Report: Russell Westbrook didn’t try to recruit Paul George back to Thunder

When Paul George re-signed with the Thunder last year, Russell Westbrook threw a party.
When George requested a trade from the Thunder to join Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers, Westbrook…
Russell Westbrook didn’t try to change Paul George’s mind. That’s 100 percent assured in my mind, that Russell Westbrook didn’t try to re-recruit Paul George. And a lot of that had to do with the fact it was Russell Westbrook’s ticket out of town, as well.
Westbrook and the Thunder were stuck.
Westbrook had built his image around loyalty to Oklahoma City, especially in the wake of Kevin Durant‘s departure. It would have been difficult for him to request a trade without looking at least somewhat hypocritical.
The Thunder have lost in the first round three straight years. With an expensive roster, it would have been difficult to upgrade. Westbrook prevented them from bottoming out and rebuilding in the short term. Hhis huge contract presented long-term problems.
George’s exit provided perfect cover for both sides. Westbrook now joins a potential title contender in the Rockets, and Oklahoma City gets even more draft picks for its next era.
I’m unconvinced plotting his own escape was Westbrook’s sole motivation, though.
He might have just wanted to respect the wishes of a friend. Plenty of players try not to interfere with other the desires of other players, even valued teammates. (However, Westbrook got more involved with George’s decision last year.)
Another potential reason for Westbrook’s approach: The previous time he tried to woo back a star teammate, he got egg on his face.