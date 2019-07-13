Stephen Curry had fun at American Century Championships, until he tried to dunk (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
It’s the offseason, so it’s a good bet you can find Stephen Curry on the golf course. He and his father play together all the time through the summer.

Curry is up in Lake Tahoe this weekend for the American Century Championships amateur golf event (which is airing on NBC Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 Eastern), and he was having a good time, showing off his long-range shooting.

But ask him to dunk and…

Before teeing off, Curry ran a deep slant to catch a pass from Tony Romo (who is the defending champion and leads this tournament after one day).

And when Curry celebrated on the course, he went Megan Rapinoe.

Anthony Davis will wear No. 3 next season for Lakers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
LeBron James wanted to give his No. 23 to Anthony Davis next season (and switch back to the No. 6 he wore in Miami), but the deadline to change numbers had passed and when the Lakers approached Nike about an exception it got shot down. So the exchange will have to wait a season.

Davis has worn No. 23 his entire career, so what is he going to do? Wear No. 3. The number he wore in elementary school.

The best part of this, in the comments of the original post, Isaiah Thomas told Davis he stole his number from Thomas’ time with the Lakers.

Former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett reportedly gets invite to Rockets training camp

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
The last time we saw Former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett on an NBA court, it was a 3:25 minute run for the Nets on Jan. 5, 2017. More than two years ago. Since then he has played in Turkey and the G-League, trying to work his way back to the NBA.

The Rockets reportedly have extended a non-guaranteed training camp invite contract to Bennett, according to multiple reports. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with the story.

Bennett is a long shot to make the roster, but he’s got a foot in the door now. The 6’8″ power forward would be competing to get a roster spot behind P.J. Tucker and Gary Clark.

Last season he averaged 12.2 points a game for the Agua Caliente Clippers in the G-League but has stood out his he has shot better than 40 percent from three for three straight seasons (on 4.7 attempts per game for the AC Clippers). Bigs who can shoot the three at least get a second look in the league now.

NBA ref Jason Phillips to oversee league’s replay center

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime NBA referee Jason Phillips was announced Friday as the new operations principal for the league’s replay center.

Phillips was an on-court referee for 19 seasons and worked more than 1,100 games, including 94 playoff games and two in this past season’s NBA Finals. His final game was Game 5 of the Toronto-Golden State series.

Phillips will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Part of his job will be creating training videos and offering rule interpretations for teams and media.

Phillips is succeeding NBA Senior Vice President Joe Borgia, who will now be focused on the one-year testing of giving coaches the ability to challenge certain calls during games.

 

Thunder make historic choice to trade star tandem, start over

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Thunder – despite having stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook – lost in the first round for the second straight year.

“This is a team that can go far,” George said at his exit interview. “We have pieces in place to have a long postseason run.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around that, on what’s the next step, the next phase for this group going forward.”

George eventually found his answer – requesting a trade to the Clippers to play with Kawhi Leonard. Oklahoma City acquiesced and then worked with Westbrook to deal him, too. The Thunder are sending Westbrook to the Rockets, completing an unprecedented star teardown.

Oklahoma City is the first team in NBA history to trade two reigning All-NBA players in the same summer.

***

This is only the third time a team has lost multiple reigning All-NBA players through any mechanism in the same offseason. The other two:

1998/99 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Jordan retired after winning his third straight championship and sixth in eight years. As the 1998 offseason stretched into 1999 due to a lockout, the Bulls – ready to enter a new era – signed-and-traded Pippen to the Rockets. Chicago stunk for the next six years.

1951 Indianapolis Olympians: Alex Groza and Ralph Beard

Groza and Beard both got banned from the NBA for a point-shaving scandal during their time at Kentucky. The Olympians folded a couple years later.

***

Lowering the standard from All-NBA, a few more teams have lost multiple reigning All-Stars in the same offseason. Beyond this year’s Thunder, the other three:

1977 Indiana Pacers: Billy Knight and Don Buse

Forced to pay an entry fee with their merger from the NBA, the Pacers faced financial difficulties after their first NBA season. So, Indiana traded its best players – Knight to the Buffalo Braves for Adrian Dantley and Mike Bantom, Buse to the Suns for Ricky Sobers. Indiana clearly had seller’s remorse, later reacquiring both Knight and Buse.

1964 Detroit Pistons: Bailey Howell and Don Ohl

Following a miserable season, the Pistons traded Howell and Ohl to the Baltimore Bullets for Terry Dischinger, who won Rookie of the Year the season prior. But after one good season in Detroit, Dischinger went into the military and returned a couple years as a lesser player.

1957 New York Knicks: Nathaniel Clifton and Harry Gallatin

The Knicks missed the playoffs for the first time in their 11-year history then sent Clifton and Gallatin to the Pistons for Mel Hutchins. All three players lasted only one more season in the NBA.

***

It’s unsurprising teams have so rarely broken up both parts of a star duo. It’s hard enough to get multiple stars on the same team. Once that’s in place, few teams or players want to end the arrangement.

But the Thunder looked stuck. They were already deep into the tax and didn’t get out of the first round. They were too expensive to upgrade further, too good to tank.

George did Oklahoma City a favor by ushering in its next era. The Thunder got Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari (who could be flipped) and a massive haul of draft picks from the Clippers. Westbrook netted even more draft considerations from Houston. Oklahoma City has a tremendous head start on its rebuild.

That’s the benefit of trading high-level players before they decline out of stardom.

But that’s also a scary plan. It’s difficult to disrupt a status quo that includes such good players and even moderate playoff success. Few teams or players have the guts for that.

George and Westbrook found even better team situations. They didn’t feel beholden to the Thunder and exercised their rights to push their way out.

Oklahoma City dove in headfirst into that plan in a way no other team ever has. It might be painful in the short term, but the Thunder will be better in the long run because of it.