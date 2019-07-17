Enes Kanter trolls (jokingly) Kyrie Irving on why Kanter will wear No. 11 with Boston

The alliance calls for Klutch, with Paul as chief executive, to operate as United Talent’s sports division while retaining its own branding.
“We’ve been looking for the right sports opportunity for quite a while,” said Jeremy Zimmer, the talent agency’s chief executive. “We have taken a significant stake in Klutch, but Rich retains very substantial controls because we want it to be his business and we love what he’s doing.”…
The growing influence athletes have in music, fashion and content creation made adding a sports division an “urgent” priority to Zimmer.
“All these things have a connectivity and a power in the culture today like we’ve never seen before,” Zimmer said. “And so, for U.T.A. to be a fully built media company, we had to be directly connected to the athlete — not just through sponsorships and endorsements but directly to them in every aspect of their life in a real way.”
The days of Paul being dismissed as just LeBron’s friend are long gone. Paul has buried that idea.
Paul has a reputation as one of the more aggressive, harder negotiating agents in the NBA, for example how Anthony Davis forced his way out of New Orleans and ultimately landed with LeBron and the Lakers. That has vilified Paul with some fans, but for a player an agent that pushes hard to get his clients what they want and where they want is attractive. (That said, Paul did lose some clients this summer, including Marcus Morris.)
Now Paul has new ties and even more opportunities to offer clients — e-sports opportunities, book deals, opening doors to different kinds of businesses — and it makes him just that much stronger a player in the NBA game.
Grizzlies’ Josh Jackson to enter diversion program, have resisting arrest charges dropped
But, Jackson was able to get the felony charge dropped a couple weeks ago … and now, we’ve learned he’s cut a deal to get the misdemeanor charge dropped too.
The Miami State Attorney’s Office tells us Jackson has agreed to complete some kind of pre-trial diversion program in exchange for having the charge dropped.
The diversion program usually consists of either community service or some kind of life-improvement courses (like alcohol education or something like that) to help offenders grow from their legal mistakes without having a conviction on their record.
While that report is pretty vague on the details, it also sounds about right.
This is not exactly the most serious of crimes. Jackson was arrested at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami when he reportedly tried to enter VIP area many times without a proper pass. Eventually, the police were called and they handcuffed him, but when he got the chance Jackson tried to run away. In handcuffs. That didn’t end well. He was initially charged with escape and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
While none of that speaks well of Jackson handling a situation with maturity or common sense, this also is not the kind of serious crime that needs to be clogging up the court system. This seems a good agreement.
Back on the court, there are minutes to be had on the wing for Jackson, he will be competing for time against Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke, and Jae Crowder. The question is, will Jackson earn those minutes, or will Memphis be looking to move on from him as fast as Phoenix was. Jackson will make $7 million this season, then hit the free agent market next summer (likely as a restricted free agent), he’s playing for that next paycheck.
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram says he’s “pretty close” to resuming normal workouts
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram says he’s “pretty close” to resuming normal workouts as he continues to recover from surgery to address a blood clot in his right arm.
Ingram says he has not resumed shooting, but has worked on his shooting form while also conducting ball-handling and passing drills, as well as lower-body workouts.
Ingram did not give a specific timeline for his return to full basketball activities with the Pelicans, the team to which the Lakers traded him this offseason as part of a multi-player and multi-draft pick deal for six-time All-Star Anthony Davis.
Ingram spoke about his health on Tuesday during formal introductions at Pelicans headquarters for him and three other new players: guard Lonzo Ball, swing player Josh Hart, and center Derrick Favors.
Ball and Hart also were part of the Davis trade. Favors was traded by Utah to New Orleans.
Ingram was averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season before he was diagnosed with deep venous thrombosis in early March.