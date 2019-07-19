Getty Images

Justin Holiday reportedly reaches deal with Pacers, will join forces with brother

By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
The Pacers just added the wing depth and some defense at the position they have been looking for.

It’s through someone they have long had their eye on, Justin Holiday, the six-year NBA veteran who split time last season between Chicago and Memphis. He has reached an agreement to join the Pacers — and his brother, Aaron Holiday — for a season in Indiana. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

The Pacers have been in touch with Holiday for a while, reports J. Michael of the Indy Star.

Holiday averaged 10.5 points a game last season, shot 34.7 percent from three, and played solid wing defense.

Victor Oladipo is the team’s best wing player, once he returns from injury (the Pacers are hoping around Christmas or a little after). Beyond him there is Jeremy Lamb, C.J. Wilcox, T.J. Warren, Doug McDermott, and Brian Bowen. Holiday can find minutes in that group.

This also sparks the dream of an all T.J./Holiday lineup. The Pacers have two Holidays, Justin and Aaron, as well as three un-related players named T.J. — T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren, and T.J. Leaf. We need to see those five on the court together next season, if only for a few minutes.

Child tries to call out James Harden for step-back travels, he says it’s no travel

By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT
If you tried this move in a high-school game 10 years ago, you would have been called for traveling.

In today’s NBA, as the rules are interpreted, James Harden‘s step back is not a travel.

At an event on Friday, a young fan tried to call Harden out on the travel and he defended himself. Via Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Harden’s stepback is not a travel (when he executes it properly). Even if it looks like it is.

Here is the play in question.

The official response — meaning from officials:

I know when you played Junior High basketball in 2002 that was a travel, but the NBA hasn’t called it that way in years.

The NBA rule here (Rule 10, Section XIII) simplified is a “gather and two steps.” Meaning one step while Harden is gathering the ball, plus two more. Nobody pushes the boundary of the gather step like Harden, he has mastered the grey area. But when he executes it properly — and he doesn’t every time — it’s not a travel.

No matter what that young boy’s father tells him.

Rumor: Clippers offered Marcus Morris three-years, $41 million at start of free agency

By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
Marcus Morris thought it was his time. Coming off a 13.9 point, 6.1 rebounds a game season where he shot 37.5 percent from three and was one of only a couple of guys who seemed to bring it nightly in Boston, he thought he was going to get PAID this summer. As in the $20 million a year range.

The market for Morris was not quite that hot, and there is a lot of buzz around the league about how that frustrated him. His agent, Rich Paul, ultimately set up a two-year, $20 million contract with the Spurs, which Morris agreed to then backed out of to take a one-year, $15 million contract with the Knicks. That move pissed off the Spurs and led to Morris changing agents.

Rumor is Morris could have gone to the Clippers for three years at an average of $13.7 million at the beginning of free agency but turned it down, according to Frank Isola of The Athletic.

Morris, however, lost out on a much more lucrative contract with the LA Clippers, who were prepared to pay him $41 million over three seasons. A Clippers source said the three-year deal included a provision for Morris to receive 50 percent of his salary on Oct. 1.

Morris was hoping to earn $40 million over two years but the Clippers couldn’t offer that deal if they wanted to sign Kawhi Leonard to a max contract. Once Morris took that stance, the Clippers moved on and acquired Portland’s Maurice Harkless in a four-team trade that included Jimmy Butler signing with the Miami Heat.

One of the biggest challenges for agents is to get the player to understand market realities. For players, their salary is a measuring stick of their worth (even though we know that is flawed reasoning), kind of a capitalistic “you are what the market says you are” approach. Players have egos and often people around them who continuously pump them up. Players often expect the market to be more robust for them than it will end up being, and the agent has to be the voice of reality.

Morris is a good player, but one caught somewhat by circumstance. The market moved very fast this summer — more than 50 deals reached in the first 12 hours — and players who hesitated got lost. The Lakers and Clippers were hung up holding space open for Leonard. This July saw more “you have an hour to take this offer or we have to move on” conversations than in years past. Morris understandably thought he would get a higher payday, but by the time he pivoted the market got thin.

For the Clippers, everything worked out just fine, thank you very much.

For Morris, what kind of season he has and what kind of market there will be for him next July will be something to watch.

Rumor: Chris Paul would’ve had to decline $44M player option to facilitate trade to Heat

By Dan FeldmanJul 19, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT
Chris Paul will probably start the season with the Thunder.

It’s not an ideal fit. Oklahoma City doesn’t need an expensive veteran as it begins to rebuild. Paul would probably prefer to play for a better team.

The Heat appeared interested in Paul. But they wanted draft picks to take on the three years and $124,076,442 remaining on his contract. The Thunder obviously deemed the cost too high.

But maybe the teams could have found a middle ground if Paul’s contract were $44,211,146 cheaper and one year shorter in Miami.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The other thing I heard was that it was basically, if Chris wanted to get traded to the Heat now, he would maybe have had to been willing to decline his player option.

Paul would probably prefer Miami to Oklahoma City. But the Heat would still likely be just a middling playoff team with him. Staying with the Thunder isn’t so bad when it keeps that $44 million-plus guaranteed.

Still, it was worth the teams asking. Just in case Paul wanted to join Miami that badly.

Paul would probably recoup some of that money in 2021 free agency. He might even get more in a multi-year deal than he would by exercising his option and hitting the market a year later.

But Paul can’t count on any payday in free agency at age 36. Even great players can be completely finished by then.

The only way Paul can guarantee himself money is keeping that player option intact, which he will.

James Harden not playing for Team USA in World Cup

By Dan FeldmanJul 19, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
James Harden said he wanted to play for Team USA in the 2019 World Cup.

But the Rockets star has apparently changed his mind.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Houston definitely has a big season ahead. A Harden-Russell Westbrook backcourt is unlike any in NBA history. There’s a lot to figure out.

The Americans will still be favored in China. But they’re down to just six 2019 All-Stars in consideration for the final roster:

And Lowry is injured.

At least the U.S. is loaded at point guard with Lillard, Walker and maybe Lowry. Plenty of wings and even bigs set to attend USA Basketball’s training camp are stars who are also comfortable handling the ball.