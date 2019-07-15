Anthony Davis reportedly to pull out of USA Basketball, World Cup this summer

Anthony Davis, along with James Harden and Kemba Walker, was supposed to be one of the headliners for USA Basketball this summer as the Americans try to win the FIBA World Cup in China (an event that is also the primary qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo).
Now, Davis is changing his plans and will not be with Team USA this summer. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the story.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will not participate at USA Basketball training camp and will remove his name from consideration for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in September, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Davis, 26, wants to utilize the bulk of his offseason to prepare for a championship run with his new team, sources said…
Davis remains committed to competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, sources said.
Davis was traded to the Lakers just before the NBA Draft, forming a super duo with LeBron James.
A number of the NBA’s biggest names will be sitting out the World Cup. Some due to injury, such as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Others to give their body some rest, such as Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, LeBron, and now Davis.
The USA remains a heavy favorite to win the World Cup, with Serbia considered the most likely challenger. USA Basketball is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
Stretch fours are in demand around the NBA, but 2017 first-round pick Tyler Lydon could never break into Denver’s crowded lineup. He spent most of last season in the G-League, and the Nuggets declined his option, making Lydon a free agent.
What Lydon said he wanted was a chance. He got one in Sacramento, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Free-agent forward Tyler Lydon has agreed to a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, agent Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports told ESPN…
Lydon’s ability to shoot 3-pointers attracted the Kings, who have been on the search for floor-spacers. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers had discussed trading for Lydon during his second NBA season, but no trade ever materialized, league sources said.
It’s not going to be easy for Lydon to crack the rotation at the four in Sacramento, where Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley and even Harry Giles play minutes at that spot.
But Lydon got a foot in the door, he’s got his chance, he’s got to take advantage of it now.
Thunder officials sat down with Chris Paul after trading for him and started working with him on possible trade destinations. There have been discussions with Miami, but the market for Paul — and his three-year, $124 million contract — is small, and a lot of teams may ask the Thunder for a pick or two to take on all that money.
OKC could just keep him, something Ken Berger reported on at Bleacher Report.
Despite the possibility that Paul will be flipped in another deal—incentivized, perhaps, with a couple of those first-round picks—the Thunder aren’t averse to keeping him and his contract on board if he’s willing to stay, two league sources told B/R. As expensive as the deal is, it’s a year shorter than Westbrook’s. And if Paul does stay, the Thunder will have been compensated handsomely for their trouble.
The key phrase there, “if he’s willing to stay.”
The Thunder are starting a rebuilding process, and at age 34 Paul is looking to compete for a ring, not be the veteran mentor on a team that loses a lot of games.
Paul likely is not willing to stay, but the Thunder want a little leverage so leaking “we may keep him” makes tactical sense. That said, finding a new home for him will not be simple, and ultimately it could take three teams to get the deal done.
The Magic said they had no idea when Markelle Fultz would play for them.
Caron Butler – whose agent as a player was Raymond Brothers, who also represents Fultz – offered a more encouraging prognosis.
Butler on NBA TV (hat tip: Orlando Magic Podcast)
The guy that no one’s talking about, who’s healthy, who’s working his tale off right now all summer long: Markelle Fultz.
Presumably, Butler’s agent connection gave him first- or at least second-hand insight into Fultz’s progress.
But Brothers also said Fultz would return last season, and the guard never did. At this point, I need to see it to believe it. The word from his agent’s camp isn’t enough.
Fultz’s issues run so deep. Hopefully, he’s healthy and flourishing in workouts. There’s still a gap between that and producing in the spotlight of NBA games.
The Cavaliers – facing luxury-tax concerns – didn’t extend David Nwaba a qualifying offer. A qualifying offer would have given Cleveland matching rights on any deal Nwaba singed. An offer sheet from another team would’ve had to be for three or four years.
Instead, the Nets will get Nwaba on a team-friendly contract.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Michael Scotto of The Athletic:
Unless the Nets discovered some other wily way to increase spending power, this will be for the minimum. Nwaba will earn $1,678,854 this year, and Brooklyn’s team option will be for $1,824,003.
The shooting guard is a hustle player who contributes through his motor and athleticism, particularly defensively. He’s a weak outside shooter and not much of a playmaker, but he still finds ways to score efficiently inside and avoids bad shots.
Nwaba is a borderline rotation player on a fairly deep Brooklyn team. He should be at least a positive situational contributor.