Twitter blows up in reaction to Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul trade

By Kurt HelinJul 12, 2019, 8:59 AM EDT
The NBA has no chill. No offseason.

Just when it seems things were slowing down, Thursday evening Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, reuniting James Harden and Westbrook in what the Rockets believe is an upgrade for them.

NBA Twitter lost it. Actually, NFL athletes lost it.

As did a lot of NBA players.

NBA fans (and media) were having fun poking the Rockets a little and thinking about Westbrook and Harden sharing the rock.

Grayson Allen ejected after back-to-back flagrant fouls (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
At Duke, Grayson Allen repeatedly tripped opponents. That ignited a national discussion of whether Allen was a good person, dirty player, both or neither. Especially considering his college team, he became a villain – embraced (enabled?) by the Blue Devils and loathed by everyone else.

Allen entered the NBA with a chance for a somewhat fresh start. But beginning his career with the Jazz, he brought similar nonsense to the court.

After being traded to the Grizzlies in the Mike Conley deal, Allen again showed who he is. Allen got ejected from a summer-league game yesterday for flagrantly fouling Celtics rookie Grant Williams twice in succession.

The second flagrant foul was a little strange. Allen caught a lot of ball in what could’ve been a blocked shot. But he also wound up for a swing that doesn’t look like the typical approach for blocking a shot.

Allen deserves no benefit of the doubt.

Thunder win trade, but can Rockets win big with Russell Westbrook, James Harden?

By Kurt HelinJul 12, 2019, 3:19 AM EDT
Nobody pivots like Sam Presti.

One year ago, the Thunder GM won big getting Paul George to re-sign in Oklahoma City, pairing him with Russell Westbrook, and creating an interesting — if not quite as good as they imagined — team. It was a triumph of the small market. A year later George demands a trade to the Clippers (to go home and team up with Kawhi Leonard) and it forces Presti and the Thunder to pivot, which included bringing in Westbrook to have a conversation about what he wanted next. What he wanted was to get out.

The blockbuster trade came down Thursday and Westbrook is now a member of the Rockets, paired with James Harden again. In the trade, the Thunder take on Chris Paul and get protected first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and the rights to swap picks in 2021 and 2025.

Those picks are why the Thunder win this trade — in a swap of oversized contracts, the Thunder got the worse one but got a lot of compensation for it. Combined with what they got in the Paul George and Jeremi Grant trades, Oklahoma City has pivoted to rebuilding brilliantly and has a treasure chest of picks that makes Danny Ainge look like an amateur. (Paul will be traded again, maybe to Miami, and when all is said and done the Thunder will be out of the luxury tax and have a lot of picks.) Just how many draft picks do the Thunder have right now?

Maybe the Thunder won the trade on paper, but the Rockets believe they can win with this trade. As in a title.

Can they really?

In a vacuum, Westbrook is a better player right now than Chris Paul. He’s younger, more athletic, is more durable, puts up better numbers offensively, and has not shown the same decline in skills as CP3. Westbrook is unquestionably an upgrade at the point guard position for the Rockets.

Houston, however, is not in a vacuum, they already have James Harden dominating the ball and doing it better than anyone in the NBA. The league office continues to insist that only one ball be used at a time, and that gets to the big question about how far the Rockets can go with Westbrook and Harden (two players with the highest single-season usage rates in NBA history, and they were first and 10th in the league last year in usage rate).

The Rockets will be the ultimate version of “my turn, your turn” basketball. Rockets backers will point out that both are very good in isolation and can play off the ball. For example, Westbrook played off the ball more last season, particularly early on (when George was hot and establishing himself as an MVP candidate). That is true, however, Westbrook also shot 33 percent on catch-and-shoot threes last season. Not an impressive number. We already saw last year with the Thunder, when George had the ball teams helped off Westbrook, not afraid he could make them pay with a jump shot.

When Harden is off the ball, he tends to stand a lot out near halfcourt and conserve energy. He’s not going to be confused with Klay Thompson or J.J.  Redick the way he moves. That said, the man can shoot threes and will be someone defenses have to watch, but mostly Harden will just be watching.

The problem for lame-duck coach Mike D’Antoni and the Houston offense is spacing. With center Clint Capela paired with Westbrook and Harden, it only leaves a couple of guys (Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker) that are true catch-and-shoot threats. Defenses will collapse and help off non-shooters, clogging the lane.

Maybe it all comes together for Houston. Maybe “my turn, your turn” basketball works when you have two of the best isolation players in the game taking turns. Houston was the second-best team in the West the last two years and just upgraded at the point guard spot. They certainly are in the title contention mix in a West that has so many duos it feels like NBA Jam.

But it may be a lateral move for the Rockets — they got more talent, but we need to see the fit before fully buying into the Rockets as elite contenders who could knock off the Clippers/Jazz/Lakers.

Reports: Thunder GM to meet with Chris Paul, help trade him to preferred destination

By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT
Chris Paul is ultra-competitive, wants to win right now, and is getting older (and his game shows it).

That does not fit with Oklahoma City’s rebuilding plan — it has stockpiled so many picks Danny Ainge feels bettered —  so Thunder GM Sam Presti is expected to sit down with Paul and his agent to come up with a plan to get the future Hall of Fame point guard where he wants to be, according to multiple reports.

One complication is the three-years, $124 million Paul is owed. Heat have the salaries to match and make this work — Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Dion Waiters — and the Thunder have the picks to send East if they want. The challenge is the Thunder are $3.7 million into the luxury tax and want to shed salary, while the Heat are hard-capped after the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade and are up against that number, they can’t take on salary.

One way or another expect the Thunder to make a move, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks notes, and don’t even think about a buyout because OCK as an organization does not want dead money on its books (which is what a buyout would leave them).

It will not be easy, but expect Paul to be traded again long before next season starts. And expect him to have a big game when he faces Houston.

Spurs reportedly sign Trey Lyles to fill Marcus Morris’ roster spot

By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT
Marcus Morris will be a member of the New York Knicks next season.

That left the San Antonio Spurs scrambling because Morris had previously agreed to sign with them. Their answer turns out to be Trey Lyles, and the Spurs officially pulled their offer to Morris to make it happen, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Lyles has shown flashes in Denver of the player they traded for on draft night in 2017 (sending a pick to Utah that became Donovan Mitchell). However, last season Lyles regressed almost across the board, averaging 8.8 points per game on 41.8 percent shooting overall and 25.5 percent from three. More concerning, the Nuggets were -11 per 100 possessions when Lyles and Nikola Jokic shared the court. They just did not mesh.

So the Nuggets move on and the Spurs make a bet that those flashes of a quality power forward can be brought out in a different system.