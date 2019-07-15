Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis: I’ll address long-term future with Lakers next year, not now

By Dan FeldmanJul 15, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT
Anthony Davis will be the best free agent next summer. He’ll probably be the only superstar free agent. Heck, he might be the only star free agent.

This is a risk the Lakers took in trading for him.

Davis wanted to join the Lakers. He even hiring agent Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron James, to steer him to Los Angeles. The Lakers could be more assured than any other team that Davis would re-sign.

But a contract extension is untenable. Davis will play out the season then hit unrestricted free agency, where he’ll have no shortage of teams highly coveting him. There’s no way around that.

Will Davis stay long-term with the Lakers?

Davis, via Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

“When that time comes around next year, then you can ask me that question and we’ll revisit it,” he said. “Right now, my focus is on this year, and trying to figure out how I can help this team, and help the organization, become a championship team.”

This sounds a little like Kyrie Irving‘s “Ask me July 1,” which preceded him exiting Boston. But Irving’s statement was notable only because he’d already pledged to re-sign with the Celtics. He was backtracking.

Davis is remaining consistent.

He wanted to join the Lakers. He wants to become a free agent next summer.

It seems highly likely he’ll re-sign.

Still, there are opportunities for this plan to unravel. Davis moves from small-market New Orleans to Los Angeles – a huge change. Being teammates with LeBron is unlike anything else in the NBA, for better or worse. The Lakers have seen firsthand the danger of acquiring a star center on an expiring contract with Dwight Howard.

Though he won’t know whether he gets what he bargained for until experiencing the season, Davis signed up for all this. There’s no better indicator he’ll re-sign than that.

Report: Chris Paul unpopular as union president, because he has prioritized stars

By Dan FeldmanJul 15, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
The NBA’s 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement helped star players.

A new super-max contract allows players with eight or nine years experience to earn more money than they would’ve otherwise. The regular max increased. The over-36 rule became the over-38 rule, which applies to everyone, but stars are far more likely to get offered long-term deals that deep into their career.

The National Basketball Players Association president: Chris Paul. Two members of the executive board at that time: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

Paul and LeBron were too experienced to benefit from the super max. But they signed larger max deals last summer than they could’ve under the previous system – Paul with the Rockets, LeBron with the Lakers.

With Paul getting traded to the Thunder for Russell Westbrook, players don’t exactly sound enamored with their union president.

Ethan Sherwood Strauss of The Athletic:

The reign of CP3 is not popular with the NBA’s lower classes

Some players around the league laughed when union president Chris Paul and his massive contract got dealt to the rebuilding Thunder for Russell Westbrook. Why? Because Paul’s regime is not viewed as one devoted to serving the NBA’s middle and lower classes.

“They advocate for the interests of max players and super-max players,” one veteran player said of Paul and company. “Basically, the CBA has helped the whole banana boat crew from back in the day. It’s taken from the midlevel. I think middle-tier players aren’t getting that mid level money anymore.

“I think just that huge super max has had cost. Teams are putting all their eggs in one basket to keep that super-max guy. It’s dried up the salary cap. I don’t see it as sustainable long term.”

Players collectively receive a certain percentage of revenue. Two major questions in CBA negotiations: What percentage of revenue should that be? How should players divide that share?

This griping is about the second question.

If no there were no individual max salary, superstars would get paid even more. They’re so important – both on the court and as marketing forces. A single player can swing a franchise far more in basketball than any other major team sport.

The CBA already restricts stars’ earnings, leaving more money for middle-class players.

Legitimate questions exist about whether stars should face even stiffer restrictions. There are far more middle-class players, after all. In a one-person, one-vote union, the middle-class majority holds more power. They could use it to out-vote Paul and other stars on anything. They could even oust Paul.

But don’t get it twisted: Stars are already sacrificing so middle-class players can earn more.

Report: Cavaliers waiving J.R. Smith

By Dan FeldmanJul 15, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
The Cavaliers really hyped J.R. Smith as a trade asset.

For most contracts, only the guaranteed portion of a player’s salary counts toward matching in a trade. But because Smith signed his deal under the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement, his full $15,680,000 salary counts even though just a small portion of it is guaranteed.

That structure would’ve been helpful for another team looking to shed salary. That team could trade a similarly expensive player for Smith’s contract, waive Smith and pay only his small guarantee.

The Cavs were so confident they’d deal Smith, they even increased his guarantee from $3.9 million to $4.4 million in exchange for him pushing back his guarantee date from June 30 to July 15. That bought more time to find a trade.

