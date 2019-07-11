Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Lamar Odom, Baron Davis among players “deactivated” by Big3

By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Lamar Odom’s basketball comeback lasted one game.

The Big3 is always looking for bigger names to join the league and draw fan interest — guys such as A’Mare Stoudemire and Joe Johnson — but it didn’t work out for four of the big names brought in this season and the league founded by Ice Cube announced it has moved on.

“Effective immediately, Baron Davis, Bonzi Wells, Lamar Odom and Jermaine O’Neal will be deactivated for the 2019 BIG3 season.”

No detailed reason for the move was given, although Davis later tried to make it sound like this was his idea.

This was Odom’s first stateside venture into professional basketball since his near-fatal drug overdose in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. (He had signed to play in China a year ago but then decided he was not in game shape yet and did not play there. He did play a little for Philippine club Mighty Sports in the Dubai International Basketball Tournament earlier this year. Odom had two points and four rebounds in his one Big 3 game.

In other Big3 news, Glen “Big Baby” Davis faced a “significant” fine from the league after getting ejected from a game last weekend for arguing a call, the Big3 announced.

Report: Kawhi Leonard’s agent, Dennis Robertson, made ‘unreasonable’ requests of Raptors

By Dan FeldmanJul 11, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
Raptors president Masai Ujiri – who said he was confident Toronto would re-sign Leonard before Leonard chose the Clippers – seemed to hint someone in Leonard’s camp wasn’t up front during negotiations.

Now comes more evidence we should read between the lines with Ujiri’s latest remarks.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

That confidence began to waver after they met with Leonard and his uncle Dennis Robertson in Toronto last Wednesday, sources told TSN. That’s when they first questioned the intentions of Leonard’s camp.

Robertson has a reputation for being hard to deal with and would have been hands on throughout the process. According to sources, Leonard and his camp – namely Uncle Dennis – asked for a lot from the Raptors in that meeting, things players don’t generally ask for in standard contract negotiations.

In some cases, they were asking for things that Ujiri – one of the most well-compensated executives in the league – wouldn’t have even had at his disposal. Their requests were “unreasonable”, a source said, which made the Raptors wonder whether Leonard was seriously considering them at all.

Leonard clearly had eyes for Southern California. Toronto was facing an uphill battle.

Wouldn’t the Raptors rather know what’d it take – even if it was outlandish – to keep Leonard?

Maybe Robertson’s requests were unreasonable. But that’s not for him to decide. He probably gave Toronto accurate parameters for what it’d take to keep Leonard. The Raptors just couldn’t do enough, not after the Clippers got Paul George.

This is a relatable situation. When presented a job opportunity you probably don’t want, it’s OK to make exorbitant requests. If the employer wants you that badly and agrees, great. That undesirable job became desirable. If the employer can’t/won’t make it happen, you pass on a job you didn’t want anyway.

Report: Kelly Oubre to return to Suns on two-year, $30 million contract

By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2019, 7:57 AM EDT
Kelly Oubre Jr. played well for the Suns after being traded there mid-season from Washington, averaging 16.9 points per game and giving the Suns needed help on the wing next to Devin Booker. The Suns wanted to keep him, which dampened the free agent market for Oubre, teams were not coming in with offers.

The Suns and Oubre discussed a longer deal but could not find a number that worked for both sides, so they figured out what worked on a shorter, two-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Oubre was the last restricted free agent on the market. He had hoped that a team such as the Mavericks or Clippers would come in with a larger and longer contract offer to pressure the Suns, but as that cap space dried up it became about finding a contract that worked with Phoenix. The sides talked about longer contracts at first but came around to two years eventually.

For the Suns, they get an incredibly athletic wing, but one who shot just 32.5 percent from three for them last season. With Ricky Rubio at the point, Oubre could fit well at the three in Phoenix, it was the Suns’ best option for now, but having drafted Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson the past couple of years the two-year deal allows the Suns to revisit that idea in 2021. Oubre is essentially betting on himself that in two years his value will go up.

