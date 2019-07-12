Getty Images

76ers unveil Horford &amp; Co. as upgrades in championship chase

Associated PressJul 12, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Al Horford took a seat at one of the three tables needed to fit six players, an owner and a general manager and admired the Philadelphia skyline in the distance.

“This view gets me excited,” Horford said . “This view back there of the city.”

It’s the city he will call his basketball home for the next four years, one that hasn’t held a championship parade for the 76ers since 1983 and where the franchise went nearly 20 years without creating much of a stir until Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons arrived on the scene.

But to try to finally get over that title hump, the 76ers need more – they needed Horford.

Horford could be the difference for the Sixers this season, not just because he’s a four-time All-Star who can thrive as a low post defender and shoot the 3. It’s because Horford can spell Embiid, the notoriously injury-prone franchise player, at center. The theory goes, keep Embiid fresh and healthy in the regular season, and watch him carry the Sixers through a dominant postseason.

“We did fall off a cliff once Joel was off the court, especially defensively,” GM Elton Brand said.

Consider Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Toronto: Embiid was a whopping plus-40, the highest plus-minus of his career.

No Embiid, no chance.

“It was a huge deficit last year and we corrected it,” Brand said.

Horford may have been off to the side on the dais at the 76ers’ complex on Friday, but he’s the centerpiece of a flurry of offseason deals that help them keep pace with Milwaukee, Boston and Brooklyn as top contenders in the East. Horford joined fellow newcomers Josh Richardson, Raul Neto and Kyle O'Quinn at the complex along with returning free agents James Ennis III and Tobias Harris.

Harris was one of two major in-season pickups last season and returned on a $180 million, five-year contract.

The other? Well, Jimmy Butler, the clutch shooter in so many memorable postseason moments, was traded and signed a $142 million, four-year deal with the Miami Heat. Brand and team owner Josh Harris were diplomatic and thanked Butler for his contributions that led the Sixers to a Game 7 loss against eventual NBA champion Toronto in the East semis. Brand, though, refused to engage in a deep dive on why it didn’t work out with Butler.

“I’d make that trade again. He gave us a great playoff run last year,” Brand said. “I’m not upset at all about that trade.”

Butler, JJ Redick and TJ McConnell – all key cogs in the Sixers’ transformation from losers during “The Process” to championship contenders – left this summer. But perhaps the Sixers might not have to look outside the organization to find another 3-point shooter. Perhaps they can get the occasional 3 from Simmons. Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft and wound up making his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season, earning Rookie of the Year honors. He was an All-Star for the first time last season and has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in two seasons.

He is also 0 for 17 on 3s. Simmons missed all 11 3-point attempts his rookie season and was 0 for 6 last season, a combination of an awkward shooting form and a hesitancy to keep shooting shots he can’t make.

Harris recently worked out with Simmons in Los Angeles and found him dedicated to improving his shot .

“Everybody was trying to figure out why I was guarding him at the 3-point line, but it was really because he hit two of them,” Harris said. “When I dared him to shoot two of them, he hit two in a row. That’s why I was there. He’s made big improvements on his game. His jump shot is looking really good and he has the confidence to shoot.”

Imagine: a healthy Embiid in April, a 3-point threat in Simmons and maybe a better shot at the championship.

“We put in place the championship DNA, an elite team for years to come,” Brand said.

 

Rumor: Miami not aggressive in seeking trade for Chris Paul

By Kurt HelinJul 12, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT
Miami and Oklahoma City are talking about a possible Chris Paul trade. For now, that’s all it is.

Other teams are kicking the tires a Paul deal (Minnesota has come up as a rumor, although CP3 is expensive and not exactly on Karl-Anthony Towns‘ career timeline), but nothing much has emerged. For Miami and OKC it becomes about leverage, which brings us to a Tweet from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

This sounds a lot like the Heat wanting to look like a team willing to walk away from a deal to gain leverage, so they leak this to a team-friendly source.

The challenges in a Heat/Thunder trade are these: Oklahoma City remains $3.7 million into the luxury tax and, understandably, does not want to pay that for a rebuilding team. They want to take back less salary than they send out. Miami, however, is hard-capped at just more than $138 million after the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade and they are bumping up against that number and cannot take on more salary in a trade. A third team may need to come into play.

