“My goal is simple. I want the Clippers to have the best home in all of sports,” said Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer. “What that means to me is an unparalleled environment for players, for fans, for sponsors and for the community of Inglewood. Our goal is to build a facility that re-sets fans’ expectations while having a transformative impact on the city we will call home.”
Arenas are getting insane these days, and this new Clippers design is pretty wild. It’s a fitting place for a basketball team in L.A. to play, and understandable that Ballmer wouldn’t want to share space with the Lakers any longer.
The LA Chargers and LA Rams are both going play in Inglewood once LA Stadium is built, and the Clippers’ new home is supposed to be completed by 2024 when their lease runs out at Staples.
Here’s all the renderings of the new arena:
Lindsey Harding, after spending a season coaching in Philadelphia, is heading to Sacramento to be part of Luke Walton’s coaching staff. She will be on the bench, a leap forward for Harding, another of a growing group of women coaches finding their footing and making a mark in the NBA. Lindsay Gottlieb in Cleveland and Kara Lawson in Boston also joined their new clubs this season.
More and more women are entering the NBA coaching ranks, but why in aren’t even more women jumping in? Harding told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN it’s not the players, it’s fear of the unknown.
“The question is always, ‘Will the guys respect you? Can [women] coach men?’ But when you get [to the NBA], the guys aren’t the problem at all. That’s the most fun part,” said Harding…
“I think the whole thing is just being uncomfortable, or being comfortable in the unknown.”
Being comfortable in the unknown is a challenge for a lot of people of both genders. A woman coaching in the NBA is just doing that in a much brighter spotlight, which has to make it that much more daunting.
From my observations, she is right about the relationships in the locker room — players are generally all good with women coaches. If you know the game, if you can do the job, if you can help develop that player or the team, that is all that matters. Players respect game.
“The moment you talk to any guy that plays [in the NBA], you say hi, here’s who I am and what I’ve done, I’ve played [in the WNBA] or coached [in college], there’s an automatic respect,” Harding said. “It was as if I’d been an NBA player.”
Harding has a great opportunity with a dynamic young Kings team, hopefully she can take full advantage of it.
Celtics fans were Tacko crazy in Las Vegas — Tacko Fall was their guy. He was the sensation of Summer League. Fans exploded with cheers on every bucket, they chanted his name urging the staff to put him back in long-over games, Fall got MVP chants, and for one game two guys even came dressed as tacos.
Celtics fans are going to get to keep on cheering the 7’7″ big man through training camp — the Celtics have officially signed him for training camp.
This is an Exhibit 10 contract, which is essentially an invite to training camp with some money as a buyout when he gets cut.
While the Celtics do have one open roster spot left, it’s unlikely Fall gets that spot. The Celtics have Enes Kanter starting at center with Daniel Theis and Robert Williams behind him, it’s unlikely they keep a fourth traditional center on the roster.
While Fall averaged 7.2 points a game on 77 percent shooting at Summer League, it was because players there had no idea how to defend him and many were not strong enough to keep him away from the rim. Boston would use a pick to force a switch, Fall would get deep in the paint against a smaller player, take a high pass (that really didn’t have to be that close to him) and throw it down with little resistance.
That will not happen when the men show up for training camp, the easy buckets will go away.
Fall moves reasonably well for someone his size — he set all kinds of size records at the NBA Draft Combine — and defensively he changed a lot of shots in the paint, plus you don’t want to get in front of him in transition.
That said, Fall does not move well enough for the speed of the NBA game yet, nor does he recognize defensively where he needs to be quickly enough (and that is just in Summer League). Conditioning seemed to be an issue as well. He’s got some potential because of his size, but he is also a real project — this Tacko needs a lot more seasoning. A season in the G-League might be what he needs to develop a little, giving the Celtics a chance to see what they got.
But first, he is headed to Celtics training camp.
Dragan Bender was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft. How’s his career going just three years later?
All you need to know: He agreed to sign with CSKA Moscow unless he found a suitable NBA deal at the last moment. It appeared he was washing out of the league quickly.
But the Bucks are throwing him a lifeline.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Milwaukee is a championship contender this season. It’s important to stock the roster with players who can help with that all-important goal.
That’s probably not Bender.
But he looks like a decent second-draft bet. Bender is only 21. At 7-foot-1, he moves well for his size. He has flashed skill.
Bender just didn’t assert himself much in three years with the Suns. His outside shooting hasn’t come close to developing as hoped. Frankly, he’s a bad player right now.
Still, the talent he displayed entering the league provides some hope he’ll eventually figure it out.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright agreed to a deal Thursday in which she pleads guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder and receives a 30-year prison sentence.
Sherra Wright entered the plea during a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court.
Judge Lee Coffee said Sherra Wright would be eligible for parole once she served 30% of her sentence, which would be around nine years.
Lorenzen Wright’s body was found in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He had been missing for 10 days before his body was found riddled with bullet wounds. Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Turner were charged with first-degree murder and had been scheduled to go to trial Sept. 16.
Turner, a landscaper in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, and Sherra Wright attended the same church. Witnesses said Sherra Wright masterminded a plan to have two men kill Lorenzen Wright at his home in Atlanta, but that attempt failed, according to an affidavit read by a prosecutor in a previous court hearing. She and Turner then conspired to kill him in Memphis, authorities have said.
After Sherra Wright entered her plea, the judge allowed Lorenzen Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion, to address the court. Marion spoke directly to Sherra Wright, telling her she wants to see her grandchildren.
“I just hate what happened to my child, but he left some nice-looking grandkids,” Marion said.
Defense attorney Juni Ganguli told reporters outside of the courtroom that Sherra Wright’s defense at trial would have been that her ex-husband beat her for years and she was tired of it. He said the defense would have been “scorched earth.”