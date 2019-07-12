Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade unprecedented star swap

Chris Paul was once the NBA’s best point guard. Russell Westbrook has won Most Valuable Player. These are two future Hall of Famers.
And they just got traded for each other.
The Rockets and Thunder exchanging Paul (nine All-Star selections) and Westbrook (eight All-Star selections) is a historic trade. It’s the first time players with even five All-Star selections each have been dealt for each other.
Here are the times players with at least four All-Star selections have been traded for each other (number of All-Star selections in parentheses):
- 2019: Chris Paul (9) to Thunder, Russell Westbrook (8) to Rockets
- 2009: Shaquille O’Neal (15) to Cavaliers, Ben Wallace (4) to Suns
- 2009: Jermaine O’Neal (6) to Heat, Shawn Marion (4) to Raptors
- 2008: Shaquille O’Neal (14) to Suns, Shawn Marion (4) to Heat
- 2004: Alonzo Mourning (7) to Raptors, Vince Carter (4) to Nets
- 1957: Harry Gallatin (7) to Pistons, Mel Hutchins (4) to Knicks
Westbrook-Paul probably won’t be an enduring star-for-star trade. Paul hasn’t made an All-Star team in a few years, and I’d be surprised if the 34-year-old makes another.
In fact, none of the trades on that list held up as star-for-star trades with both players another All-Star team after the deal. In some of the cases, at least one of the players was clearly way past his prime.
Oklahoma City took Paul in order to get the accompanying draft picks, not for his ability to contribute. That says plenty about where Paul is now in his career.
But it’s still jarring to see big names like Paul and Westbrook traded for each other. This has never happened before.
James Harden is touring the world for Adidas (before he joins up with Team USA to go after the World Cup in China — and sell some shoes there, too). He’s got a ton of events and speaking engagements set up.
One of those was in Paris, where he was asked about the trade bringing Russell Westbrook to Houston, reuniting the former Oklahoma City teammates. Harden is pumped, but he added that Westbrook was not happy and wanted out. Trash Talk had the original video:
The money line:
“Russ wasn’t happy and now we’re back. It’s going to be a lot of fun this year, I guarantee you that.”
Does that mean Westbrook was not happy in Oklahoma City? Or, as I would tend to interpret it, Westbrook wasn’t happy after another first-round playoff exit followed by Paul George leaving?
Whatever the reason, Westbrook and Harden form a dynamic duo Houston, although one with a lot of fit questions. Westbrook struggles with his shot off the ball, but if you put the ball in Westbrook’s hands (Harden is the more dangerous of the two as a shooter), it means taking it out of the hands of the most efficient isolation scorer in the game. There is work to do to fit all the pieces together, and plenty of people around the NBA are not convinced the Rockets really got much better. This is seen in some quarters as an exchange of problems, a lateral move.
Then again, the Rockets were the second-best team in the West by the playoffs the past two seasons, the Warriors juggernaut has splintered, and that means even the Rockets’ status quo is in the mix in the deep West.
And if Harden and Westbrook remain happy to play together, that makes them an even bigger threat.
In 2009, the Thunder tried to form a point guard-center combo of Russell Westbrook–Tyson Chandler.
In 2019, the Rockets will make it happen.
After agreeing to trade for Westbrook, Houston will sign Chandler (whose failed physical voided the 2009 Oklahoma City-New Orleans trade).
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Chandler will back up Clint Capela. Chandler will probably be an upgrade over Nene, who opted out.
After joining the Lakers last season, Chandler showed he has gas left in the tank. But he’ll turn 37 before the season, so the risk off a steep falloff is real. Still, on limited minutes, he should help Houston.
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) Police in Connecticut say the father of Boston Celtics rookie Tremont Waters has been found dead in a motel room.
West Haven police have labeled the death of 49-year-old Ed Waters as “untimely” and are investigating.
Police say Waters was found dead at the Super 8 Motel just after noon on Thursday.
Phone and email messages seeking comment were left Friday with the Celtics.
Tremont Waters, who starred at Note Dame High School in West Haven, was drafted by Boston in the second round out of LSU.
He signed a two-way contract with the team earlier this week.
When Paul George re-signed with the Thunder last year, Russell Westbrook threw a party.
When George requested a trade from the Thunder to join Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers, Westbrook…
Royce Young of ESPN:
Russell Westbrook didn’t try to change Paul George’s mind. That’s 100 percent assured in my mind, that Russell Westbrook didn’t try to re-recruit Paul George. And a lot of that had to do with the fact it was Russell Westbrook’s ticket out of town, as well.
Westbrook and the Thunder were stuck.
Westbrook had built his image around loyalty to Oklahoma City, especially in the wake of Kevin Durant‘s departure. It would have been difficult for him to request a trade without looking at least somewhat hypocritical.
The Thunder have lost in the first round three straight years. With an expensive roster, it would have been difficult to upgrade. Westbrook prevented them from bottoming out and rebuilding in the short term. Hhis huge contract presented long-term problems.
George’s exit provided perfect cover for both sides. Westbrook now joins a potential title contender in the Rockets, and Oklahoma City gets even more draft picks for its next era.
I’m unconvinced plotting his own escape was Westbrook’s sole motivation, though.
He might have just wanted to respect the wishes of a friend. Plenty of players try not to interfere with other the desires of other players, even valued teammates. (However, Westbrook got more involved with George’s decision last year.)
Another potential reason for Westbrook’s approach: The previous time he tried to woo back a star teammate, he got egg on his face.