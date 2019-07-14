Carsen Edwards impresses at Summer League, earns guaranteed contract with Celtics

While he fell to the second round (drafted No. 33), scouts were sure Carsen Edwards would find a place in the NBA — he plays hard and can shoot the rock.

Which is what he’s done at Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 18 points a game on 52 percent shooting overall and better than 40 percent from three. He has shown he can make tough shots, a skill it takes a lot of rookies time to learn in the NBA (where defenses make most shots harder). His playmaking is a work in progress, but Edwards has been one of the better rookies at Summer League (something not a shock for anyone who saw him at Purdue, he may not have had the highest ceiling but he was NBA ready with his shot and experience).

The Boston Celtics decided to lock him up, reports Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

According to a league source the Celtics and 2nd round pick Carsen Edwards have come to terms on a guaranteed contract. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 13, 2019

Over $4.5 million in guaranteed salary over the course of the deal for Edwards, per source. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 13, 2019

It’s a four-year contract, although not all four years are guaranteed.

Kemba Walker will obviously get the bulk of the point guard minutes, but don’t be surprised to see Brad Stevens leans on Edwards off the bench in spots because no team can have too much shooting on the court.