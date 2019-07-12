Associated Press

Russell Westbrook with emotional thank you, goodbye to Oklahoma City

By Kurt HelinJul 12, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Thunder are the only franchise Russell Westbrook has ever known.

It’s where he was drafted, grew up as a player, became an All-Star, went to the NBA Finals, became an MVP and, along the way, became a cultural icon of the city.

He’s going to miss the city and the fans, and tried to put that in words in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

I can’t even begin to put into words all of the emotions I have right now. It’s been one heck of a journey Oklahoma! When I came here, I was 18 years old, bright eyed, and completely unaware of all the amazing things that would soon take place. I grew up in Oklahoma with an amazing bunch of people. The people here are what makes this place so special. From the fans, my coaches, my teammates, the entire Thunder organization, Mr. Bennett, Sam Presti, my friends, and everyone in the entire community. You are all what makes Oklahoma such a beautiful place, and the reason I’ve loved playing here all of this time. You have supported me through all of the ups and the downs, and stood by me through the good times, and tough times. For that I am eternally grateful to you. I’ve met so many amazing people who have helped shape me into the man that I am today. I hope I have impacted the Oklahoma community as much as Oklahoma has made an impact on me and my family. I’m leaving Oklahoma with so many friends and so much gratitude. I could never thank you all enough for sticking with me. It’s been a dream and a whirlwind. #WHYNOT

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

It’s going to be strange watching Thunder games without Westbrook next season.

Westbrook, at his request (after Paul George forced his way to LA), was traded to Houston for a plethora of picks.

Report: Grizzlies seeking first-round pick to trade Andre Iguodala

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 12, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s a game of chicken going on between the Memphis Grizzlies — who traded for the rights to Andre Iguodala as part of a salary dump by the Warriors — and the long list of suitors interested in Iguodala: The Clippers, Lakers, Rockets, Nuggets, Mavericks, among others.

The Grizzlies want a first-round pick for Iguodala, no team has been willing to surrender that. Yet.

So this leak comes out to put a little pressure on the suitors, via Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Not that it’s working.

Other teams likely feel the same way. It’s a game of chicken, with both sides waiting for the other to flinch.

The Grizzlies are unlikely to carry Iguodala into the season, and they are unlikely to get a first-round pick for the 35-year-old role player, but they also are under no rush to get a deal done. They have all summer (and training camp, if they want). The Grizzlies are not just going to waive Iguodala (as these teams are hoping), it likely will come down to a second-round pick or two.

Iguodala will get traded. Where and when are still up in the air as both sides play a waiting game.

James Harden on Russell Westbrook: “Russ wasn’t happy and now we’re back”

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 12, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT
2 Comments

James Harden is touring the world for Adidas (before he joins up with Team USA to go after the World Cup in China — and sell some shoes there, too). He’s got a ton of events and speaking engagements set up.

One of those was in Paris, where he was asked about the trade bringing Russell Westbrook to Houston, reuniting the former Oklahoma City teammates. Harden is pumped, but he added that Westbrook was not happy and wanted out. Trash Talk had the original video:

The money line:

“Russ wasn’t happy and now we’re back. It’s going to be a lot of fun this year, I guarantee you that.”

Does that mean Westbrook was not happy in Oklahoma City? Or, as I would tend to interpret it, Westbrook wasn’t happy after another first-round playoff exit followed by Paul George leaving?

Whatever the reason, Westbrook and Harden form a dynamic duo Houston, although one with a lot of fit questions. Westbrook struggles with his shot off the ball, but if you put the ball in Westbrook’s hands (Harden is the more dangerous of the two as a shooter), it means taking it out of the hands of the most efficient isolation scorer in the game. There is work to do to fit all the pieces together, and plenty of people around the NBA are not convinced the Rockets really got much better. This is seen in some quarters as an exchange of problems, a lateral move.

Then again, the Rockets were the second-best team in the West by the playoffs the past two seasons, the Warriors juggernaut has splintered, and that means even the Rockets’ status quo is in the mix in the deep West.

And if Harden and Westbrook remain happy to play together, that makes them an even bigger threat.

Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade unprecedented star swap

Tim Warner/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

Chris Paul was once the NBA’s best point guard. Russell Westbrook has won Most Valuable Player. These are two future Hall of Famers.

And they just got traded for each other.

The Rockets and Thunder exchanging Paul (nine All-Star selections) and Westbrook (eight All-Star selections) is a historic trade. It’s the first time players with even five All-Star selections each have been dealt for each other.

Here are the times players with at least four All-Star selections have been traded for each other (number of All-Star selections in parentheses):

  • 2019: Chris Paul (9) to Thunder, Russell Westbrook (8) to Rockets
  • 2009: Shaquille O’Neal (15) to Cavaliers, Ben Wallace (4) to Suns
  • 2009: Jermaine O’Neal (6) to Heat, Shawn Marion (4) to Raptors
  • 2008: Shaquille O’Neal (14) to Suns, Shawn Marion (4) to Heat
  • 2004: Alonzo Mourning (7) to Raptors, Vince Carter (4) to Nets
  • 1957: Harry Gallatin (7) to Pistons, Mel Hutchins (4) to Knicks

Westbrook-Paul probably won’t be an enduring star-for-star trade. Paul hasn’t made an All-Star team in a few years, and I’d be surprised if the 34-year-old makes another.

In fact, none of the trades on that list held up as star-for-star trades with both players another All-Star team after the deal. In some of the cases, at least one of the players was clearly way past his prime.

Oklahoma City took Paul in order to get the accompanying draft picks, not for his ability to contribute. That says plenty about where Paul is now in his career.

But it’s still jarring to see big names like Paul and Westbrook traded for each other. This has never happened before.

Report: Rockets signing Tyson Chandler

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

In 2009, the Thunder tried to form a point guard-center combo of Russell WestbrookTyson Chandler.

In 2019, the Rockets will make it happen.

After agreeing to trade for Westbrook, Houston will sign Chandler (whose failed physical voided the 2009 Oklahoma City-New Orleans trade).

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Chandler will back up Clint Capela. Chandler will probably be an upgrade over Nene, who opted out.

After joining the Lakers last season, Chandler showed he has gas left in the tank. But he’ll turn 37 before the season, so the risk off a steep falloff is real. Still, on limited minutes, he should help Houston.