But a trade like that has long seemed unlikely for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are near the luxury-tax line, and using Smith’s contract as a trade chip that way would’ve increased their payroll. By enabling another team to unload salary, the Cavs would’ve taken on that money. They would’ve had until the final day of the regular season to escape the tax, but they’re reportedly not interested in trading their most expensive player, Kevin Love. They have other burdensome contracts that aren’t easy to move. There just isn’t appetite for even risking paying the tax on such a lousy team.

So, Smith’s time in Cleveland will reach its predictable end today.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

The Cavaliers must stretch Smith’s guaranteed salary to get under the tax line now. That will lock in a $1,466,667 cap hit the next three seasons.

Smith will become an unrestricted free agent. There had been talk of him joining the Lakers, but they now have 14 players with standard contracts – only one short of the regular-season limit. I suspect Kyle Korver will be a bigger priority.

In Cleveland, Smith will always be remembered for helping the Cavs win the 2016 championship and his shirtless summer of celebration. It went south for him after that. He struggled on a long-term contract, threw soup and spent nearly all of last season exiled as the Cavs eyed trading him this offseason.

That idea fizzled, and Smith’s career could, too. He’ll turn 34 before the season and hasn’t played well in years. Maybe another team will take a flier on him. This also might be the end.

Cavaliers reportedly still not interested in trading Kevin Love

By Kurt HelinJul 15, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
With so many teams going all-in this summer to chase a ring, Cavaliers GM Koby Altman’s phone was ringing with his counterparts asking about the availability of Kevin Love.

Each time the answer was the same: No. Cleveland is not interested.

Despite the Cavaliers being in a rebuilding phase, Cleveland is frustrating other franchises because they are not looking to move one of the holdovers from the LeBron James title team, reports Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Many around the NBA are incredulous when it comes to the Cavs’ stance, especially with so many teams taking an all-in approach this summer, believing Golden State splitting up makes for a wide-open title race.

At each stop, people were asking the same question: Are the Cavs really going to keep Love? Shouldn’t they explore deals that will accelerate their rebuild? 

The answer still hasn’t changed. While it’s not wise to use the never term in this ever-changing league, the Cavs don’t want to trade Love… If the Cavs are blown away by a Love offer and receive the package that meets their demands then, of course, they would consider it. It would be foolish not to. According to sources, the Cavs would want some combination of young players and draft picks. Not one or the other. Both.

Kevin Love played in just 22 games last season due to a toe injury, has missed at least 22 games each of the previous three seasons. Also, he saw a decline in production when he did play last season, and at age 30 his four-year, $120 million contract extension kicks in next season.

Yet the buzz around the league is to expect some team with title aspirations that starts slowly to come in hard and fast for Love to try to bulk up the roster. In his down season last year he still averaged 17 and 11, can still shoot the three, and he remains a strong rebounder and the best outlet passer in the game. He brings something valuable to the table.

But for right now, that value is remaining in Cleveland. If another team wants him, the bar is set high.

Brandon Clarke’s slam in OT sends Grizzlies to Summer League title game vs. Timberwolves

Associated PressJul 15, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Clarke made a dunk with 10.7 left in overtime and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 88-86 on Sunday in the NBA Summer League semifinals.

Clarke had 23 points – including four in overtime – and 14 rebounds to lead eighth-seeded Memphis. Tyler Harvey, whose 3-pointer tied it in regulation, added 13 points, and Bruno Caboclo had 12.

“We had some moments in the game today where we couldn’t score, things weren’t going the right way, we were trying (but) our legs were not there,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins, the only NBA head coach to also coach his summer league team. “(Brandon) was just being super verbal with the team … I’m really proud of how he kept the team together. Obviously, the plays he makes down the stretch are very impressive.”

Clarke, who was taken with the 21st pick in the draft via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, wasn’t able to participate with the Grizzlies until the NBA cleared the deal and it became official July 6. In four games, he’s averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

“It’s pretty much getting off all that rust I kind of had on me,” Clarke said. “It was tough at the start because I couldn’t really do much with the team. Every time that I play basketball I want to win. I think that we all just kind of feel that as a team. Even though this is not like a real NBA tournament versus the big NBA dudes, we also want to win.”

The Grizzlies will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the title game Monday after Minnesota beat Brooklyn 85-77 behind 20 points from Naz Ried.

New Orleans reached the final four despite missing No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, who took a knee-to-knee hit in the second quarter of the team’s first game on opening night and was shut down for the remainder of the league.

“We started this Summer League off being about Zion Williamson; once he was out, then it became something different,” New Orleans summer league coach Fred Vinson said. “This group really bonded together. They supported each other. Guys who were playing on the floor, guys who weren’t playing on the floor, they supported each other. I wanted those guys to become a team.”