Beyond that, Paul is not Russell Westbrook at this point in his career, CP3 showed signs of decline last season (although he is still the best floor general in the game and averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 assists per game). Houston had to throw picks at Oklahoma City to get the Westbrook trade made, but with Paul teams may ask for one or more of OKC’s picks to take on CP3’s salary (three years, $124 million).

Paul is going to get traded before the season, the Thunder and Paul’s agent are working together on this. Where and when are the questions, this is not a simple trade. Miami may still be the most likely destination, but both sides are clearly looking for a little leverage.

 

 

 

LeBron James will wear No. 23 one more season

By Kurt HelinJul 12, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT
It was supposed to be a “Welcome to Los Angeles” housewarming gift from LeBron James to Anthony Davis: LeBron was giving up his No. 23 to Davis and going back to the No. 6 he wore in Miami.

Well, he will in 2020.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the story this is going to have to wait a season.

When the Lakers inquired with the league about the jersey change, they were informed the March 15 deadline had past, sources close to the situation told Yahoo Sports. However, the league would have allowed it if the team were able to work it out with Nike, the manufacturer of the jersey, sources said.

But due to production issues and the massive financial hit Nike would have absorbed from the No. 23 James inventory that’s already been produced, Nike could not accommodate the request for this season, sources said.

The switch will happen in the 2020-21 season (technically Davis is a free agent before that season and could leave the Lakers, and if you think that is happening I have a Nigerian Prince that could use a few of your dollars).

It’s not known yet what number Davis will wear next season.

Russell Westbrook with emotional thank you, goodbye to Oklahoma City

By Kurt HelinJul 12, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT
The Thunder are the only franchise Russell Westbrook has ever known.

It’s where he was drafted, grew up as a player, became an All-Star, went to the NBA Finals, became an MVP and, along the way, became a cultural icon of the city.

He’s going to miss the city and the fans, and tried to put that in words in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

I can’t even begin to put into words all of the emotions I have right now. It’s been one heck of a journey Oklahoma! When I came here, I was 18 years old, bright eyed, and completely unaware of all the amazing things that would soon take place. I grew up in Oklahoma with an amazing bunch of people. The people here are what makes this place so special. From the fans, my coaches, my teammates, the entire Thunder organization, Mr. Bennett, Sam Presti, my friends, and everyone in the entire community. You are all what makes Oklahoma such a beautiful place, and the reason I’ve loved playing here all of this time. You have supported me through all of the ups and the downs, and stood by me through the good times, and tough times. For that I am eternally grateful to you. I’ve met so many amazing people who have helped shape me into the man that I am today. I hope I have impacted the Oklahoma community as much as Oklahoma has made an impact on me and my family. I’m leaving Oklahoma with so many friends and so much gratitude. I could never thank you all enough for sticking with me. It’s been a dream and a whirlwind. #WHYNOT

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

It’s going to be strange watching Thunder games without Westbrook next season.

Westbrook, at his request (after Paul George forced his way to LA), was traded to Houston for a plethora of picks.

Report: Grizzlies seeking first-round pick to trade Andre Iguodala

By Kurt HelinJul 12, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT
There’s a game of chicken going on between the Memphis Grizzlies — who traded for the rights to Andre Iguodala as part of a salary dump by the Warriors — and the long list of suitors interested in Iguodala: The Clippers, Lakers, Rockets, Nuggets, Mavericks, among others.

The Grizzlies want a first-round pick for Iguodala, no team has been willing to surrender that. Yet.

So this leak comes out to put a little pressure on the suitors, via Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Not that it’s working.

Other teams likely feel the same way. It’s a game of chicken, with both sides waiting for the other to flinch.

The Grizzlies are unlikely to carry Iguodala into the season, and they are unlikely to get a first-round pick for the 35-year-old role player (even if he is a three-time NBA champion and Finals MVP), but they also are under no rush to get a deal done. They have all summer (and training camp, if they want). The Grizzlies are not just going to waive Iguodala (as these teams are hoping), it likely will come down to a second-round pick or two.

Iguodala will get traded. Where and when are still up in the air as both sides play a waiting game.