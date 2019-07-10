Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Report: Mavericks trying to trade Courtney Lee, second-rounder for Andre Iguodala

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2019, 11:58 PM EDT
As soon as the Grizzlies acquired him, it appeared Andre Iguodala wouldn’t be long for Memphis.

The Grizzlies’ primary impetus for the trade seemed to be a first-round pick from the Warriors, who were desperate to stay under the hard cap triggered by acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade. The Grizzlies are in the early stages of rebuilding around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Iguodala is a still-helpful player nearing the end of his career. Their timelines just don’t overlap.

Dallas is among the teams interested in Iguodala. What would the Mavericks offer? They’re reportedly interested in swapping the expiring contracts of Courtney Lee ($12,759,670 salary) and Iguodala ($17,185,185 salary).

Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com:

The Dallas Mavericks’ long-standing desire to shed themselves of Courtney Lee has manifested itself in a trade offer from the Mavs to Memphis that would send Lee and a second-round pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for veteran standout Andre Iguodala, sources tell DallasBasketball.com.

The Grizzlies’ so-far response, DBcom has been told, is that they are unwilling to take on the ballast of Lee’s $12.759 million salary in such a deal.

A Lee-for-Iguodala trade would work straight up salary-cap wise. (Future picks count as $0 for matching purposes in trades.)

This deal seems like a positive for both teams.

The Mavericks would get a productive player as they try to win now around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Iguodala has excellent basketball intelligence, and he applies it as a defender and passer. Like most teams, Dallas could definitely use another versatile wing.

The Grizzlies would save money (the $4,425,515 difference between the players’ salaries plus any cash the Mavericks include) and get an extra pick. That wouldn’t be a bad double dip for Memphis, which would get a pick for each taking and sending out Iguodala. It’s hard to see him helping the Grizzlies, who probably won’t be competitive next season.

The big unknown: Could Memphis do even better by trading Iguodala elsewhere?

Of course, the Grizzlies might not view it this way. They could value Iguodala as a mentor or maybe even a contributor on a team they believe to be ahead of schedule. In that case, a second-rounder and a few million of savings might not be enough.

But if Memphis wants to flip Iguodala for an asset and send him somewhere he has a better chance of winning, this Dallas offer looks like at least a solid starting point.

Report: People around NBA consider it ‘inevitability’ Thunder will trade Russell Westbrook to Heat

David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
There’s reportedly mutual interest between Russell Westbrook and the Heat. The Thunder are ready to trade Westbrook after heading toward rebuilding by sending Paul George to the Clippers.

Will Westbrook really land in Miami?

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

People around the league consider it an inevitability that he will wind up there at this point, too.

Maybe these people know only what’s public and are jumping to conclusions. But the possibility they know more is intriguing. Perhaps, a Westbrook-to-Heat trade is even further down the road than we realize.

It’d make a lot of sense.

Miami has the expensive players – Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Justise Winslow, Kelly Olynyk, Dion Waiters – to match salaries. The Heat are also trying to win now while stuck. Westbrook would provide a jolt.

The Thunder would shed Westbrook’s burdensome contract ($171,139,920 over the next four years) as the 30-year-old likely continues to decline. Oklahoma City probably wouldn’t need much return.

And Westbrook would probably like Miami, a destination market. After all he has meant to the Thunder, they’ll probably try to send him somewhere he prefers.

There are complications. The Heat are hard-capped and near their team-salary limit. Oklahoma City wants to shed payroll and avoid the repeater luxury tax. This would probably require a third team to take salary. Miami is also short on draft picks to trade (though reducing protections on a lottery-protected 2023 first-rounder already owed to the Thunder could work).

While nothing is certain, we should probably treat Westbrook-to-the-Heat as at least a likelihood.

Celtics waive 2016 No. 16 pick Guerschon Yabusele

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT
With roster spots at a premium, the Celtics seemingly prioritized players willing to spend another year overseas when drafting Nos. 16 and 23 in 2016. That wasn’t necessarily a mistake. There’s value in gaining rights to a player you don’t have to roster (or pay). But it narrows the pool of candidates and makes it less likely you’ll select a future contributor.

