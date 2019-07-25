Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall gets training camp contract (but is longshot for roster)

By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Celtics fans were Tacko crazy in Las Vegas — Tacko Fall was their guy. He was the sensation of Summer League. Fans exploded with cheers on every bucket, they chanted his name urging the staff to put him back in long-over games, Fall got MVP chants, and for one game two guys even came dressed as tacos.

Celtics fans are going to get to keep on cheering the 7’7″ big man through training camp — the Celtics have officially signed him for training camp.

This is an Exhibit 10 contract, which is essentially an invite to training camp with some money as a buyout when he gets cut.

While the Celtics do have one open roster spot left, it’s unlikely Fall gets that spot. The Celtics have Enes Kanter starting at center with Daniel Theis and Robert Williams behind him, it’s unlikely they keep a fourth traditional center on the roster.

While Fall averaged 7.2 points a game on 77 percent shooting at Summer League, it was because players there had no idea how to defend him and many were not strong enough to keep him away from the rim. Boston would use a pick to force a switch, Fall would get deep in the paint against a smaller player, take a high pass (that really didn’t have to be that close to him) and throw it down with little resistance.

That will not happen when the men show up for training camp, the easy buckets will go away.

Fall moves reasonably well for someone his size — he set all kinds of size records at the NBA Draft Combine — and defensively he changed a lot of shots in the paint, plus you don’t want to get in front of him in transition.

That said, Fall does not move well enough for the speed of the NBA game yet, nor does he recognize defensively where he needs to be quickly enough (and that is just in Summer League). Conditioning seemed to be an issue as well. He’s got some potential because of his size, but he is also a real project — this Tacko needs a lot more seasoning. A season in the G-League might be what he needs to develop a little, giving the Celtics a chance to see what they got.

But first, he is headed to Celtics training camp.

Report: Bucks signing former No. 4 pick Dragan Bender to two-year deal

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Dragan Bender was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft. How’s his career going just three years later?

All you need to know: He agreed to sign with CSKA Moscow unless he found a suitable NBA deal at the last moment. It appeared he was washing out of the league quickly.

But the Bucks are throwing him a lifeline.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Milwaukee is a championship contender this season. It’s important to stock the roster with players who can help with that all-important goal.

That’s probably not Bender.

But he looks like a decent second-draft bet. Bender is only 21. At 7-foot-1, he moves well for his size. He has flashed skill.

Bender just didn’t assert himself much in three years with the Suns. His outside shooting hasn’t come close to developing as hoped. Frankly, he’s a bad player right now.

Still, the talent he displayed entering the league provides some hope he’ll eventually figure it out.

Ex-wife pleads guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder of Lorenzen Wright

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 25, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright agreed to a deal Thursday in which she pleads guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder and receives a 30-year prison sentence.

Sherra Wright entered the plea during a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court.

Judge Lee Coffee said Sherra Wright would be eligible for parole once she served 30% of her sentence, which would be around nine years.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He had been missing for 10 days before his body was found riddled with bullet wounds. Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Turner were charged with first-degree murder and had been scheduled to go to trial Sept. 16.

Turner, a landscaper in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, and Sherra Wright attended the same church. Witnesses said Sherra Wright masterminded a plan to have two men kill Lorenzen Wright at his home in Atlanta, but that attempt failed, according to an affidavit read by a prosecutor in a previous court hearing. She and Turner then conspired to kill him in Memphis, authorities have said.

After Sherra Wright entered her plea, the judge allowed Lorenzen Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion, to address the court. Marion spoke directly to Sherra Wright, telling her she wants to see her grandchildren.

“I just hate what happened to my child, but he left some nice-looking grandkids,” Marion said.

Defense attorney Juni Ganguli told reporters outside of the courtroom that Sherra Wright’s defense at trial would have been that her ex-husband beat her for years and she was tired of it. He said the defense would have been “scorched earth.”

Thunder GM Sam Presti: ‘Small market teams operate with significant disadvantages’

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
4 Comments

Paul George requested and received a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the L.A. Clippers. The Thunder followed that by trading Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets.

The unprecedented star teardown stoked the flames of the ever-burning market-size debate.

How can small-market teams like Oklahoma City compete if stars won’t stay or become unaffordable?

