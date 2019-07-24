Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Steve Kerr says Anthony Davis-like situation forcing trade “bad for the league”

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
Steve Kerr is not an old-school, hard-line, the rules are the rules kind of guy. As a former player, he tends to back players freedom of movement, and his coaching style is that of an informed player who was not of fan of grinding practices in the middle of an 82-game marathon.

But even he wonders if elite players forcing teams to trade them has gone too far.

Kerr went on The Warriors Insider Podcast and had this to say about how Anthony Davis, in particular, forced a trade. (Hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area)

“I’m talking more about the Anthony Davis situation,” Kerr said on The Warriors Insider Podcast. “Where a guy is perfectly healthy and has a couple years left on his deal and says, ‘I want to leave.’ That’s a real problem that the league has to address and that the players have to be careful with.

“When you sign on that dotted line, you owe your effort and your play to that team, to that city, to the fans. And then (once the contract runs out) it’s completely your right to leave as a free agent. But if you sign the contract, then you should be bound to that contract.

“If you come to an agreement with the team that, hey, it’s probably best for us to part ways, that’s one thing. But the Davis stuff was really kind of groundbreaking — and hopefully not a trend, because it’s bad for the league.”

Paul George did the same thing in Oklahoma City (although the Thunder had quietly looked at splitting up Westbrook and George at the draft after another first-round playoff loss).

If one were cynical, one would note that Davis and George moved into the same division as Kerr’s Warriors, making Golden State’s path back to the Finals that much tougher.

Kerr’s concern, however, felt more 30,000-foot view than cynical. He had no issue with Kevin Durant‘s move to Brooklyn (although he would have preferred KD stay), it is about the trend.

“As a former player, I would always sort of lean toward player empowerment, guys who have earned their right to free agency,” Kerr said. “If they want to make a move for their own careers, I’m all for it. They’ve earned that right.

“My only issue is when a player who is under contract decides not to honor the contract. That’s a problem. That’s something that can really affect the league.”

A lot of owners had that concern, too. The league is investigating tampering and considering changes to its free agency rules, looking to put stuff in place that fits the modern age and is enforceable. However, outside of a team saying no to a trade demand — and risking a Jimmy Butler in Minnesota problem — it will not be easy to get star players from using their power to force trades at times.

Kevin Love ‘expected’ to withdraw from Team USA World Cup training camp

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Add another one to the list of players who have dropped out of USA Basketball. So far, that list is

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
James Harden (Houston Rockets)
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)
Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)
Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)
Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

Now Kevin Love is expected to join the list, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. The good news is Kyle Lowry wants to play.

Love’s floor spacing skills, rebounding, and outlet passes fit well in the international game. Love won gold with Team USA at the London Olympics.

The motivations behind all the defections are, in general, a combination of three things. First, the NBA title chase feels wide open this season with as many as eight teams thinking they have a legit shot at it, and the majority of those dropping out are on those teams. The players are prioritizing club over country. Secondly, FIBA moved the World Cup from 2018 to 2019, meaning if a player is eyeing the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo they would be taking part in two straight summers of USA Basketball — likely after long playoff runs — to do both. Players are choosing to take the World Cup off. Third, this World Cup starts late, running Aug. 31 to Sept. 15, and runs right up against the start of training camps.

Even with all the withdrawals, the USA team is loaded with enough talent to three-peat as gold medalists at the event. Kemba Walker, Kyle Lowry, Donovan Mitchell, Marcus Smart, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Kyle Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, Aaron Gordon, Thaddeus Young, P.J. Tucker, Julius Randle, Paul Millsap, Andre Drummond, Brook Lopez, and Myles Turner are among those invited.

NBA reportedly investigating if teams offered ‘improper inducements’ to free agents

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
The rumors circulated not long after Kawhi Leonard agreed to terms with the Clippers: Had Leonard’s close advisor Dennis Robertson (known as “Uncle Dennis” around the NBA) really requested guaranteed sponsorship money, houses and more as part of Leonard signing a contract with a team?

A team providing any of those “improper inducements” would violate the CBA. Whether Robertson really made those requests is not yet known — rumors and gossip are not facts, and there are a couple of proud and spurned franchises that may be trying to save face — and him asking and a team giving him those inducements are two different things.

However, that is one of the things the NBA is investigating, reports the New York Times (which provides new details to the earlier reports the NBA was investigating the start of free agency).

