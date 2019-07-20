Report: Kyle Korver reaches one-year deal to join Milwaukee Bucks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bucks can never have enough shooting around a driving Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Enter Kyle Korver. The veteran sharpshooter will be headed to Milwaukee on a one-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent Kyle Korver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelsm tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 20, 2019

Korver had a tough decision between Sixers and Bucks but relationship and history with Mike Budenholzer certainly played a major factor in Korver’s choice. https://t.co/94WinjWJ38 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 20, 2019

This is a quality pickup at the minimum (it is a veteran minimum contract). Korver averaged 8.6 points per game last season, taking 72 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and knocking down 39.7 percent of them. The man has gravity and pulls a defender because even at age 38 defenders cannot leave him. Shooting is a skill always in demand.

The Bucks will start Wesley Matthews at the two and have Sterling Brown behind him. They have Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton at the three. Now they have some reliable veteran depth at those spots and a guy who can hit the big shot for them.