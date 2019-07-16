Dion Waiters shows off slimmed down physique on Instagram

Suddenly the annual “he lost/gained 15 points and is in the best shape of his life” portion of the NBA summer is upon us.
The Miami Heat are known around the league for having one of the best conditioning programs, guys who go there almost universally get in better shape. Dion Waiters last season seemed to be the exception to the rule. Waiters wasn’t 50-year-old-suburban-dad-with-a-beer-gut out of shape, but coming off an injury where he didn’t get to train like he wanted, Waiters didn’t look like a guy in NBA shape either. Critics lit Waiters up on social media.
Waiters posted his response — he’s been hitting the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Last year when I came off 1 of the most depressing & frustrating times of my life. Coming off injury & not feeling like myself nor looking like myself I was in a dark place mentally & physically , Because the game I love so much was taken away due to season ending surgery. Now a days with this social media ran world they laughed at me made jokes etc not knowing what I was battling or going through everyday. So instead of me joining the circus I told myself you from (Philly) you’ve been through worst shit in your life than this. So I promise myself I would work my ass off & get back to where I was before the injury. I’m not done yet but I kno somebody in the world prolli needed to hear this. Stay positive block out the outside noise & grind. #Philly🧀 #stayTune
Good for Waiters.
Let the flood of NBA workout videos and shots of guys with their new physiques begin.
Philly fans will be hoping to see one from Joel Embiid.