Warriors GM on D’Angelo Russell: “We didn’t sign him with the intention of just trading him”

From the moment the Warriors acquired D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal that cleared the path for Kevin Durant to go to Brooklyn, speculation about fit and an eventual trade cropped up. Does Russell’s game really fit with Stephen Curry and, eventually, Klay Thompson‘s, in a three-guard lineup? If not, how fast will they trade him? February at the trade deadline? Next summer?

From the start the Warriors have shot down the idea that they just planned to trade Russell, and on Monday Warriors GM Bob Myers repeated the same thing.

Bob Myers on D'Angelo Russell: "We didn't sign him with the intention of just trading him. We haven't even seen him play in our uniform yet and a lot of people have us already trading him. That's not how we're viewing it." — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) July 15, 2019

The Warriors plan has been to play Russell and Curry next to each other — they got an All-Star guard to soak up the minutes until Thompson can return (likely sometime after the All-Star break, if at all next season). Maybe the fit works, maybe it doesn’t, but the Warriors aren’t putting limitations or preconceived notions on the possibilities.

If it doesn’t work out, the trade option will still be there.

The Warriors do not head into this season the same juggernaut to be feared, but sleep on them at your own risk. As Meyers said, they believe they have a team that can compete with anyone.

‘It’s a new dawn for us.’ Myers, acknowledging the rebuilding of the Warriors is under way. Coaching staff, he says, will focus on player development. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) July 15, 2019