NBA reportedly investigating if teams offered “improper inducements” to free agents

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
The rumors circulated not long after Kawhi Leonard agreed to terms with the Clippers: Had Leonard’s close advisor Dennis Robertson (known as “Uncle Dennis” around the NBA) really requested guaranteed sponsorship money, houses and more as part of Leonard signing a contract with a team?

A team providing any of those “improper inducements” would violate the CBA. Whether Robertson really made those requests is not yet known — rumors and gossip are not facts, and there are a couple of proud and spurned franchises that may be trying to save face — and him asking and a team giving him those inducements are two different things.

However, that is one of the things the NBA is investigating, reports the New York Times (which provides new details to the earlier reports the NBA was investigating the start of free agency).

The N.B.A. has begun an investigation into how teams handled free agency this summer, focusing on whether improper inducements were offered to players to circumvent the salary cap, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The issue was raised by multiple team owners at a meeting of the league’s board of governors this month in Las Vegas, according to the person, who requested anonymity because of a lack of authorization to speak publicly on the subject.

The league also is investigating something that is clearly happening across all 30 teams: Tampering, and contracts being worked out before the start of free agency.

The N.B.A. is also exploring whether it needs to change its rules against tampering. Several players committed to signing with a team as soon as free agency negotiations officially opened at 6 p.m. on June 30 — even though teams were not allowed to begin recruiting before then. League rules prohibit players, coaches and front office executives from enticing an athlete under contract with another team to come play for their franchise.

“I think it’s pointless at the end of the day to have rules that we can’t enforce,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said after the spirited Board of Governors’ meeting. “I think it hurts the perception of integrity around the league if people say, well, you have that rule and it’s obvious that teams aren’t fully complying, so why do you have it. I think the sense in the room was we should revisit those rules, think about what does make sense for our teams so that ultimately we can create a level playing field among the teams and that the partner teams have confidence that their competitors are adhering to the same set of rules they are.”

More than fines or some other punitive punishment, rule changes are what is likely to come out of all this. Every team tampers on some level, as do plenty of agents. Players do recruit each other (although that fall short far more often than is made public, largest contract offer still wins the day most of the time).

However, nobody wants the NBA to go full NSA and start monitoring texts between players. The NBA’s tampering and free agency rules were written in a bygone era and need to be updated to things the league both can and is willing to enforce.

This investigation likely will take most of the summer or longer to complete.

Wizards GM calls Dwight Howard swap ‘The quickest trade I’ve ever done in my life’

By Dane DelgadoJul 24, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Dwight Howard has been on an endless journey in the NBA for the past few years. He doesn’t seem to stick anywhere, and his time as a useful player seems to have evaporated thanks in large part to his troubles with injuries.

Howard last played with the Washington Wizards, but was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in July. Where Howard Plays next season is still up for debate, and it’s not clear if any team will be willing to take him on.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have a new general manager in Tommy Sheppard, who had an interesting quote in Adrian Wojnarowski’s most recent article. In it, Sheppard had sort of a backhanded comment about trading Howard.

Via ESPN:

Leonsis saw the character of his roster start to evolve. Together, Sheppard and Leonsis engaged every day on John Wall‘s Achilles rehabilitation in Florida, watching tape of his work, talking to the franchise point guard and his trainers constantly. They had Bradley Beal in the draft room, talking through the kind of character changes on the roster that would complement the All-Star guard. They moved Dwight Howard out of the organization. (“The quickest trade I’ve ever done in my life,” Sheppard said.)

That sentiment is not really surprising, but the fact that Sheppard voiced it is.

Howard probably isn’t going to be a useful player from here on out, mostly because of his injury concerns. He’s an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He’s certainly a Hall of Famer. And like with so many greats who play past their primes, it looks like Howard is going to go out without anyone thinking about his former exploits.

Marc Gasol is glad the Grizzlies didn’t listen to him in trade to Raptors

By Dane DelgadoJul 24, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Marc Gasol is now an NBA champion. The Toronto Raptors big man was traded mid-season last year by the Memphis Grizzlies as Tennessee’s basketball franchise decided to tear things down. It definitely worked out for him.

But originally, Gasol didn’t want to leave the only NBA home he’d ever known. According to Gasol, he did not want organization not to trade him.

Now? Gasol is glad they didn’t listen to him.

Via Eurohoops and Europa Press:

“There have been few players that haven’t been traded over the years in the NBA. If it had been depended on me, I wouldn’t have been traded. I always thought I could reverse the situation there [in Memphis] and bring the team to the top. But, thank God, they ignored me.”

There’s something about winning a championship that sets guys apart after they retire. For the true greats — Charles Barkely, John Stockton — it doesn’t seem to matter. But when you’re not in the list of the Top 75 best players of all-time, then grabbing one as an important player the way Gasol did is vital.

No doubt it was hard for him to leave Memphis. Gasol attended high school in the city before leaving to the ACB league. But Toronto was the exact right situation for him, and now he’ll always have the ring (and we’ll always have videos of him during the parade).

Wizards owner says John Wall ‘probably won’t play’ in 2019-20

By Dane DelgadoJul 23, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
It was always likely that Washington Wizards star John Wall would be out for much of next year’s regular NBA season. The team has even filed for a disabled player exception for the 2019-20 season.

Now we have confirmation that the team is expecting Wall to miss significant time.

According to NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes, Wizards owner Ted Leonsis has said that they are going to take things slow with Wall, and that he will miss serious time.

Via Twitter:

Washington is still trying to figure out what to do with Bradley Beal, and with Wall’s contract on the books, they don’t really have much of anywhere to go. The Wizards used their No. 9 overall pick on Rui Hachimura, which raised a few eyebrows.

But the team at least does have a GM in Tommy Sheppard, and they’ve made several hirings in the front office to try and out-think their competition. Washington has made a few moves, including trading for Davis Bertans and signing Isaiah Thomas.

Expect to see the Wizards at the bottom of the East next year. Still, that doesn’t mean they won’t be entertaining.