Report: Kyle Lowry undergoes thumb surgery, hopes to be ready for World Cup

Kyle Lowry is the only player from the 2019 NBA Finals scheduled to attend Team USA’s training camp next month. Other members of last year’s Raptors and Warriors evidently determined they need a break.

But now an injury jeopardizes Lowry playing in the FIBA World Cup.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry had a procedure to repair tendon injury in his left thumb, league source tells ESPN. Lowry hopes to be ready for USA Basketball training camp and FIBA World Cup later in summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2019

This is a good indicator Lowry will make Team USA if healthy. I doubt he’d push himself without that assurance.

With full participation, Lowry probably wouldn’t be a shoe-in for the roster. But other top players will sit out. Lowry helped Team USA win gold in the 2016 Olympics, and that boosts his candidacy.

Not every player would sandwich international competition between surgery and the start of the season. But Lowry already got his validation with a championship last season. Toronto appears content to be moderately good next season. Lowry has earned clearance to spend his offseason however he wants.