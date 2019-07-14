Carsen Edwards impresses at Summer League, earns guaranteed contract with Celtics

While he fell to the second round (drafted No. 33), scouts were sure Carsen Edwards would find a place in the NBA — he plays hard and can shoot the rock.
Which is what he’s done at Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 18 points a game on 52 percent shooting overall and better than 40 percent from three. He has shown he can make tough shots, a skill it takes a lot of rookies time to learn in the NBA (where defenses make most shots harder). His playmaking is a work in progress, but Edwards has been one of the better rookies at Summer League (something not a shock for anyone who saw him at Purdue, he may not have had the highest ceiling but he was NBA ready with his shot and experience).
The Boston Celtics decided to lock him up, reports Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.
It’s a four-year contract, although not all four years are guaranteed.
Kemba Walker will obviously get the bulk of the point guard minutes, but don’t be surprised to see Brad Stevens leans on Edwards off the bench in spots because no team can have too much shooting on the court.
How much to the Pistons trust Thon Maker as their backup center?
They have Andre Drummond to start, but behind him right now on the depth chart is Maker or the option of playing small with Blake Griffin at the five. They have a few options, including Matt Costello, who has averaged 14.8 points per game on 62 percent shooting, plus grabbing 7.8 rebounds a night through four games in Las Vegas.
However, Pau Gasol could win the day, speculates Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press.
Another name to watch is Pau Gasol. The Pistons have interest in him, a person with firsthand knowledge of the situation told the Free Press. A partnership could be natural, considering Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem is Gasol’s former agent. Tellem attended Gasol’s wedding last weekend.
Gasol, 39, is recovering from surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot, which ended his 2018-19 season after 30 games, and will impede him from playing in this summer’s FIBA World Cup. He averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 12 minutes per game with San Antonio and Milwaukee.
He told ESPN.com recently he should be able to resume basketball activities in August.
Gasol only played 30 games last season between the Spurs and Bucks, he is not the player he once was, but he plays a high-IQ game, can hit the three, and pass. In a limited role he could be a fit.
Don’t be surprised if the Pistons look at their options and decide to roll into training camp with an open roster spot and decide later if they need another big, or if there is another position of need that becomes more pressing.
Of course he did. Teams should consult their superstars, and that has long been what Lakers management has done going back to Magic Johnson.
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka did a respectable job rounding out the Lakers roster considering what was left on the market once Kawhi Leonard made his decision to join the Clippers (with Paul George). Pelinka and the Lakers landed Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, JaVale McGee, Jared Dudley, and others to go with Kyle Kuzma (a holdover from last season).
On a conference call with beat reporters, Pelinka confirmed LeBron James and Anthony Davis were consulted on the roster makeup. Via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
“But anytime as a general manager when you have superstars on your team, especially guys that have the basketball IQ and just the understanding of the game that Anthony Davis and LeBron have, of course, you are going to be tapping into them as partners.
“We view our relationships here with our star players here as partnerships. I know both Anthony and LeBron are excited about the 14 guys and how we are going to come together, and their input, both of their input, Anthony and LeBron, has been incredibly valuable to me.”
No doubt Davis was consulted on whether to sign Cousins, the two were teammates in New Orleans. If Davis had a problem with Cousins the signing would never have happened.
Pelinka and the Lakers rounded out the roster with players who bring some skills and experience to the table, but ones also who were available because of holes in their games. How Frank Vogel and coaching staff will hide the flaws and get players to play to strengths during the regular season will be an interesting chess match.
This Lakers roster may be better built for the playoffs than the regular season, if they can keep everyone healthy.
Alen Smailagic took a different path to the NBA, deciding to play last season in the G-League at age 18. The 6’10” Serbian center held his own and impressed the Warriors enough that they traded up to No. 39 in the second round to pick him.
Smailagic played in the Las Vegas Summer League for the Warriors, a venue where guys are fighting for jobs and there can be a lot of trash talk, but it’s nothing like what he got last year from DeMarcus Cousins. Ethan Strauss at The Athletic told a great story.
He’s still learning new terms. “Virgin” was a word introduced to him by DeMarcus Cousins a few months ago. The lumbering veteran big man went down to Santa Cruz on a rehab assignment last season and relentlessly teased the eager kid in trash-talk sessions. Smailagić recounts Cousins repeatedly yelling, “Don’t play with us, you’re probably a virgin!” Smailagić would shoot back, “I’ll show you,” perhaps not completely understanding the context of the insult.
“It was great,” Smailagić said of his time trying to prove himself to Cousins.
Being a virgin shouldn’t be an insult, but that’s the NBA locker room culture (right or wrong).
Smailagic is working to prove himself, but his time in Las Vegas showed there is still a lot of development to do. The raw potential is there, but Smailagic averaged 8.5 points per game on 41 percent shooting, with half a blocked shot. He’s a guy who needs more development and likely will spend a chunk of time back in Santa Cruz next season.
However, first he will be in training camp for the Warriors, and they play Cousins and the Lakers four times in the preseason. Maybe we will get some more trash talk.
Rich Paul tried to call him and let him know, but Anthony Davis was watching a movie in a hotel room and didn’t want to be interrupted, so he sent the call to voicemail. Then did it again. But that’s when the lightbulb went off over his head. Davis called Paul back, but went straight to voicemail.
“Me being a 26-year-old, I went straight to Instagram, and that’s when I saw it.”
Davis had been traded to the Lakers and had his first press conference on Saturday at the Lakers practice facility.
Davis is an elite, MVP candidate level player and the best center in the game for the modern style of play because he can step out and hit the three, drive, score inside, and protect the rim. Except, Davis doesn’t want to bang bodies in the paint all the time, so the Lakers went out and got DeMarcus Cousins and JaVale McGee.
Davis added he was excited to play with Cousins again.
Davis also talked about the decision to waive his $4 million trade kicker (not something Rich Paul clients often do), saying that it was worth it to chase Kawhi Leonard and, after that fell short, to improve the team.
In a West stacked with incredible duos — Leonard and Paul George; Russell Westbrook and James Harden; Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson; Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray; Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum — LeBron James and Davis are the best pairing. Whether that and the players around them are enough to win the West is a different question, but the Lakers are back on the map in the NBA in the biggest of ways.