Celtics president Danny Ainge: Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter were ‘Plan A’

The Celtics, even a couple months ago, were still reportedly hoping to trade for Anthony Davis and re-sign Kyrie Irving.
But dreams die fast. Davis got dealt to the Lakers. Irving left for the Nets. Al Horford even left for the 76ers.
Boston settled for got its grand prize of Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter.
Celtics president Danny Ainge:
When we got done with the draft and started our preparation for free agency, as we started planning for Plan A, our Plan A was Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter.
This might be technically true, depending how you’re willing to interpret it. It’s not accurate.
The Celtics didn’t begin preparing for free agency after the draft. Those plans were being laid years in advance. They didn’t prioritize Walker and Kanter.
But if you grant that we’re talking about only Boston’s post-draft preparation, this could be true. It was already pretty apparent both Irving and Horford were exiting. Los Angeles had already traded for Davis.
Walker-to-Boston reports didn’t emerge until after the draft. He looked like the best free agent realistically available to the Celtics. Getting him would deplete their cap space. Kanter is a high-quality player for the room exception.
Even so, I’m not totally convinced Boston had given up hope immediately following the draft of the mercurial Irving re-signing. Welcoming him back to the locker room would have been complicated. But he’s more talented and younger than Walker.
So, maybe – maybe – Ainge is telling the truth on a technicality. But I’m not even sure of that, and he’s being inaccurate in a wider context, anyway.
Phil Jackson guided the Lakers to championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002 and back to the NBA Finals in 2003.
An old interview of Shaquille O’Neal praising Jackson recently made the rounds. In it, Shaq said:
If a coach takes a team to the Finals four out of five years, I’ll kiss his feet on Fear Factor with cheese on it. I will. It’ll never be done again.
Well, Erik Spoelstra coached the Heat to four straight NBA Finals (2011-2014). Steve Kerr just coached the Warriors five to five out of NBA Finals.
Kerr:
Shaq:
Gross.
LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Kawhi Leonard & Paul George. James Harden & Russell Westbrook.
The wildest, most roller coaster summer ended up leaving the NBA looking like a real-life version of NBA Jam with elite duos all over the league.
Not just the guys who changed teams, but returning combos such as Stephen Curry & Draymond Green or Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray or Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons.
What will today’s NBA stars look like when they get old?
I don’t mean “playing in the Big3 for a couple seasons” old, I mean actually old. Rather than wait 50 years to find out, they have turned to the old age feature on Face App and taken part in the #AgeChallenge. And the results for LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Paul George, Dwyane Wade, and others are pretty funny. Here are a few highlights from Instagram and Twitter.
NEW YORK (AP) The WNBA has suspended Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams 10 games for a domestic violence incident.
The WNBA handed down the suspension Tuesday. Williams was arrested on April 29 and charged with two felony counts, one involving the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship and the other involving a threat to another person with a firearm. Her criminal case is ongoing.
The league conducted its own investigation and consulted with a panel of experts in the field of domestic violence. Among other factors, the WNBA said it took into account the nature and seriousness of the allegations, including the involvement of a gun.
The WNBA also will require Williams to participate in counseling.
Williams’ suspension will begin with Thursday’s game against the Dallas Wings.