Kings reportedly sign Tyler Lydon to two-year contract

By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Stretch fours are in demand around the NBA, but 2017 first-round pick Tyler Lydon could never break into Denver’s crowded lineup. He spent most of last season in the G-League, and the Nuggets declined his option, making Lydon a free agent.

What Lydon said he wanted was a chance. He got one in Sacramento, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free-agent forward Tyler Lydon has agreed to a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, agent Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports told ESPN…

Lydon’s ability to shoot 3-pointers attracted the Kings, who have been on the search for floor-spacers. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers had discussed trading for Lydon during his second NBA season, but no trade ever materialized, league sources said.

It’s not going to be easy for Lydon to crack the rotation at the four in Sacramento, where Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley and even Harry Giles play minutes at that spot.

But Lydon got a foot in the door, he’s got his chance, he’s got to take advantage of it now.

Report: Thunder “aren’t averse to keeping” Chris Paul if he’s open to the idea

By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT
Thunder officials sat down with Chris Paul after trading for him and started working with him on possible trade destinations. There have been discussions with Miami, but the market for Paul — and his three-year, $124 million contract — is small, and a lot of teams may ask the Thunder for a pick or two to take on all that money.

OKC could just keep him, something Ken Berger reported on at Bleacher Report.

Despite the possibility that Paul will be flipped in another deal—incentivized, perhaps, with a couple of those first-round picks—the Thunder aren’t averse to keeping him and his contract on board if he’s willing to stay, two league sources told B/R. As expensive as the deal is, it’s a year shorter than Westbrook’s. And if Paul does stay, the Thunder will have been compensated handsomely for their trouble.

The key phrase there, “if he’s willing to stay.”

The Thunder are starting a rebuilding process, and at age 34 Paul is looking to compete for a ring, not be the veteran mentor on a team that loses a lot of games.

Paul likely is not willing to stay, but the Thunder want a little leverage so leaking “we may keep him” makes tactical sense. That said, finding a new home for him will not be simple, and ultimately it could take three teams to get the deal done.

 

Caron Butler says Markelle Fultz is healthy

By Dan FeldmanJul 14, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
8 Comments

The Magic said they had no idea when Markelle Fultz would play for them.

Caron Butler – whose agent as a player was Raymond Brothers, who also represents Fultz – offered a more encouraging prognosis.

Butler on NBA TV (hat tip: Orlando Magic Podcast)

The guy that no one’s talking about, who’s healthy, who’s working his tale off right now all summer long: Markelle Fultz.

Presumably, Butler’s agent connection gave him first- or at least second-hand insight into Fultz’s progress.

But Brothers also said Fultz would return last season, and the guard never did. At this point, I need to see it to believe it. The word from his agent’s camp isn’t enough.

Fultz’s issues run so deep. Hopefully, he’s healthy and flourishing in workouts. There’s still a gap between that and producing in the spotlight of NBA games.

Report: Nets signing David Nwaba to two-year contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 14, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
The Cavaliers – facing luxury-tax concerns – didn’t extend David Nwaba a qualifying offer. A qualifying offer would have given Cleveland matching rights on any deal Nwaba singed. An offer sheet from another team would’ve had to be for three or four years.

Instead, the Nets will get Nwaba on a team-friendly contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Michael Scotto of The Athletic:

Unless the Nets discovered some other wily way to increase spending power, this will be for the minimum. Nwaba will earn $1,678,854 this year, and Brooklyn’s team option will be for $1,824,003.

The shooting guard is a hustle player who contributes through his motor and athleticism, particularly defensively. He’s a weak outside shooter and not much of a playmaker, but he still finds ways to score efficiently inside and avoids bad shots.

Nwaba is a borderline rotation player on a fairly deep Brooklyn team. He should be at least a positive situational contributor.

MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I think I am at 60 percent of my potential”

By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

We have yet to see a fully armed and operational Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He won the MVP last season as the man the Bucks offense is built around, averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and throw in 1.5 blocks per game. He’s unstoppable one-on-one (and the Bucks banked on that and surrounded him with shooters to make teams pay for helping on him) and a freight train in transition. He took 72.5 percent of his shots within 10 feet of the rim (more than half in the restricted area) because he cannot be stopped.

Yet Antetokounmpo thinks he has a long way to go. Look at what he told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“There’s a lot of things I can improve on,” Antetokounmpo told ESPN on Saturday after filming for the PUBG MOBILE Team Up Superstar Showdown event. “First of all, [I have to] look at myself before I look at anybody else. Try to self-improve as much as possible. There are a lot of things that I got to work on in my game.

“A lot of people say, ‘You are the MVP, you are one of the best players in the league, you are so dominant,'” he continued. “But I think I can get better. I think I am at 60 percent of my potential, as good as I can be. I just want to be better. If I am in the same situation again [in the conference finals], react better, play the game better, play better, execute better.”

Going deep in the playoffs, making it to the Eastern Conference Finals, was a learning experience for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. While the Greek Freak averaged 22.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in that series, the Raptors held him to 48.8 percent shooting, well below his efficient 57.8 percent during the regular season. The long defenders and rim protectors the Raptors could throw at him made life difficult.

Of course, the obvious area Antetokounmpo needs to improve is his jump shot — and it is getting better. He shot just 25.6 percent from three last season, but after the All-Star break that went up to 31.5 percent, and in the playoffs he shot 32.7 percent from beyond the arc. Few guys in the league are as driven and work as hard on their game, the jump shot is coming along, making Antetokounmpo that much more dangerous.

Next summer, the Bucks can offer Antetokounmpo a supermax contract extension. Talk to sources on other teams and they say of course everyone is watching this, but almost to a man they also expect him to sign the deal and stay in Wisconsin. More than him professing his love for Milwaukee and his loyal personality, the fact is the Bucks have built a contender around him in a way that, for example, New Orleans did not do around Anthony Davis. Antetokounmpo wants to win, and how many places can he go where he has a better chance at a title right now than Milwaukee?

Of course, Antetokounmpo himself is not painting himself into a corner on his contract status, keeping his comments open to interpretation and the pressure on the Bucks.

“My goal is going to stay the same: It’s get better, take it day by day, step by step, and the ultimate goal is to win a championship,” Antetokounmpo said. “As long as that we are all on the same page and we are all focused on that goal, why not play for the Bucks 20 years, why not play 25 years? Why not, after playing, be a member of the coaching staff or a member of the front office? But we got to have the same goal. We got to have the same principles. … We got to focus on winning a championship.”