Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall gets training camp contract; longshot for roster

Jul 25, 2019
Celtics fans were Tacko crazy in Las Vegas — Tacko Fall was their guy. He was the sensation of Summer League. Fans exploded with cheers on every bucket, they chanted his name urging the staff to put him back in long-over games, Fall got MVP chants, and for one game two guys even came dressed as tacos.

Celtics fans are going to get to keep on cheering the 7’7″ big man through training camp — the Celtics have officially signed him for training camp.

This is an Exhibit 10 contract, which is essentially an invite to training camp with some money as a buyout when he gets cut.

While the Celtics do have one open roster spot left, it’s unlikely Fall gets that spot. The Celtics have Enes Kanter starting at center with Daniel Theis and Robert Williams behind him, it’s unlikely they keep a fourth traditional center on the roster.

While Fall averaged 7.2 points a game on 77 percent shooting at Summer League, it was because players there had no idea how to defend him and many were not strong enough to keep him away from the rim. Boston would use a pick to force a switch, Fall would get deep in the paint against a smaller player, take a high pass (that really didn’t have to be that close to him) and throw it down with little resistance.

That will not happen when the men show up for training camp, the easy buckets will go away.

Fall moves reasonably well for someone his size — he set all kinds of size records at the NBA Draft Combine — and defensively he changed a lot of shots in the paint, plus you don’t want to get in front of him in transition.

That said, Fall does not move well enough for the speed of the NBA game yet, nor does he recognize defensively where he needs to be quickly enough (and that is just in Summer League). Conditioning seemed to be an issue as well. He’s got some potential because of his size, but he is also a real project — this Tacko needs a lot more seasoning. A season in the G-League might be what he needs to develop a little, giving the Celtics a chance to see what they got.

But first, he is headed to Celtics training camp.

Report: Sixers add Trey Burke on one-year deal

Jul 26, 2019
The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have to worry about Kawhi Leonard anymore. The former Toronto Raptors star is now with Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers, and save for a magical bounce, it might have been Philly that was in the NBA Finals.

Next season’s penultimate playoff series seems wide open with both the Golden State Warriors and the reigning champion Raptors questionable heading into 2019-20. It’s the perfect opportunity for the 76ers to take advantage of the Eastern Conference.

Although the Sixers lost JJ Redick to the New Orleans Pelicans and Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat, they did add Al Horford and re-upped Tobias Harris. Now they’ve folded a talented youngster into the mix in Trey Burke.

Burke’s advanced numbers with the Dallas Mavericks last season were trending in the right direction, and the 26-year-old point guard should add a much-needed PG presence to a team that flubbed around a little bit with Ben Simmons trying to run the point forward. At this juncture, Burke is more of a scorer than a distributor, but his 3-point shooting should at least help stretch Philly’s floor a little bit.

Philadelphia will still rely on the health of Joel Embiid over everything else, but adding Burke to the mix is the kind of team building we should expect out of championship-hopeful franchises like the 76ers.

Team USA perilously low on star power

Jul 26, 2019
In the aftermath of Team USA’s stunning and disappointing bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics, then-NBA commissioner David Stern called Jerry Colangelo.

“We’ve got to re-do our whole USA Basketball program,” Colangelo recounted Stern saying.

Colangelo took over. He preached commitment. He emphasized expectations. He changed how Team USA was selected, how it trained, how it traveled (“no entourages and no families,” Colangelo said).

The plan paid dividends in the very next Olympics. The Americans won gold in the 2008 Games (and, since, 2012 and 2016).

But too much emphasis has been placed on cultural modifications.

Why did Team USA perform better? Better players.

Whatever adjustments Colangelo made in USA Basketball’s setup were only the means to an end. The United States’ improvements were nearly completely due to an improved roster.

In 2004, only one All-NBA player participated (Tim Duncan). In 2008, Team USA had six All-NBA players (LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer).

That’s the difference.

With several stars sitting out the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the U.S. is once again veering toward a talent danger zone. An American gold medal shouldn’t be assumed.

Only one All-NBA player is set to play for the Americans in China this year – Kemba Walker, a third-teamer.

The World Cup (formerly called the World Championship) typically draws less star power than the Olympics. But even by World Cup standards, this U.S. roster is quite lacking.

To rate a Team USA’s star power, I used All-NBA selections the same year. The scoring system follows All-NBA voting – five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team.

Here’s every Olympics and World Cup/World Championship since NBA players began competing in 1992. Olympics are red. World Cups/World Championships are blue. The background color represents the United States’ medal:

gold (1)

2019 World Cup

  • Kemba Walker (third)

2016 Olympics

2014 World Cup

2012 Olympics

2010 World Championship

  • Kevin Durant (first)

2008 Olympics

  • Dwight Howard (first)
  • Chris Paul (first)
  • LeBron James (first)
  • Kobe Bryant (first)
  • Deron Williams (second)
  • Carlos Boozer (third)

2006 World Championship

  • LeBron James (first)
  • Elton Brand (second)
  • Dwyane Wade (second)
  • Carmelo Anthony (third)

2004 Olympics

  • Tim Duncan (first)

2002 World Championship

  • Jermaine O’Neal (third)
  • Paul Pierce (third)
  • Ben Wallace (third)

2000 Olympics

  • Gary Payton (first)
  • Jason Kidd (first)
  • Kevin Garnett (first)
  • Alonzo Mourning (second)
  • Vince Carter (third)

