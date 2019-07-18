Blake Griffin shows Jimmy Fallon why athletes sound stupid in post-game interviews (video)

Darn if Blake Griffin didn’t just nail this.
Spencer Dinwiddie: Kyrie Irving tipped me off on his Nets interest in December
In early December, Spencer Dinwiddie had yet to sign a contract extension with the Nets. Kyrie Irving had recently pledged to re-sign with the Celtics.
But groundwork was already being laid for those two to team up in Brooklyn.
Dinwiddie signed a three-year, $34 million extension later in December. Irving and Kevin Durant joined the Nets this summer.
How did it all come together?
Dinwiddie revealed details of his recruitment of Irving.
Dinwiddie, via The Athletic:
The first time he reached out was probably maybe like December, in terms of just loosely talking about it. Because he’s still obviously super focused on his season and everything. But you could just tell from his conversation that it was a little bit different. It was on his mind. Obviously, free agency was coming up. So, that’s kind of what it was. Just asking a friend about his current situation and what he thought.
Actually, no. It definitely was December. Because he made a comment to me. He was like, “New York might be real fun next year.” Because I hadn’t signed yet. And I was like, “Brother, I don’t know if they’re going to extend me or not.” He was like, “I think New York might be real fun next year.”
At the time, I was like, “You all going to the Knicks. That’s what’s happening. Are you and the monster going to the Knicks?”
That’s when I was first tipped off to the whole thing.
When he made the comment, that’s when I was like, “OK, things have changed.” Obviously at that point in time, it’s too early to be like he’s for sure leaving or he’s this, that or the third. But it’s just like, OK, something happened.
What happened in Boston? That’s the big question Irving has yet to answer.
Irving seemed checked out with the Celtics long before their season ended. It’s fair to question whether he was fully committed to winning with them.
There’s nothing wrong with Irving talking to Dinwiddie about New York as early as December. Irving faced a life-changing choice in free agency. Of course he was going to consider it throughout the season.
But in context of everything else that happened with Irving in Boston, this is more evidence he was pretty set on leaving for a long time.
Report: Kyle Lowry undergoes thumb surgery, hopes to be ready for World Cup
Kyle Lowry is the only player from the 2019 NBA Finals scheduled to attend Team USA’s training camp next month. Other members of last year’s Raptors and Warriors evidently determined they need a break.
But now an injury jeopardizes Lowry playing in the FIBA World Cup.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This is a good indicator Lowry will make Team USA if healthy. I doubt he’d push himself without that assurance.
With full participation, Lowry probably wouldn’t be a shoe-in for the roster. But other top players will sit out. Lowry helped Team USA win gold in the 2016 Olympics, and that boosts his candidacy.
Not every player would sandwich international competition between surgery and the start of the season. But Lowry already got his validation with a championship last season. Toronto appears content to be moderately good next season. Lowry has earned clearance to spend his offseason however he wants.
Shaq sounds ready to follow through with preemptive pledge to kiss Steve Kerr’s feet with cheese
Phil Jackson guided the Lakers to championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002 and back to the NBA Finals in 2003.
An old interview of Shaquille O’Neal praising Jackson recently made the rounds. In it, Shaq said:
If a coach takes a team to the Finals four out of five years, I’ll kiss his feet on Fear Factor with cheese on it. I will. It’ll never be done again.
Well, Erik Spoelstra coached the Heat to four straight NBA Finals (2011-2014). Steve Kerr just coached the Warriors five to five out of NBA Finals.
Kerr:
Shaq:
Gross.
Celtics president Danny Ainge: Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter were ‘Plan A’
The Celtics, even a couple months ago, were still reportedly hoping to trade for Anthony Davis and re-sign Kyrie Irving.
But dreams die fast. Davis got dealt to the Lakers. Irving left for the Nets. Al Horford even left for the 76ers.
Boston settled for got its grand prize of Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter.
Celtics president Danny Ainge:
When we got done with the draft and started our preparation for free agency, as we started planning for Plan A, our Plan A was Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter.
This might be technically true, depending how you’re willing to interpret it. It’s not accurate.
The Celtics didn’t begin preparing for free agency after the draft. Those plans were being laid years in advance. They didn’t prioritize Walker and Kanter.
But if you grant that we’re talking about only Boston’s post-draft preparation, this could be true. It was already pretty apparent both Irving and Horford were exiting. Los Angeles had already traded for Davis.
Walker-to-Boston reports didn’t emerge until after the draft. He looked like the best free agent realistically available to the Celtics. Getting him would deplete their cap space. Kanter is a high-quality player for the room exception.
Even so, I’m not totally convinced Boston had given up hope immediately following the draft of the mercurial Irving re-signing. Welcoming him back to the locker room would have been complicated. But he’s more talented and younger than Walker.
So, maybe – maybe – Ainge is telling the truth on a technicality. But I’m not even sure of that, and he’s being inaccurate in a wider context, anyway.