For now, Oubre and the Suns are locked together on a young team with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton that is expecting their young stars to take significant steps forward next season.

Report: Mavericks trying to trade Courtney Lee, second-rounder for Andre Iguodala

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2019, 11:58 PM EDT
As soon as the Grizzlies acquired him, it appeared Andre Iguodala wouldn’t be long for Memphis.

The Grizzlies’ primary impetus for the trade seemed to be a first-round pick from the Warriors, who were desperate to stay under the hard cap triggered by acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade. The Grizzlies are in the early stages of rebuilding around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Iguodala is a still-helpful player nearing the end of his career. Their timelines just don’t overlap.

Dallas is among the teams interested in Iguodala. What would the Mavericks offer? They’re reportedly interested in swapping the expiring contracts of Courtney Lee ($12,759,670 salary) and Iguodala ($17,185,185 salary).

Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com:

The Dallas Mavericks’ long-standing desire to shed themselves of Courtney Lee has manifested itself in a trade offer from the Mavs to Memphis that would send Lee and a second-round pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for veteran standout Andre Iguodala, sources tell DallasBasketball.com.

The Grizzlies’ so-far response, DBcom has been told, is that they are unwilling to take on the ballast of Lee’s $12.759 million salary in such a deal.

A Lee-for-Iguodala trade would work straight up salary-cap wise. (Future picks count as $0 for matching purposes in trades.)

This deal seems like a positive for both teams.

The Mavericks would get a productive player as they try to win now around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Iguodala has excellent basketball intelligence, and he applies it as a defender and passer. Like most teams, Dallas could definitely use another versatile wing.

The Grizzlies would save money (the $4,425,515 difference between the players’ salaries plus any cash the Mavericks include) and get an extra pick. That wouldn’t be a bad double dip for Memphis, which would get a pick for each taking and sending out Iguodala. It’s hard to see him helping the Grizzlies, who probably won’t be competitive next season.

The big unknown: Could Memphis do even better by trading Iguodala elsewhere?

Of course, the Grizzlies might not view it this way. They could value Iguodala as a mentor or maybe even a contributor on a team they believe to be ahead of schedule. In that case, a second-rounder and a few million of savings might not be enough.

But if Memphis wants to flip Iguodala for an asset and send him somewhere he has a better chance of winning, this Dallas offer looks like at least a solid starting point.

Report: People around NBA consider it ‘inevitability’ Thunder will trade Russell Westbrook to Heat

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
There’s reportedly mutual interest between Russell Westbrook and the Heat. The Thunder are ready to trade Westbrook after heading toward rebuilding by sending Paul George to the Clippers.

Will Westbrook really land in Miami?

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

People around the league consider it an inevitability that he will wind up there at this point, too.

Maybe these people know only what’s public and are jumping to conclusions. But the possibility they know more is intriguing. Perhaps, a Westbrook-to-Heat trade is even further down the road than we realize.

It’d make a lot of sense.

Miami has the expensive players – Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Justise Winslow, Kelly Olynyk, Dion Waiters – to match salaries. The Heat are also trying to win now while stuck. Westbrook would provide a jolt.

The Thunder would shed Westbrook’s burdensome contract ($171,139,920 over the next four years) as the 30-year-old likely continues to decline. Oklahoma City probably wouldn’t need much return.

And Westbrook would probably like Miami, a destination market. After all he has meant to the Thunder, they’ll probably try to send him somewhere he prefers.

There are complications. The Heat are hard-capped and near their team-salary limit. Oklahoma City wants to shed payroll and avoid the repeater luxury tax. This would probably require a third team to take salary. Miami is also short on draft picks to trade (though reducing protections on a lottery-protected 2023 first-rounder already owed to the Thunder could work).

While nothing is certain, we should probably treat Westbrook-to-the-Heat as at least a likelihood.