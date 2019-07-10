David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images

Report: People around NBA consider it ‘inevitability’ Thunder will trade Russell Westbrook to Heat

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
There’s reportedly mutual interest between Russell Westbrook and the Heat. The Thunder are ready to trade Westbrook after heading toward rebuilding by sending Paul George to the Clippers.

Will Westbrook really land in Miami?

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

People around the league consider it an inevitability that he will wind up there at this point, too.

Maybe these people know only what’s public and are jumping to conclusions. But the possibility they know more is intriguing. Perhaps, a Westbrook-to-Heat trade is even further down the road than we realize.

It’d make a lot of sense.

Miami has the expensive players – Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Justise Winslow, Kelly Olynyk, Dion Waiters – to match salaries. The Heat are also trying to win now while stuck. Westbrook would provide a jolt.

The Thunder would shed Westbrook’s burdensome contract ($171,139,920 over the next four years) as the 30-year-old likely continues to decline. Oklahoma City probably wouldn’t need much return.

And Westbrook would probably like Miami, a destination market. After all he has meant to the Thunder, they’ll probably try to send him somewhere he prefers.

There are complications. The Heat are hard-capped and near their team-salary limit. Oklahoma City wants to shed payroll and avoid the repeater luxury tax. This would probably require a third team to take salary. Miami is also short on draft picks to trade (though reducing protections on a lottery-protected 2023 first-rounder already owed to the Thunder could work).

While nothing is certain, we should probably treat Westbrook-to-the-Heat as at least a likelihood.

Celtics waive 2016 No. 16 pick Guerschon Yabusele

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT
With roster spots at a premium, the Celtics seemingly prioritized players willing to spend another year overseas when drafting Nos. 16 and 23 in 2016. That wasn’t necessarily a mistake. There’s value in gaining rights to a player you don’t have to roster (or pay). But it narrows the pool of candidates and makes it less likely you’ll select a future contributor.

Boston took Guerschon Yabusele No. 16 and Ante Zizic No. 23. A year later, the Celtics signed both. Zizic got sent to the Cavaliers in the Kyrie Irving trade. Yabusele has gotten his chance in Boston but done little.

Now, with roster spots once again at a premium, the Celtics will waive Yabusele.

Celtics:

It’s rare for teams to cut such a high pick so quickly. Justin Patton (No. 16 pick in 2017) and Georgios Papagiannis (No. 13 pick in 2016) are the only other players picked so high in recent years not to reach the third season of their rookie-scale contract.

The Celtics had to decide on Yabusele’s 2019-20 team option last October. They surprisingly guaranteed his $3,117,240 salary for next season. So, Yabusele will still get that money (paid out over three years).

Boston didn’t have to waive Yabusele now. The Celtics could’ve brought him to training camp and hoped he surprised. But if they knew he didn’t have a future with them, they did him a favor by letting him loose now. Yabusele just hasn’t shown an ability to contribute in two NBA seasons.

Plus, if he signs elsewhere – even overseas – for more than $1,445,697, Boston can set off part of his remaining salary. This gives Yabusele a head start on finding another job.

The Celtics are comfortably over the cap and below the luxury-tax line. Eating Yabusele’s salary won’t really cost them. It just frees a roster spot for someone with a better chance of contributing.

Still, it’s a disappointing confirmation of a wasted draft pick.

Chauncey Billups: “Scoring 30 meant too much to ‘Melo”

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony remains an unsigned free agent.

In theory there are plenty of teams that could use him as a bench scorer, but if Anthony could accept that role he’d still be a Rocket. So he is working out at his gym while his agent trying to hustle up the right gig for him next season.

