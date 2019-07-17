Enes Kanter trolls (jokingly) Kyrie Irving on why Kanter will wear No. 11 with Boston

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving is off to Brooklyn, which opened up the No. 11 jersey in Boston.

New Celtics center Enes Kanter will wear it, and his answer as to why is an awesome joke and troll of Irving.

Enes Kanter on why he chose #11 😏 pic.twitter.com/Nfp1kGY6Aj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 17, 2019

You have to love the smile before he makes the joke, he has planned this out.

If you don’t get the “I want to be the reason no one else will” wear No. 11, you have to remember this Irving/Nike ad from Boston.

Well played Kanter, well played.