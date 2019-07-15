Warriors GM on D’Angelo Russell: “We didn’t sign him with the intention of just trading him”

From the moment the Warriors acquired D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal that cleared the path for Kevin Durant to go to Brooklyn, speculation about fit and an eventual trade cropped up. Does Russell’s game really fit with Stephen Curry and, eventually, Klay Thompson‘s, in a three-guard lineup? If not, how fast will they trade him? February at the trade deadline? Next summer?
From the start the Warriors have shot down the idea that they just planned to trade Russell, and on Monday Warriors GM Bob Myers repeated the same thing.
The Warriors plan has been to play Russell and Curry next to each other — they got an All-Star guard to soak up the minutes until Thompson can return (likely sometime after the All-Star break, if at all next season). Maybe the fit works, maybe it doesn’t, but the Warriors aren’t putting limitations or preconceived notions on the possibilities.
If it doesn’t work out, the trade option will still be there.
The Warriors do not head into this season the same juggernaut to be feared, but sleep on them at your own risk. As Meyers said, they believe they have a team that can compete with anyone.
The Memphis Grizzlies don’t want to just waive veteran Andre Iguodala, they want to get something back in return. That is just turning out to be challenging.
The Clippers and Rockets are still interested, but both teams are at a stalemate, something Shams Charania of The Athletic broke down in a new video.
The story in a nutshell:
• The Rockets are interested, but Iguodala’s $17.2 million would take the team deep into the luxury tax (Houston is currently just shy of the tax line). Charania says any deal likely would involve a sign-and-trade, which implies Iman Shumpert, probably with a draft pick attached.
• The only Clippers’ salary that lines up cleanly is Mo Harkless (with some other players), but Los Angeles doesn’t want to give him up.
Memphis can afford to be patient and say they will just bring Iguodala into training camp, that they are willing to start the season with him.
This may take some time to get done and could ultimately involve a third team. Maybe Dallas gets back in the conversation, or other teams look at their roster and decide they want the veteran wing. This also could be something that drags into training camp, there are no easy answers lined up or the deal would be done already.
Just a few weeks after winning a championship, the Raptors look finished as championship contenders.
In an unprecedented exit, superstar Kawhi Leonard left. Danny Green – an underrated contributor – followed him from Toronto.
The Raptors can remain good with Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka. But with Lowry ($34,996,296), Gasol ($25,595,700) and Ibaka ($23,271,604) older players on expiring contracts, this iteration of the team will likely be short-lived. Toronto’s obvious path is rebuilding around Siakam.
Will the Raptors get a head start on that by dealing those veterans for assets that can help more down the road?
Josh Lewenberg of TSN:
As for veterans Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka – who are all on expiring deals – the Raptors have no intention of moving them, at least not before the season, according to sources.
This is perfectly fine.
The Raptors might be less-equipped in a few years by not getting value for those veterans now.
But Toronto deserves a victory lap. There’s value in Raptors fans enjoying these championship players – especially Lowry. This team should still make the playoffs, and even moderate winning will make this prolonged title celebration more satisfying.
As we warned readers was coming earlier in the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers have waived J.R. Smith.
This was expected as they could not find a trading partner looking to save money for a pick, so rather than pay him his full $15.7 million the Cavaliers will pay Smith $4.4 million and make him an unrestricted free agent. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.
There has been an assumption among many fans that if he became a free agent Smith would reunite with LeBron James on the Lakers, adding another big personality and flawed player to an interesting bench.
But not so fast my friend, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Smith will turn 34 before next season starts and his skills are in decline, he shot just 30.8 percent from three last season. I can see a playoff/contending team making a run at him for the minimum, but there is not a lot of demand for his services because he’s not expected to be able to contribute a lot.
The Lakers just wasted a season of LeBron James‘ dwindling prime.
Since, they’ve added another star in Anthony Davis and upgraded a supporting cast now led by Danny Green.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:
For us, anything short of a championship is not success.
I generally dislike the championship-or-bust mentality. Teams can often have satisfying seasons that end short of a title.
But I think that’s a fair standard for these Lakers.
Not only do they have elite talent in LeBron and Davis, they’ve won 16 championships all-time. That’s 10 more than anyone besides the Celtics (17). That historic success raises the bar in Los Angeles.
The Lakers are better off leaning into that pressure rather than pretending it doesn’t exist.