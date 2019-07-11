Report: Russell Westbrook traded to Rockets for Chris Paul

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are teammates again.
While all the buzz had been about the Thunder trying to trade Westbrook to Miami — a place Westbrook was interested in — that was a complicated trade because Oklahoma City wanted to dump extra salary and Miami was up against the hard cap.
Enter a trade to the Houston Rockets and a swap of big contracts for Chris Paul, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
There was a lot of talk floating around Summer League in Las Vegas that Harden and Westbrook wanted to team up again, a lot of smoke and, apparently, enough fire too that it got done.
In the past year there had been tension about the style of play in Houston between Harden and Paul — Harden thrives in isolation, Paul’s game has slowed a step and he wanted more picks and more ball movement — so for the Rockets this is a player that fits what Harden wants. That said, there is only one ball and two guys who want to dominate it. Mike D’Antoni, in a lame-duck year, has some work to do to get everyone to sacrifice a little. What we can say for sure is the Rockets will be an isolation heavy team, but with so much skill at that style they will be difficult to stop.
Also, Westbrook is a talent upgrade over CP3 at this point in their careers.
The Rockets remain title contenders right in the thick of a Western Conference at least five deep with teams that believe they have a shot at the title.
The Thunder say they are excited to have CP3 as part of a good core, but the smart money is they will not keep Chris Paul long term. However, trading him will be a challenge (he has three years, $124 million on his contract, and he wants to play for a contender).
The Thunder just keep stockpiling picks for a rebuild.
Marcus Morris will be a member of the New York Knicks next season.
That left the San Antonio Spurs scrambling because Morris had previously agreed to sign with them. Their answer turns out to be Trey Lyles, and the Spurs officially pulled their offer to Morris to make it happen, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Lyles has shown flashes in Denver of the player they traded for on draft night in 2017 (sending a pick to Utah that became Donovan Mitchell). However, last season Lyles regressed almost across the board, averaging 8.8 points per game on 41.8 percent shooting overall and 25.5 percent from three. More concerning, the Nuggets were -11 per 100 possessions when Lyles and Nikola Jokic shared the court. They just did not mesh.
So the Nuggets move on and the Spurs make a bet that those flashes of a quality power forward can be brought out in a different system.
At Summer League, there was a lot of discussion about what bad form this was by Marcus Morris and his agent Rich Paul — and people I spoke with from some teams were angry. Players have agreed to contracts only to get a better offer back out before, but when Morris agreed to terms with the Spurs for two-years, $20 million, the Spurs traded Davis Bertans to have the cap space to give Morris his money. It’s a move they could not undo.
Morris did back out to agree a one-year contract with the Knicks, something reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
This is a better deal for Morris: He makes more money, he should get a lot of touches (although Julius Randle is clearly the starting four in New York), and he re-enters free agency in a year, when it is a down market and there will be less competition for his services.
The Knicks get a solid veteran who can stretch the floor and shot 37.5 percent from three last season. Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season in Boston. More than buckets, Morris brings grit and toughness that Knicks fans will love. Plus he can solidly defend the four spot. This is a good pickup for the Knicks.
And it leaves the Spurs scrambling (they snapped up Trey Lyles in a separate deal).
Kawhi Leonard convinced Paul George to request a trade from the Thunder and join him on the Clippers. Leonard also tried to pitch Kevin Durant on the Clippers.
Another Leonard target: Kyrie Irving.
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
He recruited George, Durant and even Kyrie Irving at points, sources say.
Durant and Irving reportedly decided before last season to play together. They reportedly chose the Nets months ago.
So, Leonard was fighting an uphill battle.
I wonder whether there was any talk of both Durant and Irving joining Leonard on the Clippers. Even with an empty roster, L.A. wouldn’t have had enough cap space to give all three max contracts. But Irving took less than his fully guaranteed max salary, and the Clippers could have gained spending power by acquiring Durant through a sign-and-trade (like Brooklyn did). The Clippers didn’t have a D'Angelo Russell to send the Warriors, but perhaps L.A. could’ve unloaded salary elsewhere and enticed Golden State with a the creation of a huge trade exception.
Getting even one obviously didn’t happen, but it’s interesting to know how wide Leonard looked for a co-star. George is a great get.
The Thunder and Heat are reportedly at a stalemate on a Russell Westbrook trade.
One element that could help get a deal done: Westbrook’s interest in Miami.
Brian Windhorst on ESPN2:
From what I understand, he’s supplied a list to the Thunder with a few teams on it, a short list. But the Heat are at the top of it.
The Thunder can trade Westbrook anywhere. He doesn’t hold a no-trade clause. With four years remaining on his contract, he can’t scare off teams by threatening not to re-sign.
But it sounds like they’re working with him. Westbrook has meant so much to the franchise, especially after Kevin Durant left. I believe Oklahoma City would prefer to send him somewhere he wants to go.
What other teams were on Westbrook’s list? That’s the big question, as I’m not convinced the Thunder would prioritize trading Westbrook to his first choice over other approved destinations.
Still, Miami makes a lot of sense if Westbrook traded this summer. If he truly wants to get there, he could pressure Oklahoma City to reduce its demands.