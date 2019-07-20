C.J.McCollum, Eric Gordon both withdraw from USA Basketball for World Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First Anthony Davis. Then James Harden.

Now add C.J. McCollum and Eric Gordon to the list, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon has withdrawn from Team USA training camp and FIBA World Cup this summer, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2019

Portland star guard CJ McCollum has withdrawn from USA Basketball training camp and FIBA World Cup to concentrate on upcoming season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 20, 2019

Don’t be surprised if a couple of new players are added to the USA roster for training camp.

The loss of those four stars strips the Team USA of some international experience. As pointed out by John Schuhmann of NBA.com, now only four members invited to USA camp have played in the World Cup or Olympics: Harrison Barnes, Andre Drummond, Kevin Love, and Kyle Lowry — and Lowry just had thumb surgery and is questionable for the playing in China.

USA Basketball can still roll out this starting five:

Damian Lillard

Bradley Beal

Khris Middleton

Tobias Harris

Andre Drummond

Then off the bench have Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Lowry, Jayson Tatum, P.J. Tucker, Kevin Love, Brook Lopez.

That’s still enough talent, coached by Gregg Popovich, to win the World Cup. The USA remains the heavy favorites for a reason.

USA Basketball is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Then the team heads overseas for the World Cup, which begins in China on Aug. 31.