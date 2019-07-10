David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Minnesota will not match offer for Tyus Jones, who will head to Memphis

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2019, 7:44 AM EDT
Memphis found the magic number: One not too high to blow its budget, but one not so low that Minnesota would match.

The Timberwolves will not match the qualifying offer tendered point guard Tyus Jones by the Grizzlies, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The offer sheet is for $24 million but could get to $28 million with incentives.

Ja Morant will be the point guard of the future in Memphis, but behind him is was only De'Anthony Melton. Now the Grizzlies add a young player who has shown promise and averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists per game last season in nearly 23 minutes a night for the Timberwolves. Jones is not a great shooter (31.7 percent shooting from three last season, and a well below average 49.1 true shooting percentage) but he can run a team and will fit nicely in Memphis.

Should Knicks fans be worried about R.J. Barrett? (Answer: No, it’s Summer League)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Just a little more than one year ago, Trae Young made his Summer League debut in Salt Lake City — and it was ugly. Young missed his first 10 shots, including going 0-of-7 from three with a couple of airballs. He finished the game 4-of-20 overall and 1-of-11 from three. His second game was not a whole lot better.

By the end of Summer League, he was finding a groove. Young stumbled a little again at the start of the NBA season as he adjusted to the length and speed of the game at that level, but by the end of the season he was pushing hard for Rookie of the Year honors.

Which is an object lesson for Knicks fans: R.J. Barrett has struggled in Las Vegas, but don’t read too much into it. This is Summer League, a new environment for players, one where coaches want to put their best players in different and uncomfortable situations to see how they react, and where things are far more like scrambling pickup game than an NBA contest.

No doubt Barrett put up some eye-popping bad numbers in his first couple of games, shooting 7-of-33 overall and having 10 turnovers to two assists.

On Tuesday night things were a little better, he was 6-of-14 with six assists (about half those buckets came at the end of a blowout game). He scored five of those six baskets on plays where he could muscle his way to the rim, something he did a lot at Duke. However, he also got his shot rejected driving the lane once and missed others on drives, he’s going to have to get stronger (as is true of most rookies). His jump shot is still fairly flat and not finding its way down, except for a late three off the dribble (his first made three in Vegas), but again saying a rookie needs to work on his shooting is true of almost everyone entering the league.

Don’t just take my word for it about giving players time, Ian Begley of SNY.tv  spoke to some scouts about Barrett through two games and they were not about to freak out.

“Of course the Knicks would like to see him come out and dominate in these games against guys who won’t be in the NBA. That’s what you’d expect from the No. 3 pick. But there’s no reason to sound any alarms,” one veteran scout said Monday. “He’s 19 and this is what Summer League – and his rookie season, really – is for. It’s about development and getting comfortable on an NBA floor.”

“He hasn’t looked explosive off the dribble… But he wasn’t overly fast at Duke. He did well in bullying opponents with his size and strength at that level. Can that translate well to the NBA? Or will he need to make adjustments? That’s another reason to not get overly excited about two Summer League games. He’s going to gain strength and can get faster over time.”

Rookies often struggle in Summer League and it’s no reflection of the player they will be. Let’s see where he is in a year — players who got regular NBA run the season before should be the best players on the floor at Summer League games the next season. Barrett may well be one of those guys next year, and a lesson for whatever fan base is freaking out about their rookie’s play.

 

Adam Silver says free agency negotiation rules need to be changed, then enforced

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA knows its rules about when teams can negotiate with free agents are not being followed.

So expect changes on that front for 2020.

The NBA’s board of governors discussed ways Tuesday to fix that process — either by changing rules, adding rules or potentially eliminating some rules that may be outdated — and decided that it’ll all be worked on over the next several months in an effort to ensure fairness across the league.

“The one strong conviction I have is that we should not have rules that are not strictly enforced,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “And we know that’s the case right now. And whether that’s by virtue of practice, whether it’s because just the world around us has changed, whether it’s because players have power that they didn’t use to have … let’s step back, let’s reset, let’s talk to our players’ association about what system makes sense going forward.”

This year’s free-agent negotiating period was to begin on June 30 at 6 p.m. Eastern. But it was known within the first few minutes of that period that several deals had already been agreed upon — and in a few cases, deals were apparently struck even before the negotiating window opened.

