Bradley Beal not playing for Team USA in World Cup

How would this lineup fare in the 2019 FIBA World Cup?
- James Harden (Houston Rockets)
- CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)
- Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)
- Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)
- Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
Though undersized, that unit has a ton of talent. With even an average bench, that group could medal.
It’s a tribute to the United States’ depth of talent.
Those five players have all reversed plans to attend USA Basketball’s training camp next month. Beal is the latest to withdraw.
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has pulled out of playing with Team USA in the World Cup this summer, agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN.
Beal is awaiting the birth of his second son during World Cup preparation and competition, which led to the decision.
That’s a joyous reason for Beal not to play.
It also leaves the Americans in a bind. They’re down to just 15 players listed as in consideration for the World Cup roster:
- Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)
- Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)
- Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
- Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)
- Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets)
- Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets)
- Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)
- Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)
And Lowry is dealing with a thumb injury.
Donovan Mitchell is the only shooting guard on that list. Beal, McCollum and Gordon pulling out zapped the depth at that position. Team USA can use two-point guard lineups or play bigger wings like Khris Middleton at the two. But I wouldn’t be surprised if more players get added to the training-camp roster.