Oscar Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Rumor: Chris Paul would’ve had to decline $44M player option to facilitate trade to Heat

By Dan FeldmanJul 19, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT
2 Comments

Chris Paul will probably start the season with the Thunder.

It’s not an ideal fit. Oklahoma City doesn’t need an expensive veteran as it begins to rebuild. Paul would probably prefer to play for a better team.

The Heat appeared interested in Paul. But they wanted draft picks to take on the three years and $124,076,442 remaining on his contract. The Thunder obviously deemed the cost too high.

But maybe the teams could have found a middle ground if Paul’s contract were $44,211,146 cheaper and one year shorter in Miami.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The other thing I heard was that it was basically, if Chris wanted to get traded to the Heat now, he would maybe have had to been willing to decline his player option.

Paul would probably prefer Miami to Oklahoma City. But the Heat would still likely be just a middling playoff team with him. Staying with the Thunder isn’t so bad when it keeps that $44 million-plus guaranteed.

Still, it was worth the teams asking. Just in case Paul wanted to join Miami that badly.

Paul would probably recoup some of that money in 2021 free agency. He might even get more in a multi-year deal than he would by exercising his option and hitting the market a year later.

But Paul can’t count on any payday in free agency at age 36. Even great players can be completely finished by then.

The only way Paul can guarantee himself money is keeping that player option intact, which he will.

Rumor: Clippers offered Marcus Morris three-years, $41 million at start of free agency

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Marcus Morris thought it was his time. Coming off a 13.9 point, 6.1 rebounds a game season where he shot 37.5 percent from three and was one of only a couple of guys who seemed to bring it nightly in Boston, he thought he was going to get PAID this summer. As in the $20 million a year range.

The market for Morris was not quite that hot, and there is a lot of buzz around the league about how that frustrated him. His agent, Rich Paul, ultimately set up a two-year, $20 million contract with the Spurs, which Morris agreed to then backed out of to take a one-year, $15 million contract with the Knicks. That move pissed off the Spurs and led to Morris changing agents.

Rumor is Morris could have gone to the Clippers for three years at an average of $13.7 million at the beginning of free agency but turned it down, according to Frank Isola of The Athletic.

Morris, however, lost out on a much more lucrative contract with the LA Clippers, who were prepared to pay him $41 million over three seasons. A Clippers source said the three-year deal included a provision for Morris to receive 50 percent of his salary on Oct. 1.

Morris was hoping to earn $40 million over two years but the Clippers couldn’t offer that deal if they wanted to sign Kawhi Leonard to a max contract. Once Morris took that stance, the Clippers moved on and acquired Portland’s Maurice Harkless in a four-team trade that included Jimmy Butler signing with the Miami Heat.

One of the biggest challenges for agents is to get the player to understand market realities. For players, their salary is a measuring stick of their worth (even though we know that is flawed reasoning), kind of a capitalistic “you are what the market says you are” approach. Players have egos and often people around them who continuously pump them up. Players often expect the market to be more robust for them than it will end up being, and the agent has to be the voice of reality.

Morris is a good player, but one caught somewhat by circumstance. The market moved very fast this summer — more than 50 deals reached in the first 12 hours — and players who hesitated got lost. The Lakers and Clippers were hung up holding space open for Leonard. This July saw more “you have an hour to take this offer or we have to move on” conversations than in years past. Morris understandably thought he would get a higher payday, but by the time he pivoted the market got thin.

For the Clippers, everything worked out just fine, thank you very much.

For Morris, what kind of season he has and what kind of market there will be for him next July will be something to watch.

James Harden not playing for Team USA in World Cup

An Likun/VCG via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 19, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

James Harden said he wanted to play for Team USA in the 2019 World Cup.

But the Rockets star has apparently changed his mind.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Houston definitely has a big season ahead. A Harden-Russell Westbrook backcourt is unlike any in NBA history. There’s a lot to figure out.

The Americans will still be favored in China. But they’re down to just six 2019 All-Stars in consideration for the final roster:

And Lowry is injured.

At least the U.S. is loaded at point guard with Lillard, Walker and maybe Lowry. Plenty of wings and even bigs set to attend USA Basketball’s training camp are stars who are also comfortable handling the ball.

Report: Pacers signing Justin Holiday to one year, $4.8 million contract

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 19, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s Christmas in July for the Pacers.

Well, it’s at least some Holiday.

Indiana is signing Justin Holiday, brother of Pacers point guard Aaron Holiday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Beyond the sibling connection, Justin Holiday should help the Pacers.

Bojan Bogdanovic left for the Jazz. Victor Oladipo is injured.

But Indiana found depth on the wing with Jeremy Lamb (three years, $31.5 million) and now Justin Holiday both incoming on team-friendly contracts. Likely starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon can also play on the wing when T.J. McConnell or Aaron Holiday runs the point.

The 30-year-old Justin Holiday is a solid defender and 3-point shooter. He’s not the most dynamic player, but he’ll fit in well.

The Pacers have resiliently earned a middling playoff seed the last two years. Expect the same next season.

Report: Spurs pissed about Marcus Morris reneging to sign with Knicks

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 19, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
10 Comments

Marcus Morris backed out of a two-year, $20 million agreement with the Spurs to sign a one-year, $15 million deal with the Knicks. (Don’t blame Rich Paul.)

Occasionally, teams allow committed players to look elsewhere. But that apparently wasn’t the case here.

Frank Isola of The Athletic:

the Spurs didn’t like it.

“They’re pissed” is how one general manager described it.

Pissed at Morris? Pissed at the Knicks? Pissed at both?

I don’t blame the Spurs for being upset. They traded Davis Bertans in anticipation of signing Morris and watched other quality free agents go off the board. San Antonio settled for Trey Lyles.

At some point, Morris should explain himself. It’s a major breach of decorum to renege on an oral agreement in free agency. Why did he feel strongly enough about ditching the Spurs for New York to go back on his word?

The Knicks should also explain themselves. They got extra cap space when Reggie Bullock‘s spine injury shuttered his original deal. But poaching an already-committed player at least raises eyebrows.

Unfortunately for San Antonio, there’s nowhere productive to direct this anger. Shortening or eliminating the moratorium would help in some similar situations. But Morris agreed to terms then backed out all after the moratorium.

The Spurs just have to eat this one.