There’s always been an understanding that some players are talking to other players about teaming up, which is legal. And there’s also been the same sort of understanding that teams will talk to their own free agents to strike deals before negotiations are technically supposed to begin.

This year, the rules simply seemed to be ignored.

“It’s pointless, at the end of the day, to have rules that we can’t enforce,” Silver said.

Kevin Durant’s decision to join the Brooklyn Nets was one of the major pieces of free-agent news this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that when word leaked before 6 p.m. on June 30 that Durant had made his decision and would announce it on social media, they were concerned — since they had not spoken with him yet.

“We weren’t even sure we were getting a meeting that night,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said.

Durant eventually came in that night and spoke with the Nets, but after he made the announcement that he would be signing a max contract — four years, $141 million — with the team.

Teams couldn’t sign players until the offseason moratorium ended, which this year meant Saturday. Some deals that are known to be happening still aren’t completed, meaning teams still have not had the chance to celebrate certain signings or acquisitions. And by now, in some cases, the buzz surrounding those still-unannounced moves is largely gone.

“We have work to do,” Silver said.

When the Paul George trade and Kawhi Leonard signing — both players are headed to the Los Angeles Clippers — get finalized, it’ll mean five of the 10 All-Star starters from last season will have changed teams this summer. Durant went from Golden State to Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving went from Boston to Brooklyn, Kemba Walker went from Charlotte to Boston, George is leaving Oklahoma City and Leonard is leaving Toronto.

Seeing big names on the move is nothing new in the NBA, of course. Of the 25 players who were on the 2017 All-Star rosters, 17 have changed teams since and seven of them have switched jerseys at least twice.

“Players want to know that they’re in a fair system as well, where they have the opportunity to compete,” Silver said. “You want to know that the rules are known, and that they’re being enforced. Again, I think we have some work to do there when it comes to free agency. There’s always been stuff around the edges that have gone on. It may have moved to a new level.”

Report: Warriors to waive Shaun Livingston, making him unrestricted free agent

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT
Shaun Livingston, the backup point guard who has been part of the fabric of the Warriors through their five consecutive runs to the Finals, is about to be a free agent.

The Warriors are waiving Livingston to save some money as they head deep into a luxury tax for a team retooling for a title. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story, with Anthony Slater of The Athletic adding the Warriors will stretch what remains of Livingston’s contract.

That’s a lot of savings, and with Stephen Curry and D'Angelo Russell both on the roster there is not as much need for Livingston as a backup at the point.

Livingston’s game has slipped the last couple of seasons, which is not surprising at age 33 (34 before next season), but the veteran still can be a solid reserve for 15 minutes a night and it’s likely teams with title dreams will be lined up for his services (at the league minimum in most cases). He’s also very popular and a leader in the locker room, a player with an amazing career arc from phenom to guy trying to come back from a gruesome leg injury to solid role player and NBA champion. He’s liked and respected around the league.

Livingston will be able to choose where he wants to play next, there will be options.

As expected, NBA owners approve coach’s challenge system for calls next season

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
Coaches want it (or, at least most of them). Fans want it (but rightly will complain about the added delays).

The NBA will have a coach’s challenge for calls starting next season. After experimenting with it in the G-League and Summer League, the NBA’s owners approved it as expected on Tuesday at their Board of Governors’ meeting.

Note: There will not be an actual challenge flag, like the NFL has. Which is too bad, because who doesn’t want to see Doc Rivers frantically searching his pockets for the flag at a key moment?

The challenge can only be for personal fouls, goaltending and/or basket interference, and a called out-of-bounds violation, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

According to previous reports, coaches will get one challenge per game (they call an immediate timeout and ask for a review of the play). If the challenge is successful they get to keep the timeout used to take the challenge, lose the challenge and lose the timeout (the timeout prevision is to prevent coaches from using it as a de facto timeout). If a team is out of timeouts the coach cannot call for a challenge.

For fans of replay, if there are any, the league’s Replay Center can now also trigger reviews.

The strategy for how coaches use the challenge will be interesting to watch evolve. Much like their NFL counterparts, NBA coaches may be reluctant to challenge a call they know is wrong in the second quarter, saving that challenge for a more critical part of the game. Then again, some coach is just going to get angry and challenge a meaningless call. Gregg Popovich may not challenge a call all season.

While all this will mean even more delays, it’s in the name of getting calls right. That should matter.