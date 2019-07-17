Powerful agent Rich Paul strikes deal to become head of United Talent Agency Sports

On the court, Josh Jackson‘s status had fallen so far that the No. 4 pick of just two years ago was traded to Memphis in a salary dump for Phoenix (so it could sign Ricky Rubio and re-sign Kelly Oubre).

Off the court, Jackson appears to have dealt with his arrest at a Miami music festival this summer by reaching a plea deal that will keep him out of the courtroom. TMZ broke the story.

But, Jackson was able to get the felony charge dropped a couple weeks ago … and now, we’ve learned he’s cut a deal to get the misdemeanor charge dropped too.

The Miami State Attorney’s Office tells us Jackson has agreed to complete some kind of pre-trial diversion program in exchange for having the charge dropped.

The diversion program usually consists of either community service or some kind of life-improvement courses (like alcohol education or something like that) to help offenders grow from their legal mistakes without having a conviction on their record.

While that report is pretty vague on the details, it also sounds about right.

This is not exactly the most serious of crimes. Jackson was arrested at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami when he reportedly tried to enter VIP area many times without a proper pass. Eventually, the police were called and they handcuffed him, but when he got the chance Jackson tried to run away. In handcuffs. That didn’t end well. He was initially charged with escape and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

While none of that speaks well of Jackson handling a situation with maturity or common sense, this also is not the kind of serious crime that needs to be clogging up the court system. This seems a good agreement.

Back on the court, there are minutes to be had on the wing for Jackson, he will be competing for time against

Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke, and Jae Crowder. The question is, will Jackson earn those minutes, or will Memphis be looking to move on from him as fast as Phoenix was. Jackson will make $7 million this season, then hit the free agent market next summer (likely as a restricted free agent), he’s playing for that next paycheck.