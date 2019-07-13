Getty Images

Anthony Davis will wear No. 3 next season for Lakers

By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

LeBron James wanted to give his No. 23 to Anthony Davis next season (and switch back to the No. 6 he wore in Miami), but the deadline to change numbers had passed and when the Lakers approached Nike about an exception it got shot down. So the exchange will have to wait a season.

Davis has worn No. 23 his entire career, so what is he going to do? Wear No. 3. The number he wore in elementary school.

The best part of this, in the comments of the original post, Isaiah Thomas told Davis he stole his number from Thomas’ time with the Lakers.

Former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett reportedly gets invite to Rockets training camp

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The last time we saw Former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett on an NBA court, it was a 3:25 minute run for the Nets on Jan. 5, 2017. More than two years ago. Since then he has played in Turkey and the G-League, trying to work his way back to the NBA.

The Rockets reportedly have extended a non-guaranteed training camp invite contract to Bennett, according to multiple reports. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with the story.

Bennett is a long shot to make the roster, but he’s got a foot in the door now. The 6’8″ power forward would be competing to get a roster spot behind P.J. Tucker and Gary Clark.

Last season he averaged 12.2 points a game for the Agua Caliente Clippers in the G-League but has stood out his he has shot better than 40 percent from three for three straight seasons (on 4.7 attempts per game for the AC Clippers). Bigs who can shoot the three at least get a second look in the league now.

NBA ref Jason Phillips to oversee league’s replay center

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime NBA referee Jason Phillips was announced Friday as the new operations principal for the league’s replay center.

Phillips was an on-court referee for 19 seasons and worked more than 1,100 games, including 94 playoff games and two in this past season’s NBA Finals. His final game was Game 5 of the Toronto-Golden State series.

Phillips will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Part of his job will be creating training videos and offering rule interpretations for teams and media.

Phillips is succeeding NBA Senior Vice President Joe Borgia, who will now be focused on the one-year testing of giving coaches the ability to challenge certain calls during games.

 

Thunder make historic choice to trade star tandem, start over

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

The Thunder – despite having stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook – lost in the first round for the second straight year.

“This is a team that can go far,” George said at his exit interview. “We have pieces in place to have a long postseason run.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around that, on what’s the next step, the next phase for this group going forward.”

George eventually found his answer – requesting a trade to the Clippers to play with Kawhi Leonard. Oklahoma City acquiesced and then worked with Westbrook to deal him, too. The Thunder are sending Westbrook to the Rockets, completing an unprecedented star teardown.

Oklahoma City is the first team in NBA history to trade two reigning All-NBA players in the same summer.

***

This is only the third time a team has lost multiple reigning All-NBA players through any mechanism in the same offseason. The other two:

1998/99 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Jordan retired after winning his third straight championship and sixth in eight years. As the 1998 offseason stretched into 1999 due to a lockout, the Bulls – ready to enter a new era – signed-and-traded Pippen to the Rockets. Chicago stunk for the next six years.

1951 Indianapolis Olympians: Alex Groza and Ralph Beard

Groza and Beard both got banned from the NBA for a point-shaving scandal during their time at Kentucky. The Olympians folded a couple years later.

***

Lowering the standard from All-NBA, a few more teams have lost multiple reigning All-Stars in the same offseason. Beyond this year’s Thunder, the other three:

1977 Indiana Pacers: Billy Knight and Don Buse

Forced to pay an entry fee with their merger from the NBA, the Pacers faced financial difficulties after their first NBA season. So, Indiana traded its best players – Knight to the Buffalo Braves for Adrian Dantley and Mike Bantom, Buse to the Suns for Ricky Sobers. Indiana clearly had seller’s remorse, later reacquiring both Knight and Buse.

1964 Detroit Pistons: Bailey Howell and Don Ohl

Following a miserable season, the Pistons traded Howell and Ohl to the Baltimore Bullets for Terry Dischinger, who won Rookie of the Year the season prior. But after one good season in Detroit, Dischinger went into the military and returned a couple years as a lesser player.

1957 New York Knicks: Nathaniel Clifton and Harry Gallatin

The Knicks missed the playoffs for the first time in their 11-year history then sent Clifton and Gallatin to the Pistons for Mel Hutchins. All three players lasted only one more season in the NBA.

