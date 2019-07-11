Spurs reportedly sign Trey Lyles to fill Marcus Morris’ roster spot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are teammates again.

While all the buzz had been about the Thunder trying to trade Westbrook to Miami — a place Westbrook was interested in — that was a complicated trade because Oklahoma City wanted to dump extra salary and Miami was up against the hard cap.

Enter a trade to the Houston Rockets and a swap of big contracts for Chris Paul, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti worked with Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, to deliver the former MVP to his preferred destination: A reunion with James Harden, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

There was a lot of talk floating around Summer League in Las Vegas that Harden and Westbrook wanted to team up again, a lot of smoke and, apparently, enough fire too that it got done.

In the past year there had been tension about the style of play in Houston between Harden and Paul — Harden thrives in isolation, Paul’s game has slowed a step and he wanted more picks and more ball movement — so for the Rockets this is a player that fits what Harden wants. That said, there is only one ball and two guys who want to dominate it. Mike D’Antoni, in a lame-duck year, has some work to do to get everyone to sacrifice a little. What we can say for sure is the Rockets will be an isolation heavy team, but with so much skill at that style they will be difficult to stop.

Also, Westbrook is a talent upgrade over CP3 at this point in their careers.

#Rockets owner @TilmanJFertitta on his franchise landing Russell Westbrook in a deal that sends Chris Paul to OKC: pic.twitter.com/LDYbeUxZpB — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 12, 2019

The Rockets remain title contenders right in the thick of a Western Conference at least five deep with teams that believe they have a shot at the title.

The Thunder say they are excited to have CP3 as part of a good core, but the smart money is they will not keep Chris Paul long term. However, trading him will be a challenge (he has three years, $124 million on his contract, and he wants to play for a contender).

The Thunder just keep stockpiling picks for a rebuild.

Sources: Pick protections in Thunder/Rockets, Russell Westbrook/Chris Paul trade:

2024 first round pick, protected 1-4

2026 first round pick, protected 1-4

2025 swap, 1-20 protected

2021 swap, protected 1-4 — OKC can swap Clippers pick or Heat pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2019

Thunder are playing a long-game unseen in recent NBA history: Seven additional first-round picks lined up through 2026 — plus four pick swaps — via deals for Paul George and Chris Paul. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019