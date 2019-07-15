Getty Images

Brandon Clarke’s slam in OT sends Grizzlies to Summer League title game vs. Timberwolves

Associated PressJul 15, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Clarke made a dunk with 10.7 left in overtime and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 88-86 on Sunday in the NBA Summer League semifinals.

Clarke had 23 points – including four in overtime – and 14 rebounds to lead eighth-seeded Memphis. Tyler Harvey, whose 3-pointer tied it in regulation, added 13 points, and Bruno Caboclo had 12.

“We had some moments in the game today where we couldn’t score, things weren’t going the right way, we were trying (but) our legs were not there,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins, the only NBA head coach to also coach his summer league team. “(Brandon) was just being super verbal with the team … I’m really proud of how he kept the team together. Obviously, the plays he makes down the stretch are very impressive.”

Clarke, who was taken with the 21st pick in the draft via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, wasn’t able to participate with the Grizzlies until the NBA cleared the deal and it became official July 6. In four games, he’s averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

“It’s pretty much getting off all that rust I kind of had on me,” Clarke said. “It was tough at the start because I couldn’t really do much with the team. Every time that I play basketball I want to win. I think that we all just kind of feel that as a team. Even though this is not like a real NBA tournament versus the big NBA dudes, we also want to win.”

The Grizzlies will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the title game Monday after Minnesota beat Brooklyn 85-77 behind 20 points from Naz Ried.

New Orleans reached the final four despite missing No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, who took a knee-to-knee hit in the second quarter of the team’s first game on opening night and was shut down for the remainder of the league.

“We started this Summer League off being about Zion Williamson; once he was out, then it became something different,” New Orleans summer league coach Fred Vinson said. “This group really bonded together. They supported each other. Guys who were playing on the floor, guys who weren’t playing on the floor, they supported each other. I wanted those guys to become a team.”

Anthony Davis reportedly to pull out of USA Basketball, World Cup this summer

By Kurt HelinJul 15, 2019, 2:15 AM EDT
Anthony Davis, along with James Harden and Kemba Walker, was supposed to be one of the headliners for USA Basketball this summer as the Americans try to win the FIBA World Cup in China (an event that is also the primary qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo).

Now, Davis is changing his plans and will not be with Team USA this summer. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the story.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will not participate at USA Basketball training camp and will remove his name from consideration for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in September, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Davis, 26, wants to utilize the bulk of his offseason to prepare for a championship run with his new team, sources said…

Davis remains committed to competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, sources said.

Davis was traded to the Lakers just before the NBA Draft, forming a super duo with LeBron James.

A number of the NBA’s biggest names will be sitting out the World Cup. Some due to injury, such as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Others to give their body some rest, such as Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, LeBron, and now Davis.

The USA remains a heavy favorite to win the World Cup, with Serbia considered the most likely challenger. USA Basketball is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Kings reportedly sign Tyler Lydon to two-year contract

By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Stretch fours are in demand around the NBA, but 2017 first-round pick Tyler Lydon could never break into Denver’s crowded lineup. He spent most of last season in the G-League, and the Nuggets declined his option, making Lydon a free agent.

What Lydon said he wanted was a chance. He got one in Sacramento, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free-agent forward Tyler Lydon has agreed to a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, agent Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports told ESPN…

Lydon’s ability to shoot 3-pointers attracted the Kings, who have been on the search for floor-spacers. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers had discussed trading for Lydon during his second NBA season, but no trade ever materialized, league sources said.

It’s not going to be easy for Lydon to crack the rotation at the four in Sacramento, where Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley and even Harry Giles play minutes at that spot.

But Lydon got a foot in the door, he’s got his chance, he’s got to take advantage of it now.

Report: Thunder “aren’t averse to keeping” Chris Paul if he’s open to the idea

By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT
Thunder officials sat down with Chris Paul after trading for him and started working with him on possible trade destinations. There have been discussions with Miami, but the market for Paul — and his three-year, $124 million contract — is small, and a lot of teams may ask the Thunder for a pick or two to take on all that money.

OKC could just keep him, something Ken Berger reported on at Bleacher Report.

Despite the possibility that Paul will be flipped in another deal—incentivized, perhaps, with a couple of those first-round picks—the Thunder aren’t averse to keeping him and his contract on board if he’s willing to stay, two league sources told B/R. As expensive as the deal is, it’s a year shorter than Westbrook’s. And if Paul does stay, the Thunder will have been compensated handsomely for their trouble.

The key phrase there, “if he’s willing to stay.”

The Thunder are starting a rebuilding process, and at age 34 Paul is looking to compete for a ring, not be the veteran mentor on a team that loses a lot of games.

Paul likely is not willing to stay, but the Thunder want a little leverage so leaking “we may keep him” makes tactical sense. That said, finding a new home for him will not be simple, and ultimately it could take three teams to get the deal done.

 

Caron Butler says Markelle Fultz is healthy

By Dan FeldmanJul 14, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
The Magic said they had no idea when Markelle Fultz would play for them.

Caron Butler – whose agent as a player was Raymond Brothers, who also represents Fultz – offered a more encouraging prognosis.

Butler on NBA TV (hat tip: Orlando Magic Podcast)

The guy that no one’s talking about, who’s healthy, who’s working his tale off right now all summer long: Markelle Fultz.

Presumably, Butler’s agent connection gave him first- or at least second-hand insight into Fultz’s progress.

But Brothers also said Fultz would return last season, and the guard never did. At this point, I need to see it to believe it. The word from his agent’s camp isn’t enough.

Fultz’s issues run so deep. Hopefully, he’s healthy and flourishing in workouts. There’s still a gap between that and producing in the spotlight of NBA games.