Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Russell Westbrook didn’t try to recruit Paul George back to Thunder

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
1 Comment

When Paul George re-signed with the Thunder last year, Russell Westbrook threw a party.

When George requested a trade from the Thunder to join Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers, Westbrook…

Royce Young of ESPN:

Russell Westbrook didn’t try to change Paul George’s mind. That’s 100 percent assured in my mind, that Russell Westbrook didn’t try to re-recruit Paul George. And a lot of that had to do with the fact it was Russell Westbrook’s ticket out of town, as well.

Westbrook and the Thunder were stuck.

Westbrook had built his image around loyalty to Oklahoma City, especially in the wake of Kevin Durant‘s departure. It would have been difficult for him to request a trade without looking at least somewhat hypocritical.

The Thunder have lost in the first round three straight years. With an expensive roster, it would have been difficult to upgrade. Westbrook prevented them from bottoming out and rebuilding in the short term. Hhis huge contract presented long-term problems.

George’s exit provided perfect cover for both sides. Westbrook now joins a potential title contender in the Rockets, and Oklahoma City gets even more draft picks for its next era.

I’m unconvinced plotting his own escape was Westbrook’s sole motivation, though.

He might have just wanted to respect the wishes of a friend. Plenty of players try not to interfere with other the desires of other players, even valued teammates. (However, Westbrook got more involved with George’s decision last year.)

Another potential reason for Westbrook’s approach: The previous time he tried to woo back a star teammate, he got egg on his face.

Father of Celtics rookie Tremont Waters found dead in motel

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 12, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) Police in Connecticut say the father of Boston Celtics rookie Tremont Waters has been found dead in a motel room.

West Haven police have labeled the death of 49-year-old Ed Waters as “untimely” and are investigating.

Police say Waters was found dead at the Super 8 Motel just after noon on Thursday.

Phone and email messages seeking comment were left Friday with the Celtics.

Tremont Waters, who starred at Note Dame High School in West Haven, was drafted by Boston in the second round out of LSU.

He signed a two-way contract with the team earlier this week.

Failed promise of the Thunder

Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2019, 10:27 AM EDT
6 Comments

After Oklahoma City reached the 2012 NBA Finals, James Harden set expectations.

“A dynasty is being built here,” Harden said.

It sure appeared to be trending that way.

The 2010 Thunder were the youngest playoff team in NBA history. In fact, they were so young, they kept the same core, and the 2011 Thunder became the second-youngest playoff team in NBA history. The 2012 Thunder were the youngest NBA Finals team in decades.

Oklahoma City was loaded with talent. Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Harden were future MVPs. Serge Ibaka became a near star.

The Thunder were a nova.

But like all stars, their enormous and powerful fire eventually burned out.

Oklahoma City closed a chapter by agreeing yesterday to trade Russell Westbrook to the Rockets for Chris Paul. The Thunder have now completely turned over their roster since the 2012 Finals, leaving Harden’s proclamation unfulfilled.

Harden was the first to go. When he didn’t agree to a contract extension, Oklahoma City traded him to Houston in 2012. Durant left for the Warriors in 2016. Ibaka got traded to the Magic the same summer. Now, Westbrook exits.

After ascending so far so quickly, the Thunder not winning a title with any of those players is a historic disappointment.

Oklahoma City’s average age (weighted by postseason playing time) was 22.9 in 2011 and 23.8 in 2011. It was still just 25.7 in 2012, when the Thunder lost to the Heat in the NBA Finals.

Just four teams since the NBA-ABA merger have reached the Finals while so young. The other three eventually won a title.

The youngest NBA Finals teams since the merger:

  • 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder: 25.7
  • 1986 Houston Rockets: 25.4
  • 1977 Portland Trail Blazers: 24.2
  • 1977 Philadelphia 76ers: 25.5

The 1977 Portland Trail Blazers won the championship that year.

The 1977 runner-up 76ers had Julius Erving, who was in his first NBA season. He helped Philadelphia return to the Finals in 1980 (loss), 1982 (loss) and 1983 (win).

In an incredible example of the staying power of a young NBA Finals team, the Rockets lost momentum after the 1986 Finals. In the next seven years, they had four first-round exits and two second-round exits and once missed the playoffs entirely. But because Hakeem Olajuwon was just 23 in 1986, he remained a superstar long enough to lead Houston to titles in 1994 and 1995.

It seemed the Thunder might have similar staying power.

Oklahoma City re-tooled around Durant and Westbrook after trading Harden. That edition of the team peaked with a 3-1 lead over the Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference finals.

Then, the Thunder built around Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Then, Westbrook and George without Anthony. Those teams fizzled with first-round losses. Oklahoma City trading George to the Clippers ended that plan.

Now, dealing Westbrook closes an entire era.

The Thunder accomplished plenty in this period. Only the Spurs have a better regular-season winning percentage in the last 10 years. Oklahoma City reached four straight Western Conference finals. When healthy, the Thunder were a mainstay that deep into the playoffs.

But they never won even a single title, a blemish that would’ve once seemed so unlikely.

Twitter blows up in reaction to Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul trade

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 12, 2019, 8:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA has no chill. No offseason.

Just when it seems things were slowing down, Thursday evening Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, reuniting James Harden and Westbrook in what the Rockets believe is an upgrade for them.

NBA Twitter lost it. Actually, NFL athletes lost it.

As did a lot of NBA players.

NBA fans (and media) were having fun poking the Rockets a little and thinking about Westbrook and Harden sharing the rock.

Grayson Allen ejected after back-to-back flagrant fouls (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

At Duke, Grayson Allen repeatedly tripped opponents. That ignited a national discussion of whether Allen was a good person, dirty player, both or neither. Especially considering his college team, he became a villain – embraced (enabled?) by the Blue Devils and loathed by everyone else.

Allen entered the NBA with a chance for a somewhat fresh start. But beginning his career with the Jazz, he brought similar nonsense to the court.

After being traded to the Grizzlies in the Mike Conley deal, Allen again showed who he is. Allen got ejected from a summer-league game yesterday for flagrantly fouling Celtics rookie Grant Williams twice in succession.

The second flagrant foul was a little strange. Allen caught a lot of ball in what could’ve been a blocked shot. But he also wound up for a swing that doesn’t look like the typical approach for blocking a shot.

Allen deserves no benefit of the doubt.