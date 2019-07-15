Anthony Davis reportedly to pull out of USA Basketball, World Cup this summer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis, along with James Harden and Kemba Walker, was supposed to be one of the headliners for USA Basketball this summer as the Americans try to win the FIBA World Cup in China (an event that is also the primary qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo).

Now, Davis is changing his plans and will not be with Team USA this summer. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the story.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will not participate at USA Basketball training camp and will remove his name from consideration for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in September, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Davis, 26, wants to utilize the bulk of his offseason to prepare for a championship run with his new team, sources said… Davis remains committed to competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, sources said.

Davis was traded to the Lakers just before the NBA Draft, forming a super duo with LeBron James.

A number of the NBA’s biggest names will be sitting out the World Cup. Some due to injury, such as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Others to give their body some rest, such as Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, LeBron, and now Davis.

The USA remains a heavy favorite to win the World Cup, with Serbia considered the most likely challenger. USA Basketball is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.