The N.B.A. has begun an investigation into how teams handled free agency this summer, focusing on whether improper inducements were offered to players to circumvent the salary cap, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The issue was raised by multiple team owners at a meeting of the league’s board of governors this month in Las Vegas, according to the person, who requested anonymity because of a lack of authorization to speak publicly on the subject.

The league also is investigating something that is clearly happening across all 30 teams: Tampering, and contracts being worked out before the start of free agency.

The N.B.A. is also exploring whether it needs to change its rules against tampering. Several players committed to signing with a team as soon as free agency negotiations officially opened at 6 p.m. on June 30 — even though teams were not allowed to begin recruiting before then. League rules prohibit players, coaches and front office executives from enticing an athlete under contract with another team to come play for their franchise.

“I think it’s pointless at the end of the day to have rules that we can’t enforce,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said after the spirited Board of Governors’ meeting. “I think it hurts the perception of integrity around the league if people say, well, you have that rule and it’s obvious that teams aren’t fully complying, so why do you have it. I think the sense in the room was we should revisit those rules, think about what does make sense for our teams so that ultimately we can create a level playing field among the teams and that the partner teams have confidence that their competitors are adhering to the same set of rules they are.”

More than fines or some other punitive punishment, rule changes are what is likely to come out of all this. Every team tampers on some level, as do plenty of agents. Players do recruit each other (although that fall short far more often than is made public, largest contract offer still wins the day most of the time).

However, nobody wants the NBA to go full NSA and start monitoring texts between players. The NBA’s tampering and free agency rules were written in a bygone era and need to be updated to things the league both can and is willing to enforce.

This investigation likely will take most of the summer or longer to complete.

Wizards GM calls Dwight Howard swap ‘The quickest trade I’ve ever done in my life’

By Dane DelgadoJul 24, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Dwight Howard has been on an endless journey in the NBA for the past few years. He doesn’t seem to stick anywhere, and his time as a useful player seems to have evaporated thanks in large part to his troubles with injuries.

Howard last played with the Washington Wizards, but was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in July. Where Howard Plays next season is still up for debate, and it’s not clear if any team will be willing to take him on.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have a new general manager in Tommy Sheppard, who had an interesting quote in Adrian Wojnarowski’s most recent article. In it, Sheppard had sort of a backhanded comment about trading Howard.

Via ESPN:

Leonsis saw the character of his roster start to evolve. Together, Sheppard and Leonsis engaged every day on John Wall‘s Achilles rehabilitation in Florida, watching tape of his work, talking to the franchise point guard and his trainers constantly. They had Bradley Beal in the draft room, talking through the kind of character changes on the roster that would complement the All-Star guard. They moved Dwight Howard out of the organization. (“The quickest trade I’ve ever done in my life,” Sheppard said.)

That sentiment is not really surprising, but the fact that Sheppard voiced it is.

Howard probably isn’t going to be a useful player from here on out, mostly because of his injury concerns. He’s an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He’s certainly a Hall of Famer. And like with so many greats who play past their primes, it looks like Howard is going to go out without anyone thinking about his former exploits.

Marc Gasol glad Grizzlies didn’t listen to him in trade to Raptors

By Dane DelgadoJul 24, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Marc Gasol is now an NBA champion. The Toronto Raptors big man was traded mid-season last year by the Memphis Grizzlies as Tennessee’s basketball franchise decided to tear things down. It definitely worked out for him.

But originally, Gasol didn’t want to leave the only NBA home he’d ever known. According to Gasol, he did not want organization not to trade him.

Now? Gasol is glad they didn’t listen to him.

Via Eurohoops and Europa Press:

“There have been few players that haven’t been traded over the years in the NBA. If it had been depended on me, I wouldn’t have been traded. I always thought I could reverse the situation there [in Memphis] and bring the team to the top. But, thank God, they ignored me.”

There’s something about winning a championship that sets guys apart after they retire. For the true greats — Charles Barkely, John Stockton — it doesn’t seem to matter. But when you’re not in the list of the Top 75 best players of all-time, then grabbing one as an important player the way Gasol did is vital.

No doubt it was hard for him to leave Memphis. Gasol attended high school in the city before leaving to the ACB league. But Toronto was the exact right situation for him, and now he’ll always have the ring (and we’ll always have videos of him during the parade).