Did Paul George really grow up a Clippers fan, as he claimed?

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT
Paul George – a California native – reportedly told Pacers teammates he wanted to join the Lakers. Eventually, he told Indiana’s front office he planned to sign with the Lakers in 2018 free agency. With George on the trade block and other teams interested, he still told friends he planned to sign with the Lakers. Even after re-signing with the Thunder last year, George said he would’ve signed with the Lakers if not dealt to Oklahoma City. He still called the Lakers tempting.

But introduced by the Clippers today, George sang a different tune.

George:

I grew up a Clippers fan. I loved the Clippers as a kid.

As much of a Clippers fan, I was a Kobe fan. Kobe was my idol growing up.

Clippers been my team. For me, it was a chance to come back home and be a part of something that was already special.

This is surreal to be home and do it for a team that I grew up and wanted to be a part of ever since they missed out on me in the draft.

That quickly caused a rush to paint George as a liar. People dug up old videos:

And old tweets:

But George’s Clippers fandom seems sincere.

Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times:

There’s older evidence, too. Just after joining the Thunder, George elaborated on how he viewed the Clippers and Lakers growing up.

Scott Agness, now of The Athletic:

Maybe the water was muddied by George’s impending free agency. But this goes back before George even entered the NBA.

After interviewing George in 2010, DraftExpress called the Clippers “his favorite team growing up.”

It seems this is just as George said: He was a Clippers fan and Lakers fan.

The 29-year-old grew up watching Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant win championships. He was clearly enthused about the Lakers’ Bryant-led 2009 and 2010 titles, as his old tweets show. He’s openly fond of Bryant.

But he also repeatedly identified as a Clippers fan – long before they started paying him.

Of course, George emphasized his Clippers fandom over his Lakers fandom today. When he appeared close to joining the Lakers, he talked up his connection to that franchise. He looks prone to telling people what they want to hear.

How did George’s passion for the Clippers compare to his passion for the Lakers growing up? I have no idea.

But there’s plenty of evidence we should take George at his word: He rooted for the Clippers growing up. His praise of the Lakers – including of Bryant today! – doesn’t disprove anything.

Report: No more Players Only, baby

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
Good sports telecasts have balance – a sharp and enthusiastic play-by-play person, an insightful analyst who clarifies complex ideas, a sideline reporter who gathers new information.

TNT’s Players Only telecasts have… former players.

Former players often greatly contribute on TV. They provide unique perspective. Many are funny.

But jamming a broadcast full of former players with minimal regard to balance… nah. It might have gone over well among the former players who work for TNT, stroking their egos. But it was unbearable to many viewers. Those Players Only games were also often during relatively big games.

Fortunately, that experiment is ending.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic:

If Players Only accomplished anything, it was getting that catchphrase – “Players Only, Baby” – stuck in everyone’s head. That’ll probably be scarred there for a while.

At least game coverage will revert for the better.

Report: Zion Williamson getting largest-ever annual payouts on rookie shoe deal

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT
Zion Williams enters the NBA with a historic combination of hype and talent.

His jaw-dropping dunks at powerhouse Duke kept him in highlight reels. His incredible all-around production kept him atop draft boards.

The No. 1 overall pick also had leverage after an embarrassing incident of his shoe breaking in college. Nike doesn’t want to look like it harmed Williamson.

So, Jordan Brand came correct with a shoe deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The endorsement agreement aligning New Orleans Pelicans No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand extends five years and becomes the richest annual rookie shoe deal in NBA history, sources tell ESPN.

Before Williamson committed to Jordan Brand, several shoe competitors made offers on total deals that extended well into the nine-figure range, sources tell ESPN.

Williamson had other offers in excess of $10 million annually, according to reporting from ESPN shoe analyst Nick DePaula.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network:

Adam Zagoria of Forbes:

One industry source said it is a 7-year, $75-million deal.

Zagoria reported seven years, Wojnarowski five years. Zagoria reported $75 million, Wojnarowski no specific number.

The largest rookie shoe deal was the $90 million over seven years LeBron James got.

If Williamson is getting $75 million over seven years, that would fall short of the record. But if that $75 million is paid over five years, Williamson ($15 million) would get more annually than LeBron did (nearly $13 million). Wojnarowski reported Williamson set the annual record, so that could make sense.

Maybe someone has a detail wrong. Maybe there are options and incentives that leave different ways to describe the deal.

Either way, Williamson will get paid.

Pau Gasol reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Trail Blazers

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT
Portland has tried to lure Pau Gasol to the Northwest before. In the summer of 2016, the Blazers reportedly put two-years, $40 million on the table, but Gasol chose the Spurs.

In a summer where the Trail Blazers have flirted with some old dalliances again, they are bringing Gasol into the mix. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news of an agreement.

Gasol, at age 39, is a shell of the All-NBA big man who joined forces with Kobe Bryant to win the Lakers a couple of titles. Injuries limited him to 30 games last season, he doesn’t move like he once did, and he averaged a career-low 3.9 points per game last season.

However, for a Portland team dreaming big heading into the season, Gasol is the kind of veteran big that is a solid pickup at the veteran minimum. With Jusuf Nurkic out to start the season, Gasol will join Hassan Whiteside and Zach Collins in trying to soak up the minutes at the five and give the team some production. Plus, Gasol gives them a good locker room presence that will blend in on a veteran team.

It’s not a pickup that moves the needle for Portland, but it is a solid one.

Steve Ballmer is pretty damn fired up about Kawhi Leonard, Paul George (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has a history of loud, crazy antics on stage in his time at Microsoft.

He brought all that energy to the Clippers, and it showed on Wednesday when the team officially introduced Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as the newest members of the franchise.

NBC’s own Tom Haberstroh had the best reaction.

Laugh if you want — Ballmer will laugh at himself — but if you’re a player, don’t you want a team governor/owner/whatever who gets this hyped about your arrival?

Leonard started out his speech with the line of the day while thanking Raptors fans.

As for why Leonard chose the Clippers over the more glamorous cross-hall Lakers:

The Clippers intro video was damn good, too.