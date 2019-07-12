LeBron James will wear No. 23 one more season

When the Lakers inquired with the league about the jersey change, they were informed the March 15 deadline had past, sources close to the situation told Yahoo Sports. However, the league would have allowed it if the team were able to work it out with Nike, the manufacturer of the jersey, sources said.
But due to production issues and the massive financial hit Nike would have absorbed from the No. 23 James inventory that’s already been produced, Nike could not accommodate the request for this season, sources said.
There’s a game of chicken going on between the Memphis Grizzlies — who traded for the rights to Andre Iguodala as part of a salary dump by the Warriors — and the long list of suitors interested in Iguodala: The Clippers, Lakers, Rockets, Nuggets, Mavericks, among others.
The Grizzlies want a first-round pick for Iguodala, no team has been willing to surrender that. Yet.
So this leak comes out to put a little pressure on the suitors, via Marc Stein of The New York Times.
There is some belief within league circles that the Grizzlies are prepared to take Andre Iguodala into the season unless they receive a trade offer featuring a future first-round pick
Other teams likely feel the same way. It’s a game of chicken, with both sides waiting for the other to flinch.
The Grizzlies are unlikely to carry Iguodala into the season, and they are unlikely to get a first-round pick for the 35-year-old role player (even if he is a three-time NBA champion and Finals MVP), but they also are under no rush to get a deal done. They have all summer (and training camp, if they want). The Grizzlies are not just going to waive Iguodala (as these teams are hoping), it likely will come down to a second-round pick or two.
Iguodala will get traded. Where and when are still up in the air as both sides play a waiting game.
James Harden on Russell Westbrook: “Russ wasn’t happy and now we’re back”
James Harden is touring the world for Adidas (before he joins up with Team USA to go after the World Cup in China — and sell some shoes there, too). He’s got a ton of events and speaking engagements set up.
One of those was in Paris, where he was asked about the trade bringingRussell Westbrook to Houston, reuniting the former Oklahoma City teammates. Harden is pumped, but he added that Westbrook was not happy and wanted out. Trash Talk had the original video:
“Russ wasn’t happy and now we’re back. It’s going to be a lot of fun this year, I guarantee you that.”
Does that mean Westbrook was not happy in Oklahoma City? Or, as I would tend to interpret it, Westbrook wasn’t happy after another first-round playoff exit followed by Paul George leaving?
Whatever the reason, Westbrook and Harden form a dynamic duo Houston, although one with a lot of fit questions. Westbrook struggles with his shot off the ball, but if you put the ball in Westbrook’s hands (Harden is the more dangerous of the two as a shooter), it means taking it out of the hands of the most efficient isolation scorer in the game. There is work to do to fit all the pieces together, and plenty of people around the NBA are not convinced the Rockets really got much better. This is seen in some quarters as an exchange of problems, a lateral move.
Then again, the Rockets were the second-best team in the West by the playoffs the past two seasons, the Warriors juggernaut has splintered, and that means even the Rockets’ status quo is in the mix in the deep West.
And if Harden and Westbrook remain happy to play together, that makes them an even bigger threat.
Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade unprecedented star swap
The Rockets and Thunder exchanging Paul (nine All-Star selections) and Westbrook (eight All-Star selections) is a historic trade. It’s the first time players with even five All-Star selections each have been dealt for each other.
Here are the times players with at least four All-Star selections have been traded for each other (number of All-Star selections in parentheses):
2019: Chris Paul (9) to Thunder, Russell Westbrook (8) to Rockets
2009: Shaquille O’Neal (15) to Cavaliers, Ben Wallace (4) to Suns
2009: Jermaine O’Neal (6) to Heat, Shawn Marion (4) to Raptors
2008: Shaquille O’Neal (14) to Suns, Shawn Marion (4) to Heat
2004: Alonzo Mourning (7) to Raptors, Vince Carter (4) to Nets
1957: Harry Gallatin (7) to Pistons, Mel Hutchins (4) to Knicks
Westbrook-Paul probably won’t be an enduring star-for-star trade. Paul hasn’t made an All-Star team in a few years, and I’d be surprised if the 34-year-old makes another.
In fact, none of the trades on that list held up as star-for-star trades with both players another All-Star team after the deal. In some of the cases, at least one of the players was clearly way past his prime.