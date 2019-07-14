Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Caron Butler says Markelle Fultz is healthy

By Dan FeldmanJul 14, 2019
The Magic said they had no idea when Markelle Fultz would play for them.

Caron Butler – whose agent as a player was Raymond Brothers, who also represents Fultz – offered a more encouraging prognosis.

The guy that no one’s talking about, who’s healthy, who’s working his tale off right now all summer long: Markelle Fultz.

Presumably, Butler’s agent connection gave him first- or at least second-hand insight into Fultz’s progress.

But Brothers also said Fultz would return last season, and the guard never did. At this point, I need to see it to believe it. The word from his agent’s camp isn’t enough.

Fultz’s issues run so deep. Hopefully, he’s healthy and flourishing in workouts. There’s still a gap between that and producing in the spotlight of NBA games.

Report: Nets signing David Nwaba to two-year contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 14, 2019
The Cavaliers – facing luxury-tax concerns – didn’t extend David Nwaba a qualifying offer. A qualifying offer would have given Cleveland matching rights on any deal Nwaba singed. An offer sheet from another team would’ve had to be for three or four years.

Instead, the Nets will get Nwaba on a team-friendly contract.

Unless the Nets discovered some other wily way to increase spending power, this will be for the minimum. Nwaba will earn $1,678,854 this year, and Brooklyn’s team option will be for $1,824,003.

The shooting guard is a hustle player who contributes through his motor and athleticism, particularly defensively. He’s a weak outside shooter and not much of a playmaker, but he still finds ways to score efficiently inside and avoids bad shots.

Nwaba is a borderline rotation player on a fairly deep Brooklyn team. He should be at least a positive situational contributor.

MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I think I am at 60 percent of my potential”

By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2019
We have yet to see a fully armed and operational Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He won the MVP last season as the man the Bucks offense is built around, averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and throw in 1.5 blocks per game. He’s unstoppable one-on-one (and the Bucks banked on that and surrounded him with shooters to make teams pay for helping on him) and a freight train in transition. He took 72.5 percent of his shots within 10 feet of the rim (more than half in the restricted area) because he cannot be stopped.

Yet Antetokounmpo thinks he has a long way to go. Look at what he told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“There’s a lot of things I can improve on,” Antetokounmpo told ESPN on Saturday after filming for the PUBG MOBILE Team Up Superstar Showdown event. “First of all, [I have to] look at myself before I look at anybody else. Try to self-improve as much as possible. There are a lot of things that I got to work on in my game.

“A lot of people say, ‘You are the MVP, you are one of the best players in the league, you are so dominant,'” he continued. “But I think I can get better. I think I am at 60 percent of my potential, as good as I can be. I just want to be better. If I am in the same situation again [in the conference finals], react better, play the game better, play better, execute better.”

Going deep in the playoffs, making it to the Eastern Conference Finals, was a learning experience for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. While the Greek Freak averaged 22.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in that series, the Raptors held him to 48.8 percent shooting, well below his efficient 57.8 percent during the regular season. The long defenders and rim protectors the Raptors could throw at him made life difficult.

Of course, the obvious area Antetokounmpo needs to improve is his jump shot — and it is getting better. He shot just 25.6 percent from three last season, but after the All-Star break that went up to 31.5 percent, and in the playoffs he shot 32.7 percent from beyond the arc. Few guys in the league are as driven and work as hard on their game, the jump shot is coming along, making Antetokounmpo that much more dangerous.

Next summer, the Bucks can offer Antetokounmpo a supermax contract extension. Talk to sources on other teams and they say of course everyone is watching this, but almost to a man they also expect him to sign the deal and stay in Wisconsin. More than him professing his love for Milwaukee and his loyal personality, the fact is the Bucks have built a contender around him in a way that, for example, New Orleans did not do around Anthony Davis. Antetokounmpo wants to win, and how many places can he go where he has a better chance at a title right now than Milwaukee?

