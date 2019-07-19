Report: Spurs pissed about Marcus Morris reneging to sign with Knicks

Marcus Morris backed out of a two-year, $20 million agreement with the Spurs to sign a one-year, $15 million deal with the Knicks. (Don’t blame Rich Paul.)
Occasionally, teams allow committed players to look elsewhere. But that apparently wasn’t the case here.
the Spurs didn’t like it.
“They’re pissed” is how one general manager described it.
Pissed at Morris? Pissed at the Knicks? Pissed at both?
I don’t blame the Spurs for being upset. They traded Davis Bertans in anticipation of signing Morris and watched other quality free agents go off the board. San Antonio settled for Trey Lyles.
At some point, Morris should explain himself. It’s a major breach of decorum to renege on an oral agreement in free agency. Why did he feel strongly enough about ditching the Spurs for New York to go back on his word?
The Knicks should also explain themselves. They got extra cap space when Reggie Bullock‘s spine injury shuttered his original deal. But poaching an already-committed player at least raises eyebrows.
Unfortunately for San Antonio, there’s nowhere productive to direct this anger. Shortening or eliminating the moratorium would help in some similar situations. But Morris agreed to terms then backed out all after the moratorium.
The Spurs just have to eat this one.