Boston took Guerschon Yabusele No. 16 and Ante Zizic No. 23. A year later, the Celtics signed both. Zizic got sent to the Cavaliers in the Kyrie Irving trade. Yabusele has gotten his chance in Boston but done little.

Now, with roster spots once again at a premium, the Celtics will waive Yabusele.

Celtics:

It’s rare for teams to cut such a high pick so quickly. Justin Patton (No. 16 pick in 2017) and Georgios Papagiannis (No. 13 pick in 2016) are the only other players picked so high in recent years not to reach the third season of their rookie-scale contract.

The Celtics had to decide on Yabusele’s 2019-20 team option last October. They surprisingly guaranteed his $3,117,240 salary for next season. So, Yabusele will still get that money (paid out over three years).

Boston didn’t have to waive Yabusele now. The Celtics could’ve brought him to training camp and hoped he surprised. But if they knew he didn’t have a future with them, they did him a favor by letting him loose now. Yabusele just hasn’t shown an ability to contribute in two NBA seasons.

Plus, if he signs elsewhere – even overseas – for more than $1,445,697, Boston can set off part of his remaining salary. This gives Yabusele a head start on finding another job.

The Celtics are comfortably over the cap and below the luxury-tax line. Eating Yabusele’s salary won’t really cost them. It just frees a roster spot for someone with a better chance of contributing.

Still, it’s a disappointing confirmation of a wasted draft pick.

Chauncey Billups: “Scoring 30 meant too much to ‘Melo”

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony remains an unsigned free agent.

In theory there are plenty of teams that could use him as a bench scorer, but if Anthony could accept that role he’d still be a Rocket. So he is working out at his gym while his agent trying to hustle up the right gig for him next season.

Chauncey Billups, a teammate of Anthony’s in Denver and New York, was on SiriusXM NBA Radio in Las Vegas at the Summer League and gave an honest assessment of Anthony’s career and why he isn’t on a team now.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s so crazy – I feel bad for [Anthony], and here’s why. ‘Melo was like a good teammate, man. ‘Melo practiced every day. He didn’t miss any games. Now the only thing I will say – and I’ve even told ‘Melo this – scoring 30 meant too much to ‘Melo. It meant too much because he could have games where he had 20, 22 [points], we win the game and he’s mad. He might have 36 and he’s in there, you know, we lose the game and he’s in there picking everybody up. Scoring 30 meant too much, but I think now you look, fast forward the tape, and the reason why he’s not in the league because he’s still worthy, is he hasn’t mentally taken that step back to say, ‘OK, I’ll come in and play against back-ups. I’ll try to help the team out. I know I might not be able to close, but I just want to help.’ Well, he’s not there yet.”

Billups, who has interviewed to be a GM in the league, sounded a lot like an NBA front office guy with that quote because ask teams about bringing in ‘Melo and the answer is some variation of that same sentiment. His game is that of a scoring bench player at this point in his career, but that’s not his mentality. It’s not a role he will accept.

If he doesn’t, he will spend another season watching NBA games on League Pass like the rest of us.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri says Kawhi Leonard was up front, maybe hints someone else wasn’t

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
A lot of people expected Kawhi Leonard to re-sign with Toronto.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri said he was confident.

But Leonard – in an unprecedentedly painful moment for a defending NBA champion – left for the Clippers.

Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun:

Ujiri might not have intended to imply anything.

But that sounds like a dig at someone.

The immediate guess: Leonard’s agent and uncle, Dennis Robertson. Robertson has been a mysterious figure through this whole saga that began with Leonard separating from the Spurs.

However, Ujiri was also reportedly negotiating with the Thunder about trading for Paul George and maybe Russell Westbrook. Maybe Ujiri meant something related to that.

Or maybe he didn’t mean anything at all.

But if he’s frustrated with someone, Ujiri is right not to dwell on it. After all, he just made DeMar DeRozan believe he wouldn’t be traded then dealt him for Leonard. This business can get ugly. Ujiri has to take the downs with the ups.