***

It’s unsurprising teams have so rarely broken up both parts of a star duo. It’s hard enough to get multiple stars on the same team. Once that’s in place, few teams or players want to end the arrangement.

But the Thunder looked stuck. They were already deep into the tax and didn’t get out of the first round. They were too expensive to upgrade further, too good to tank.

George did Oklahoma City a favor by ushering in its next era. The Thunder got Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari (who could be flipped) and a massive haul of draft picks from the Clippers. Westbrook netted even more draft considerations from Houston. Oklahoma City has a tremendous head start on its rebuild.

That’s the benefit of trading high-level players before they decline out of stardom.

But that’s also a scary plan. It’s difficult to disrupt a status quo that includes such good players and even moderate playoff success. Few teams or players have the guts for that.

George and Westbrook found even better team situations. They didn’t feel beholden to the Thunder and exercised their rights to push their way out.

Oklahoma City dove in headfirst into that plan in a way no other team ever has. It might be painful in the short term, but the Thunder will be better in the long run because of it.

76ers unveil Horford &amp; Co. as upgrades in championship chase

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 12, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Al Horford took a seat at one of the three tables needed to fit six players, an owner and a general manager and admired the Philadelphia skyline in the distance.

“This view gets me excited,” Horford said . “This view back there of the city.”

It’s the city he will call his basketball home for the next four years, one that hasn’t held a championship parade for the 76ers since 1983 and where the franchise went nearly 20 years without creating much of a stir until Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons arrived on the scene.

But to try to finally get over that title hump, the 76ers need more – they needed Horford.

Horford could be the difference for the Sixers this season, not just because he’s a four-time All-Star who can thrive as a low post defender and shoot the 3. It’s because Horford can spell Embiid, the notoriously injury-prone franchise player, at center. The theory goes, keep Embiid fresh and healthy in the regular season, and watch him carry the Sixers through a dominant postseason.

“We did fall off a cliff once Joel was off the court, especially defensively,” GM Elton Brand said.

Consider Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Toronto: Embiid was a whopping plus-40, the highest plus-minus of his career.

No Embiid, no chance.

“It was a huge deficit last year and we corrected it,” Brand said.

Horford may have been off to the side on the dais at the 76ers’ complex on Friday, but he’s the centerpiece of a flurry of offseason deals that help them keep pace with Milwaukee, Boston and Brooklyn as top contenders in the East. Horford joined fellow newcomers Josh Richardson, Raul Neto and Kyle O'Quinn at the complex along with returning free agents James Ennis III and Tobias Harris.

Harris was one of two major in-season pickups last season and returned on a $180 million, five-year contract.

The other? Well, Jimmy Butler, the clutch shooter in so many memorable postseason moments, was traded and signed a $142 million, four-year deal with the Miami Heat. Brand and team owner Josh Harris were diplomatic and thanked Butler for his contributions that led the Sixers to a Game 7 loss against eventual NBA champion Toronto in the East semis. Brand, though, refused to engage in a deep dive on why it didn’t work out with Butler.

“I’d make that trade again. He gave us a great playoff run last year,” Brand said. “I’m not upset at all about that trade.”

Butler, JJ Redick and TJ McConnell – all key cogs in the Sixers’ transformation from losers during “The Process” to championship contenders – left this summer. But perhaps the Sixers might not have to look outside the organization to find another 3-point shooter. Perhaps they can get the occasional 3 from Simmons. Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft and wound up making his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season, earning Rookie of the Year honors. He was an All-Star for the first time last season and has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in two seasons.

He is also 0 for 17 on 3s. Simmons missed all 11 3-point attempts his rookie season and was 0 for 6 last season, a combination of an awkward shooting form and a hesitancy to keep shooting shots he can’t make.

Harris recently worked out with Simmons in Los Angeles and found him dedicated to improving his shot .

“Everybody was trying to figure out why I was guarding him at the 3-point line, but it was really because he hit two of them,” Harris said. “When I dared him to shoot two of them, he hit two in a row. That’s why I was there. He’s made big improvements on his game. His jump shot is looking really good and he has the confidence to shoot.”

Imagine: a healthy Embiid in April, a 3-point threat in Simmons and maybe a better shot at the championship.

“We put in place the championship DNA, an elite team for years to come,” Brand said.

 