Anthony Davis says he learned he was traded on Instagram

Rich Paul tried to call him and let him know, but Anthony Davis was watching a movie in a hotel room and didn’t want to be interrupted, so he sent the call to voicemail. Then did it again. But that’s when the lightbulb went off over his head. Davis called Paul back, but went straight to voicemail.
“Me being a 26-year-old, I went straight to Instagram, and that’s when I saw it.”
Davis had been traded to the Lakers and had his first press conference on Saturday at the Lakers practice facility.
Davis is an elite, MVP candidate level player and the best center in the game for the modern style of play because he can step out and hit the three, drive, score inside, and protect the rim. Except, Davis doesn’t want to bang bodies in the paint all the time, so the Lakers went out and got DeMarcus Cousins and JaVale McGee.
Davis added he was excited to play with Cousins again.
Davis also talked about the decision to waive his $4 million trade kicker (not something Rich Paul clients often do), saying that it was worth it to chase Kawhi Leonard and, after that fell short, to improve the team.
In a West stacked with incredible duos — Leonard and Paul George; Russell Westbrook and James Harden; Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson; Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray; Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum — LeBron James and Davis are the best pairing. Whether that and the players around them are enough to win the West is a different question, but the Lakers are back on the map in the NBA in the biggest of ways.
It’s the offseason, so it’s a good bet you can find Stephen Curry on the golf course. He and his father play together all the time through the summer.
Curry is up in Lake Tahoe this weekend for the American Century Championships amateur golf event (which is airing on NBC Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 Eastern), and he was having a good time, showing off his long-range shooting.
But ask him to dunk and…
Before teeing off, Curry ran a deep slant to catch a pass from Tony Romo (who is the defending champion and leads this tournament after one day).
And when Curry celebrated on the course, he went Megan Rapinoe.
LeBron James wanted to give his No. 23 to Anthony Davis next season (and switch back to the No. 6 he wore in Miami), but the deadline to change numbers had passed and when the Lakers approached Nike about an exception it got shot down. So the exchange will have to wait a season.
Davis has worn No. 23 his entire career, so what is he going to do? Wear No. 3. The number he wore in elementary school.
The best part of this, in the comments of the original post, Isaiah Thomas told Davis he stole his number from Thomas’ time with the Lakers.
The last time we saw Former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett on an NBA court, it was a 3:25 minute run for the Nets on Jan. 5, 2017. More than two years ago. Since then he has played in Turkey and the G-League, trying to work his way back to the NBA.
The Rockets reportedly have extended a non-guaranteed training camp invite contract to Bennett, according to multiple reports. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with the story.
Bennett is a long shot to make the roster, but he’s got a foot in the door now. The 6’8″ power forward would be competing to get a roster spot behind P.J. Tucker and Gary Clark.
Last season he averaged 12.2 points a game for the Agua Caliente Clippers in the G-League but has stood out his he has shot better than 40 percent from three for three straight seasons (on 4.7 attempts per game for the AC Clippers). Bigs who can shoot the three at least get a second look in the league now.
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime NBA referee Jason Phillips was announced Friday as the new operations principal for the league’s replay center.
Phillips was an on-court referee for 19 seasons and worked more than 1,100 games, including 94 playoff games and two in this past season’s NBA Finals. His final game was Game 5 of the Toronto-Golden State series.
Phillips will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Part of his job will be creating training videos and offering rule interpretations for teams and media.
Phillips is succeeding NBA Senior Vice President Joe Borgia, who will now be focused on the one-year testing of giving coaches the ability to challenge certain calls during games.