Of course, Antetokounmpo himself is not painting himself into a corner on his contract status, keeping his comments open to interpretation and the pressure on the Bucks.

“My goal is going to stay the same: It’s get better, take it day by day, step by step, and the ultimate goal is to win a championship,” Antetokounmpo said. “As long as that we are all on the same page and we are all focused on that goal, why not play for the Bucks 20 years, why not play 25 years? Why not, after playing, be a member of the coaching staff or a member of the front office? But we got to have the same goal. We got to have the same principles. … We got to focus on winning a championship.”

Anthony Davis ‘not even going to sugarcoat it’ anymore: I like playing power forward, not center

By Dan FeldmanJul 14, 2019
Anthony Davis willingly played center for the Pelicans last season.

But he has indicated he prefers power forward.

He had never been this direct, though.

Davis, via Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, left, addresses the media as he introduces Anthony Davis, who is flanked by head coach Frank Vogel,

“I like playing the four,” Davis said, referring to power forward. “I’m not even going to sugarcoat it. I like playing the four. I don’t really like playing the five.”

He turned toward Vogel, smiled and put his hand on Vogel’s shoulder.

“If it comes down to it, coach, and you need me to play the five, then I’ll play the five,” Davis said.

The Lakers must keep Davis happy before he hits free agency next summer.

They also must keep him healthy to compete for a title this season. Davis is prone to getting banged up, and those concerns are exacerbated at center.

Los Angeles has DeMarcus Cousins and JaVale McGee as bigger centers. Those two can handle plenty of the load at the position.

But Davis is probably best at center. He’s big enough to handle the position, and his athleticism and skill carry even bigger advantages there. Davis playing center allows his team to put another smaller, generally more skilled, on the court. There will absolutely be times Lakers coach Frank Vogel should deploy Davis at center.

Still, there are balancing acts – prioritizing the immediate vs. long term, doing what’s best for the team while keeping players happy. Davis has discovered his power and is more eagerly exercising it. Having his trade request granted and getting to his preferred destination has only emboldened him.

Davis wants to win. He also wants things to happen on his own terms.

There will be a give-and-take on that as long he remains a star.

Report: Marcus Morris, agent Rich Paul part ways

By Dan FeldmanJul 14, 2019
Marcus Morris caused a stir by backing out of his two-year, $20 million agreement with the Spurs to sign a one-year, $15 million contract with the Knicks.

It’s radical enough whenever a player reneges on a contract agreement. Morris’ situation was complicated by San Antonio already trading Davis Bertans to make room for him, backing out after the moratorium ended and being represented by Rich Paul – the NBA’s most controversial agent.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

New Knick Marcus Morris and his agent Rich Paul have agreed to part ways, sources told the Daily News.

Morris, according to a source, turned down a $41 million offer from the Clippers before pivoting to the Spurs and, eventually, the Knicks.

Bondy initially reported Morris and Nerlens Noel fired Paul. Since, Bondy issued two corrections: Noel remains with Klutch Sports, and Morris and Paul parted ways.

Something clearly went very wrong with Morris’ free agency. Many questions remain about who’s responsible and how.

In some ways, this looks similar to Carlos Boozer’s saga leaving the Cavaliers for the Jazz in 2004. After getting Cleveland to let him hit free agency contingent on re-signing, Boozer instead bolted for Utah. In the aftermath, Rob Pelinka (now Lakers general manager) resigned as Boozer’s agent. Boozer got his better contract. Pelinka moved on in an attempt to save his reputation with teams.

This might not be the same, though. It’s unclear when in this process Paul stopped representing Morris. It’s also unclear just how mutual this parting was.

I’m also curious about details of that $41 million Clippers offer. How many years was that over? Was that the Clippers’ plan before trading for Maurice Harkless and a first-round pick? Was it contingent on Morris waiting in case they didn’t get Kawhi Leonard? We just don’t yet know enough details to evaluate that.