Chauncey Billups, a teammate of Anthony’s in Denver and New York, was on SiriusXM NBA Radio in Las Vegas at the Summer League and gave an honest assessment of Anthony’s career and why he isn’t on a team now.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s so crazy – I feel bad for [Anthony], and here’s why. ‘Melo was like a good teammate, man. ‘Melo practiced every day. He didn’t miss any games. Now the only thing I will say – and I’ve even told ‘Melo this – scoring 30 meant too much to ‘Melo. It meant too much because he could have games where he had 20, 22 [points], we win the game and he’s mad. He might have 36 and he’s in there, you know, we lose the game and he’s in there picking everybody up. Scoring 30 meant too much, but I think now you look, fast forward the tape, and the reason why he’s not in the league because he’s still worthy, is he hasn’t mentally taken that step back to say, ‘OK, I’ll come in and play against back-ups. I’ll try to help the team out. I know I might not be able to close, but I just want to help.’ Well, he’s not there yet.”

Billups, who has interviewed to be a GM in the league, sounded a lot like an NBA front office guy with that quote because ask teams about bringing in ‘Melo and the answer is some variation of that same sentiment. His game is that of a scoring bench player at this point in his career, but that’s not his mentality. It’s not a role he will accept.

If he doesn’t, he will spend another season watching NBA games on League Pass like the rest of us.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri says Kawhi Leonard was up front, maybe hints someone else wasn’t

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
A lot of people expected Kawhi Leonard to re-sign with Toronto.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri said he was confident.

But Leonard – in an unprecedentedly painful moment for a defending NBA champion – left for the Clippers.

Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun:

Ujiri might not have intended to imply anything.

But that sounds like a dig at someone.

The immediate guess: Leonard’s agent and uncle, Dennis Robertson. Robertson has been a mysterious figure through this whole saga that began with Leonard separating from the Spurs.

However, Ujiri was also reportedly negotiating with the Thunder about trading for Paul George and maybe Russell Westbrook. Maybe Ujiri meant something related to that.

Or maybe he didn’t mean anything at all.

But if he’s frustrated with someone, Ujiri is right not to dwell on it. After all, he just made DeMar DeRozan believe he wouldn’t be traded then dealt him for Leonard. This business can get ugly. Ujiri has to take the downs with the ups.

Here are incentives Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving must hit to get max salaries

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, according to initial reporting, took discounts so the Nets could sign DeAndre Jordan.

That isn’t the full story.

Both Durant ($38,199,000) and Irving ($32,742,000) can get their full max salaries next season. They just must hit incentives.

Brooklyn cleverly structured Irving’s contract to maximize cap space. The Nets had enough cap space for his base salary plus incentives. But once signed, Irving counted toward the cap at only his base salary plus likely incentives. Unlikely incentives – by definition, ones he wouldn’t have achieved last season – stop counting once he’s signed. So, that offered wiggle room used to get Jordan.

Irving has $1 million of unlikely incentives next season divided into eight $125,000 possible bonuses, according to Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks of ESPN: Irving can trigger the bonuses by:

  • Playing 70 games
  • Playing 60 games and averaging fewer than 2.4 turnovers per game
  • Playing 60 games and averaging 4.6 free-throw attempts per game
  • Shooting 88.5% on free throws
  • Making 2.8 3-pointers per game
  • Committing fewer than 2.1 fouls per game
  • His team scoring 114 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor
  • His team allowing 106 or fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the floor

These are all in reach for Irving, but none are locks. I’m surprised his incentives are set as so difficult. There were ways to structure these as more likely while remaining technically “unlikely.” Irving is a superstar. He had all the leverage.

Still, I doubt he’s fretting over $1 million.

These incentives carry through the other three years on his contract and presumably increase as his salary rises. So, there’s more than $4 million at stake. Again, I doubt Irving is too concerned.

Durant also has $1 million of incentives. He can get the bonus with any of the following:

  • His team making the playoffs
  • His team winning at least 43 games
  • Playing 50 games
  • Making an All-Star team

The individual honors seem highly unlikely next season with Durant sidelined by a ruptured Achilles. The Nets will probably win enough for Durant to qualify, anyway.

I see no roster-building reason Durant, who was acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Warriors, has incentives in his contract. Durant could have seemingly signed a straight max deal and left Brooklyn the same flexibility to sign Jordan and do everything else this summer.

My best guess: Durant wanted to show a shared sacrifice with Irving. That’d be in-character for Durant.

There are a lot of good vibes coming from Brooklyn right now.