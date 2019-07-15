Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Cavaliers reportedly still not interested in trading Kevin Love

By Kurt HelinJul 15, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

With so many teams going all-in this summer to chase a ring, Cavaliers GM Koby Altman’s phone was ringing with his counterparts asking about the availability of Kevin Love.

Each time the answer was the same: No. Cleveland is not interested.

Despite the Cavaliers being in a rebuilding phase, Cleveland is frustrating other franchises because they are not looking to move one of the holdovers from the LeBron James title team, reports Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Many around the NBA are incredulous when it comes to the Cavs’ stance, especially with so many teams taking an all-in approach this summer, believing Golden State splitting up makes for a wide-open title race.

At each stop, people were asking the same question: Are the Cavs really going to keep Love? Shouldn’t they explore deals that will accelerate their rebuild? 

The answer still hasn’t changed. While it’s not wise to use the never term in this ever-changing league, the Cavs don’t want to trade Love… If the Cavs are blown away by a Love offer and receive the package that meets their demands then, of course, they would consider it. It would be foolish not to. According to sources, the Cavs would want some combination of young players and draft picks. Not one or the other. Both.

Kevin Love played in just 22 games last season due to a toe injury, has missed at least 22 games each of the previous three seasons. Also, he saw a decline in production when he did play last season, and at age 30 his four-year, $120 million contract extension kicks in next season.

Yet the buzz around the league is to expect some team with title aspirations that starts slowly to come in hard and fast for Love to try to bulk up the roster. In his down season last year he still averaged 17 and 11, can still shoot the three, and he remains a strong rebounder and the best outlet passer in the game. He brings something valuable to the table.

But for right now, that value is remaining in Cleveland. If another team wants him, the bar is set high.

Report: Cavaliers waiving J.R. Smith

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 15, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Cavaliers really hyped J.R. Smith as a trade asset.

For most contracts, only the guaranteed portion of a player’s salary counts toward matching in a trade. But because Smith signed his deal under the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement, his full $15,680,000 salary counts even though just a small portion of it is guaranteed.

That structure would’ve been helpful for another team looking to shed salary. That team could trade a similarly expensive player for Smith’s contract, waive Smith and pay only his small guarantee.

The Cavs were so confident they’d deal Smith, they even increased his guarantee from $3.9 million to $4.4 million in exchange for him pushing back his guarantee date from June 30 to July 15. That bought more time to find a trade.

But a trade like that has long seemed unlikely for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are near the luxury-tax line, and using Smith’s contract as a trade chip that way would’ve increased their payroll. By enabling another team to unload salary, the Cavs would’ve taken on that money. They would’ve had until the final day of the regular season to escape the tax, but they’re reportedly not interested in trading their most expensive player, Kevin Love. They have other burdensome contracts that aren’t easy to move. There just isn’t appetite for even risking paying the tax on such a lousy team.

So, Smith’s time in Cleveland will reach its predictable end today.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

The Cavaliers must stretch Smith’s guaranteed salary to get under the tax line now. That will lock in a $1,466,667 cap hit the next three seasons.

Smith will become an unrestricted free agent. There had been talk of him joining the Lakers, but they now have 14 players with standard contracts – only one short of the regular-season limit. I suspect Kyle Korver will be a bigger priority.

In Cleveland, Smith will always be remembered for helping the Cavs win the 2016 championship and his shirtless summer of celebration. It went south for him after that. He struggled on a long-term contract, threw soup and spent nearly all of last season exiled as the Cavs eyed trading him this offseason.

That idea fizzled, and Smith’s career could, too. He’ll turn 34 before the season and hasn’t played well in years. Maybe another team will take a flier on him. This also might be the end.

Brandon Clarke’s slam in OT sends Grizzlies to Summer League title game vs. Timberwolves

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 15, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Clarke made a dunk with 10.7 left in overtime and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 88-86 on Sunday in the NBA Summer League semifinals.

Clarke had 23 points – including four in overtime – and 14 rebounds to lead eighth-seeded Memphis. Tyler Harvey, whose 3-pointer tied it in regulation, added 13 points, and Bruno Caboclo had 12.

“We had some moments in the game today where we couldn’t score, things weren’t going the right way, we were trying (but) our legs were not there,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins, the only NBA head coach to also coach his summer league team. “(Brandon) was just being super verbal with the team … I’m really proud of how he kept the team together. Obviously, the plays he makes down the stretch are very impressive.”

Clarke, who was taken with the 21st pick in the draft via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, wasn’t able to participate with the Grizzlies until the NBA cleared the deal and it became official July 6. In four games, he’s averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

“It’s pretty much getting off all that rust I kind of had on me,” Clarke said. “It was tough at the start because I couldn’t really do much with the team. Every time that I play basketball I want to win. I think that we all just kind of feel that as a team. Even though this is not like a real NBA tournament versus the big NBA dudes, we also want to win.”

The Grizzlies will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the title game Monday after Minnesota beat Brooklyn 85-77 behind 20 points from Naz Ried.

New Orleans reached the final four despite missing No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, who took a knee-to-knee hit in the second quarter of the team’s first game on opening night and was shut down for the remainder of the league.

“We started this Summer League off being about Zion Williamson; once he was out, then it became something different,” New Orleans summer league coach Fred Vinson said. “This group really bonded together. They supported each other. Guys who were playing on the floor, guys who weren’t playing on the floor, they supported each other. I wanted those guys to become a team.”

Anthony Davis reportedly to pull out of USA Basketball, World Cup this summer

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 15, 2019, 2:15 AM EDT
2 Comments

Anthony Davis, along with James Harden and Kemba Walker, was supposed to be one of the headliners for USA Basketball this summer as the Americans try to win the FIBA World Cup in China (an event that is also the primary qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo).

Now, Davis is changing his plans and will not be with Team USA this summer. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the story.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will not participate at USA Basketball training camp and will remove his name from consideration for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in September, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Davis, 26, wants to utilize the bulk of his offseason to prepare for a championship run with his new team, sources said…

Davis remains committed to competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, sources said.

Davis was traded to the Lakers just before the NBA Draft, forming a super duo with LeBron James.

A number of the NBA’s biggest names will be sitting out the World Cup. Some due to injury, such as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Others to give their body some rest, such as Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, LeBron, and now Davis.

The USA remains a heavy favorite to win the World Cup, with Serbia considered the most likely challenger. USA Basketball is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Kings reportedly sign Tyler Lydon to two-year contract

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Stretch fours are in demand around the NBA, but 2017 first-round pick Tyler Lydon could never break into Denver’s crowded lineup. He spent most of last season in the G-League, and the Nuggets declined his option, making Lydon a free agent.

What Lydon said he wanted was a chance. He got one in Sacramento, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free-agent forward Tyler Lydon has agreed to a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, agent Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports told ESPN…

Lydon’s ability to shoot 3-pointers attracted the Kings, who have been on the search for floor-spacers. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers had discussed trading for Lydon during his second NBA season, but no trade ever materialized, league sources said.

It’s not going to be easy for Lydon to crack the rotation at the four in Sacramento, where Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley and even Harry Giles play minutes at that spot.

But Lydon got a foot in the door, he’s got his chance, he’s got to take advantage of it now.