Pau Gasol reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Trail Blazers

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT
Portland has tried to lure Pau Gasol to the Northwest before. In the summer of 2016, the Blazers reportedly put two-years, $40 million on the table, but Gasol chose the Spurs.

In a summer where the Trail Blazers have flirted with some old dalliances again, they are bringing Gasol into the mix. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news of an agreement.

Gasol, at age 39, is a shell of the All-NBA big man who joined forces with Kobe Bryant to win the Lakers a couple of titles. Injuries limited him to 30 games last season, he doesn’t move like he once did, and he averaged a career-low 3.9 points per game last season.

However, for a Portland team dreaming big heading into the season, Gasol is the kind of veteran big that is a solid pickup at the veteran minimum. With Jusuf Nurkic out to start the season, Gasol will join Hassan Whiteside and Zach Collins in trying to soak up the minutes at the five and give the team some production. Plus, Gasol gives them a good locker room presence that will blend in on a veteran team.

It’s not a pickup that moves the needle for Portland, but it is a solid one.

Steve Ballmer is pretty damn fired up about Kawhi Leonard, Paul George (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has a history of loud, crazy antics on stage in his time at Microsoft.

He brought all that energy to the Clippers, and it showed on Wednesday when the team officially introduced Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as the newest members of the franchise.

NBC’s own Tom Haberstroh had the best reaction.

Laugh if you want — Ballmer will laugh at himself — but if you’re a player, don’t you want a team governor/owner/whatever who gets this hyped about your arrival?

Leonard started out his speech with the line of the day while thanking Raptors fans.

As for why Leonard chose the Clippers over the more glamorous cross-hall Lakers:

The Clippers intro video was damn good, too.

Sixers agree to bring back Furkan Korkmaz for at least one more year

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Furkan Korkmaz’s season was slowed down by a meniscus tear that kept him out for a couple of months, but on a deep Philly roster he provided some wing depth. He averaged 5.8 points per game but shot just 32.8 percent from three on a team that could use a little more stretch from the 6’7″ Korkmaz.

While there were reports of Korkmaz returning to Turkey after the Sixers released him before the start of free agency, Philadelphia has decided to bring him back for another season, according to multiple reports.

Philadelphia enters the season as title contenders, albeit with questions to answer (can Ben Simmons be the playmaker in the halfcourt with two minutes to go in a tied playoff game?). Bringing back Korkmaz does not move the needle on that, but it gives the team depth and a veteran player they can trust, and in the marathon of 82 games that matters.

Kevin Love, Timofey Mozgov say LeBron’s words, as much as actions, sparked 3-1 Finals comeback

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT
There comes a point in almost every playoff series, particularly ones that do not go the distance, where one team realizes it is beaten. Usually before the last game, but sometimes as early as after Game 1. The better team is asking questions and posing problems that the team about to lose cannot answer, and they know it. In the locker room, around the team about to have its season end, you can usually sense that moment.

That’s what it felt like around the Cavaliers right after Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals. They looked beaten. Down 3-1 to the Warriors, it felt like the series was over.

Instead, it became the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. What changed, what sparked the Cavaliers? LeBron James‘ MVP-level play in the Finals played a big part of it, but Timofey Mozgov and Kevin Love both said this week that it was LeBron’s words that mattered as much or more than his play.

Love talked about it recently on the Ask Gary Vee podcast, here is the highlight in question.

Mozgov covered the same ground talking to Raw Take:

“If Lebron only played like he played and didn’t do his locker room speeches, we wouldn’t have won. As good as he was on the court, if he didn’t motivate the team as he did, we wouldn’t have won. He motivated us and made sure that we had the right attitude.”

“When we were trailing 3-1 not one player on the team thought we’d lose, thanks to him.”

That is leadership. LeBron brings that like few others in the league ever have.

Granted, a lot of things went into that comeback — Draymond Green‘s suspension, Andrew Bogut‘s injury (an overlooked aspect too often), Kyrie Irving stepping up his game — but none of that matters if LeBron doesn’t get the team to believe.

Steve Kerr says Anthony Davis-like situation forcing trade “bad for the league”

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
Steve Kerr is not an old-school, hard-line, the rules are the rules kind of guy. As a former player, he tends to back players freedom of movement, and his coaching style is that of an informed player who was not of fan of grinding practices in the middle of an 82-game marathon.

But even he wonders if elite players forcing teams to trade them has gone too far.

Kerr went on The Warriors Insider Podcast and had this to say about how Anthony Davis, in particular, forced a trade. (Hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area)

“I’m talking more about the Anthony Davis situation,” Kerr said on The Warriors Insider Podcast. “Where a guy is perfectly healthy and has a couple years left on his deal and says, ‘I want to leave.’ That’s a real problem that the league has to address and that the players have to be careful with.

“When you sign on that dotted line, you owe your effort and your play to that team, to that city, to the fans. And then (once the contract runs out) it’s completely your right to leave as a free agent. But if you sign the contract, then you should be bound to that contract.

“If you come to an agreement with the team that, hey, it’s probably best for us to part ways, that’s one thing. But the Davis stuff was really kind of groundbreaking — and hopefully not a trend, because it’s bad for the league.”

Paul George did the same thing in Oklahoma City (although the Thunder had quietly looked at splitting up Westbrook and George at the draft after another first-round playoff loss).

If one were cynical, one would note that Davis and George moved into the same division as Kerr’s Warriors, making Golden State’s path back to the Finals that much tougher.

Kerr’s concern, however, felt more 30,000-foot view than cynical. He had no issue with Kevin Durant‘s move to Brooklyn (although he would have preferred KD stay), it is about the trend.

“As a former player, I would always sort of lean toward player empowerment, guys who have earned their right to free agency,” Kerr said. “If they want to make a move for their own careers, I’m all for it. They’ve earned that right.

“My only issue is when a player who is under contract decides not to honor the contract. That’s a problem. That’s something that can really affect the league.”

A lot of owners had that concern, too. The league is investigating tampering and considering changes to its free agency rules, looking to put stuff in place that fits the modern age and is enforceable. However, outside of a team saying no to a trade demand — and risking a Jimmy Butler in Minnesota problem — it will not be easy to get star players from using their power to force trades at times.