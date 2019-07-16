Report: Ben Simmons contract extension allows him to hit super-max triggers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Simmons signed a max contract extension with the 76ers.

It could turn into a super-max contract extension.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Details on Ben Simmons' five-year, $170M contract with the Sixers: No option in final year and a 15 percent trade kicker, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2019

Simmons also has Designated Rookie Extension language in his contract that would elevate his compensation if he earns a spot on one of the All-NBA teams in 2019-20, per source. https://t.co/OPOyN8IPi8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2019

The exact value of Simmons’ contract extension won’t be determined until the salary cap set next year. That’s when the extension kicks in. The current projection has it worth about $170 million over five years.

If Simmons makes an All-NBA team next season, it could be worth 20% more – bringing the projected total to about $204 million.

Whether Simmons gets the full bump if he makes an All-NBA team was a matter of negotiation between him and Philadelphia. They could have agreed to pay different amounts depending whether he makes the first, second or third team. (Simmons could also trigger the super max by winning Most Valuable Player or Defensive Player of the Year next season, again contingent on the terms of the extension.)

We don’t yet know the specifics of Simmons’ super-max eligibility. But they’re in his contract now.

There will be a lot riding on his performance next season. We’ll eventually learn how much

The 76ers did well to avoid a player option in the deal. That was likely an advantage of signing Simmons to an extension now rather than forcing him to wait until restricted free agency next summer. Simmons is just 22. He should provide positive value to his team six seasons from now.

Simmons’ trade kicker won’t matter now. A trade kicker can’t take a player above his max salary, and Simmons is starting at his max. But if he struggles to fit with franchise player Joel Embiid, Simmons could be in line for a nice bonus if traded in a few years.