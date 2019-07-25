Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall gets training camp contract (but is longshot for roster)

Celtics fans were Tacko crazy in Las Vegas — Tacko Fall was their guy. He was the sensation of Summer League. Fans exploded with cheers on every bucket, they chanted his name urging the staff to put him back in long-over games, Fall got MVP chants, and for one game two guys even came dressed as tacos.

Aforementioned guys dressed as tacos for Tacko Tuesday here in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/OLFGvW3zUd — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 10, 2019

Celtics fans are going to get to keep on cheering the 7’7″ big man through training camp — the Celtics have officially signed him for training camp.

This is an Exhibit 10 contract, which is essentially an invite to training camp with some money as a buyout when he gets cut.

Per source, Tacko Fall’s deal is still an Exhibit 10 contract, just as he originally agreed to shortly after the draft. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 25, 2019

While the Celtics do have one open roster spot left, it’s unlikely Fall gets that spot. The Celtics have Enes Kanter starting at center with Daniel Theis and Robert Williams behind him, it’s unlikely they keep a fourth traditional center on the roster.

While Fall averaged 7.2 points a game on 77 percent shooting at Summer League, it was because players there had no idea how to defend him and many were not strong enough to keep him away from the rim. Boston would use a pick to force a switch, Fall would get deep in the paint against a smaller player, take a high pass (that really didn’t have to be that close to him) and throw it down with little resistance.

Just throw it within 100 feet of Tacko Fall 😅 pic.twitter.com/EZ4i8kThe0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 10, 2019

That will not happen when the men show up for training camp, the easy buckets will go away.

Fall moves reasonably well for someone his size — he set all kinds of size records at the NBA Draft Combine — and defensively he changed a lot of shots in the paint, plus you don’t want to get in front of him in transition.

RIP to the guy who took a charge from Tacko Fall 💀 pic.twitter.com/ELKmnUbODk — Chris Montano (@gswchris) July 10, 2019

That said, Fall does not move well enough for the speed of the NBA game yet, nor does he recognize defensively where he needs to be quickly enough (and that is just in Summer League). Conditioning seemed to be an issue as well. He’s got some potential because of his size, but he is also a real project — this Tacko needs a lot more seasoning. A season in the G-League might be what he needs to develop a little, giving the Celtics a chance to see what they got.

But first, he is headed to Celtics training camp.