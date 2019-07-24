Report: No more Players Only, baby

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Good sports telecasts have balance – a sharp and enthusiastic play-by-play person, an insightful analyst who clarifies complex ideas, a sideline reporter who gathers new information.

TNT’s Players Only telecasts have… former players.

Former players often greatly contribute on TV. They provide unique perspective. Many are funny.

But jamming a broadcast full of former players with minimal regard to balance… nah. It might have gone over well among the former players who work for TNT, stroking their egos. But it was unbearable to many viewers. Those Players Only games were also often during relatively big games.

Fortunately, that experiment is ending.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic:

Via sources: TNT will no longer air the Players Only NBA broadcast. Turner Sports will likely do some Players Only content but as far as games for the 2019-20 season, the Players Only broadcast on TNT is no more. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 24, 2019

If Players Only accomplished anything, it was getting that catchphrase – “Players Only, Baby” – stuck in everyone’s head. That’ll probably be scarred there for a while.

At least game coverage will revert for the better.