Thunder general manager Presti in The Oklahoman:

Despite our city’s rapid rise and growth, Oklahoma City remains the second-smallest market in the NBA. While this brings many benefits, it also poses strategic challenges. Given the way the league’s system is designed, small market teams operate with significant disadvantages. There is no reason to pretend otherwise. This in no way means we cannot be extraordinarily successful — we, and several other small to mid-market teams, are our own best examples of the ability to overcome these realities. It simply means we must be thinking differently, optimistically, finding our advantages by other means.

This caused some snickering, because the Thunder could have stayed in a larger market – Seattle. Nobody forced the SuperSonics to relocate. It’s a funny aside, but it’s still just an aside. Presti didn’t move the franchise. To his main point:

OF COURSE small-market teams operate with significant disadvantages. It’s a wonder that statement is at all controversial. Nobody can make NBA players prefer Oklahoma City to Los Angeles. With free agency, players will gravitate toward certain places when given the option.

But Presti isn’t dwelling on that. He’s acknowledging the reality the Thunder face. They must build differently than teams in destination markets should. It’s an important realization.

Oklahoma City’s disadvantage does not mean elimination. Small-market teams are not hopeless.

The last five teams to win a championship:

  • Raptors
  • Warriors
  • Cavaliers
  • Spurs
  • Heat

How many of those are big-market teams?

Cleveland and San Antonio meet everyone’s definition of a small market. With the other three, it’s tricky.

Despite its actual size, Toronto has always been considered a small NBA market. Canada brings complications – for players and TV ratings.

The Warriors ranked near the bottom of Forbes franchise valuations for years and years while making the playoffs only once between 1995 and 2012. Nobody was calling Golden State a sleeping giant.

When the Heat formed, they faced questions about their viability in Miami. It was unclear whether the city would support and NBA team.

But now, the Warriors are universally feared as a big-market team. Miami is considered a premier market. Even the Raptors – who get the big-city perks of Toronto and the support of an entire country – have people coming around to the idea they have a significant market.

Why?

Because those teams won.

The Knicks and Lakers will always be big-market teams. The Pelicans and Thunder will always be small-market teams.

But there are plenty of teams that can get labeled either way.

Often, it depends how they’re performing on the floor. When they’re winning, they tend to get grouped with big-market teams. When they’re losing, they tend to get grouped with small-market teams.

People didn’t quite know how to sort the Clippers and Nets, who play second fiddle in their cities. When those teams struggled, they often get dumped into the NBA’s lower class. But now that both has emerged as the league’s freshest powers, the Clippers and Nets are absolutely treated as big-market teams.

The wide disparity between large-market and small-market teams becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when it’s based on the success they’ve already experienced.

So, Presti is correct in his diagnosis and prescription. The Thunder face a disadvantage and must account for it when building their team.

But nobody should give up on them. They just had one of the best-ever runs by a team that didn’t win a championship. With all the assets acquired for George and Westbrook, Oklahoma City could rebuild again.

Playing in a small market doesn’t doom a team. Likewise, playing in a large market doesn’t guarantee success.

It’s just one factor – of many – that influences the final outcome.

Mason Plumlee added to Team USA player pool (Montrezl Harrell, too, but he’s already out)

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The story of Team USA’s 2019 FIBA World Cup roster in a nutshell: USA Basketball announced Montrezl Harrell and Mason Plumlee were added to the player pool. Less than an hour later, Harrell put out word he probably wouldn’t play.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Many stars swiftly turned down Team USA for this year’s FIBA World Cup. More accepted an invitation to try out then withdrew. Now even Harrell is out.

Who’s in?

Here are the players slated to attend training camp, with rough positional designations:

Point guards

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

Combo guards

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

Wings

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Big forwards

P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets)

Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls)

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)

Centers

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)

Plumlee is an odd addition (except considering his connections). That’s so many centers – especially because USA Basketball also invited Harrell, another center. It seems original selections Lopez, Drummond and Turner could hold down the position.

The Americans could use more backcourt depth. J.J. Redick, who just signed with the Pelicans, might provide it.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

As an excellent outside shooter, Redick could fill a valuable role.

USA Basketball also announced the select team, a group of young players that practices against the senior squad:

At this rate, maybe a select-team player or two will make the final World Cup roster.