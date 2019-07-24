Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: No more Players Only, baby

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Good sports telecasts have balance – a sharp and enthusiastic play-by-play person, an insightful analyst who clarifies complex ideas, a sideline reporter who gathers new information.

TNT’s Players Only telecasts have… former players.

Former players often greatly contribute on TV. They provide unique perspective. Many are funny.

But jamming a broadcast full of former players with minimal regard to balance… nah. It might have gone over well among the former players who work for TNT, stroking their egos. But it was unbearable to many viewers. Those Players Only games were also often during relatively big games.

Fortunately, that experiment is ending.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic:

If Players Only accomplished anything, it was getting that catchphrase – “Players Only, Baby” – stuck in everyone’s head. That’ll probably be scarred there for a while.

At least game coverage will revert for the better.

Report: Zion Williamson getting largest-ever annual payouts on rookie shoe deal

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT
3 Comments

Zion Williams enters the NBA with a historic combination of hype and talent.

His jaw-dropping dunks at powerhouse Duke kept him in highlight reels. His incredible all-around production kept him atop draft boards.

The No. 1 overall pick also had leverage after an embarrassing incident of his shoe breaking in college. Nike doesn’t want to look like it harmed Williamson.

So, Jordan Brand came correct with a shoe deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The endorsement agreement aligning New Orleans Pelicans No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand extends five years and becomes the richest annual rookie shoe deal in NBA history, sources tell ESPN.

Before Williamson committed to Jordan Brand, several shoe competitors made offers on total deals that extended well into the nine-figure range, sources tell ESPN.

Williamson had other offers in excess of $10 million annually, according to reporting from ESPN shoe analyst Nick DePaula.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network:

Adam Zagoria of Forbes:

One industry source said it is a 7-year, $75-million deal.

Zagoria reported seven years, Wojnarowski five years. Zagoria reported $75 million, Wojnarowski no specific number.

The largest rookie shoe deal was the $90 million over seven years LeBron James got.

If Williamson is getting $75 million over seven years, that would fall short of the record. But if that $75 million is paid over five years, Williamson ($15 million) would get more annually than LeBron did (nearly $13 million). Wojnarowski reported Williamson set the annual record, so that could make sense.

Maybe someone has a detail wrong. Maybe there are options and incentives that leave different ways to describe the deal.

Either way, Williamson will get paid.

Pau Gasol reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Trail Blazers

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Portland has tried to lure Pau Gasol to the Northwest before. In the summer of 2016, the Blazers reportedly put two-years, $40 million on the table, but Gasol chose the Spurs.

In a summer where the Trail Blazers have flirted with some old dalliances again, they are bringing Gasol into the mix. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news of an agreement.

Gasol, at age 39, is a shell of the All-NBA big man who joined forces with Kobe Bryant to win the Lakers a couple of titles. Injuries limited him to 30 games last season, he doesn’t move like he once did, and he averaged a career-low 3.9 points per game last season.

However, for a Portland team dreaming big heading into the season, Gasol is the kind of veteran big that is a solid pickup at the veteran minimum. With Jusuf Nurkic out to start the season, Gasol will join Hassan Whiteside and Zach Collins in trying to soak up the minutes at the five and give the team some production. Plus, Gasol gives them a good locker room presence that will blend in on a veteran team.

It’s not a pickup that moves the needle for Portland, but it is a solid one.

Steve Ballmer is pretty damn fired up about Kawhi Leonard, Paul George (VIDEO)

AP Photo
By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has a history of loud, crazy antics on stage in his time at Microsoft.

He brought all that energy to the Clippers, and it showed on Wednesday when the team officially introduced Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as the newest members of the franchise.

NBC’s own Tom Haberstroh had the best reaction.

Laugh if you want — Ballmer will laugh at himself — but if you’re a player, don’t you want a team governor/owner/whatever who gets this hyped about your arrival?

Leonard started out his speech with the line of the day while thanking Raptors fans.

As for why Leonard chose the Clippers over the more glamorous cross-hall Lakers:

The Clippers intro video was damn good, too.

Sixers agree to bring back Furkan Korkmaz for at least one more year

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Furkan Korkmaz’s season was slowed down by a meniscus tear that kept him out for a couple of months, but on a deep Philly roster he provided some wing depth. He averaged 5.8 points per game but shot just 32.8 percent from three on a team that could use a little more stretch from the 6’7″ Korkmaz.

While there were reports of Korkmaz returning to Turkey after the Sixers released him before the start of free agency, Philadelphia has decided to bring him back for another season, according to multiple reports.

Philadelphia enters the season as title contenders, albeit with questions to answer (can Ben Simmons be the playmaker in the halfcourt with two minutes to go in a tied playoff game?). Bringing back Korkmaz does not move the needle on that, but it gives the team depth and a veteran player they can trust, and in the marathon of 82 games that matters.