1998 World Championship

None

1996 Olympics

  • Penny Hardaway (first)
  • Scottie Pippen (first)
  • David Robinson (first)
  • Karl Malone (first)
  • Hakeem Olajuwon (second)
  • Grant Hill (second)
  • John Stockton (second)
  • Gary Payton (second)
  • Reggie Miller (third)
  • Charles Barkley (third)
  • Mitch Richmond (third)
  • Shaquille O’Neal (third)

1994 World Championship

  • Kevin Johnson (second)
  • Shawn Kemp (second)
  • Derrick Coleman (third)
  • Shaquille O’Neal (third)
  • Mark Price (third)
  • Dominique Wilkins (third)

1992 Olympics

  • Chris Mullin (first)
  • Clyde Drexler (first)
  • Michael Jordan (first)
  • David Robinson (first)
  • Karl Malone (first)
  • Charles Barkley (second)
  • Patrick Ewing (second)
  • Scottie Pippen (second)
  • John Stockton (second)

This is the United States’ second-weakest All-NBA representation of this era. Only the 1998 World Championship team had less. Anticipating a lockout, NBA players didn’t participate. Instead, USA Basketball turned to college players, minor-leaguers and Americans playing professionally abroad. The group won bronze.

The next-lowest Team USA by All-NBA points was the 2002 World Championship squad. Only third-teamers Paul Pierce and Ben Wallace played that year. The Americans finished sixth – a precursor to their 2004 Olympic flop.

After that, it’s a tie between the 2004 Olympic bronze medalists and 2010 World Championship gold medalists. Lacking stars doesn’t preclude a U.S. victory. Likewise, having stars doesn’t guarantee one. The 2006 squad had the most All-NBA points of an American World Cup/World Championship team in this era and still finished third.

But every time the Americans have come up short of gold, they’ve been low on star power.

The United States faces a couple key disadvantages. With an ever-churning roster, the U.S. lacks the cohesion of other top competitors. The U.S. is also less comfortable with international rules and style of play.

Elite talent compensates.

It just won’t much this year.

At least Team USA is slated to include a couple non-All-NBA All-Stars, Khris Middleton and Kyle Lowry. Kemba Walker is also used to lacking star teammates.

Why are so many American stars staying home? There are multiple reasons. Among them: More foreign players are occupying the All-NBA spots I’m using to measure stardom.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece will be the best player in the tournament. Another All-NBA first-teamer, Nikola Jokic, will play for Serbia. Second-teamer Joel Embiid is Cameroonian.

The U.S. can still win the World Cup. There’s no shortage of Americans who are good players. But with fewer stars, assembling a roster of players whose skills complement each other will be more important than ever.

Sam Presti doesn’t agree that Paul George trade was ‘mutual’

Getty
Jul 26, 2019
Sam Presti is once again in a tough spot. The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted three of the league’s last five MVPs, but now none of those players are on the roster.

OKC general manager was put in an unenviable position when Paul George asked for a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers to join Kawhi Leonard this summer. Presti was forced to oblige, and got a great haul of picks as return.

George and Leonard held their press conference with Los Angeles this week, and during his comments George characterized the request for the trade as “mutual” between himself and OKC.

Presti didn’t agree.

You can understand Presti feeling slightly miffed here. He’s right in that small market teams like the Thunder are at a disadvantage. Those organizations have a more difficult time keeping their stars, particularly as the supermax hasn’t worked quite the way it was intended after it was implemented in the last CBA.

To that end, it’s been suggested by folks that something needs to be done to ensure things going completely off the rails in the era of player empowerment. Perhaps in the next CBA, all max contracts will have no-trade mandates for the first two years? Or compensatory picks a la the NFL could be given to teams whose stars demand a trade, privately or publicly?

It’s well and good to be pro-labor, and thus pro-player movement. Players switching teams is exciting, churns the news cycle, and is part of what makes this an 11-month league. But teams need to ensure they can remain competitive, and keep fan interest, lest we just decide that playing NBA basketball in small markets is a charade in and of itself in 2019.

The solution isn’t clear just yet, and bargaining between the owners and players will water down whatever the best idea is, anyway. I have little faith that they’ll be able to hammer out something that works entirely during this next round, but these things take time and it’s only with the clear view of failure can success be seen around the bend.

Kawhi Leonard says he tried to get the Spurs to trade for Paul George

Getty
Jul 26, 2019
3 Comments

Things infamously fell apart with Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs. The superstar and the league’s best franchise had a messy divorce, and Leonard last played the game for the Spurs in January of 2018.

Leonard has since won another NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, and moved on to the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile the Spurs are still trying to remain in the playoff hunt on a year-by-year basis.

Now in LA, Leonard has teamed up with former Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George. It was a whirlwind of activity that landed the two on the Clippers, one orchestrated by Leonard getting George to request a trade away from OKC.

According to Leonard, it appears the two have apparently been trying to play together for some time. Speaking with Rachel Nichols, Leonard said that he tried to get the Spurs to trade for George way back when his pal still played for the Indiana Pacers.

Would Leonard and George have worked out in San Antonio? It’s not clear whether Gregg Popovich and RC Buford would have gone for that kind of thing had they the assets to pull it off.

I suppose it’s a moot point now. The clock is on LA to get things done before both of their contracts expire and they can re-sign somewhere else.