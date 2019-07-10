Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Magic reportedly to re-sign Khem Birch to two-year, $6 million contract

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
The Magic paid big money to Nikola Vucevic to return at center, four-years $100 million (although descending in costs each season, making it more tradable on the back end). Behind him is Mo Bamba, last year’s top 10 pick who didn’t play after Jan. 31 due to a leg injury and played just one game at the Las Vegas Summer League before shutting it down due to general soreness.

Looking to shore up the position, the Magic are bringing back Khem Birch, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That contract does not break the bank — or, more accurately, make them pay the tax — in Orlando.

Birch averaged just less than 13 minutes a game in the 50 Magic games he got in last season (most after Bamba went down with a leg injury), and he averaged an efficient 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds a night in those games. He was part of the Magic’s playoff push at the end of the season, giving them solid backup minutes behind the All-Star Vucevic.

This is a good pickup at a reasonable price for Orlando, and if Birch plays the next couple of seasons like he did the end of the last one his next contract is going to have more zeros on it than this one.

Kawhi Leonard signs two-plus-one contract with Clippers, can be free agent in 2021

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
This is all about the money.

Kawhi Leonard officially signed his Clipper contract on Wednesday and it is a 2+1 deal max deal, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

(Charania has good ties to the Leonard camp, no doubt this is accurate.)

This isn’t about Leonard and George switching teams in 2021, necessarily, it’s simply a good business decision. Right now Leonard’s max is 30 percent of the salary cap, however, in two years he hits 10 years of service and can get up to 35 percent of the salary cap. Right now that’s roughly projected to be a four-year, $196 million contract. Both George and Leonard will be eligible for that. They both want to get the bag. It’s that simple.

Steve Ballmer can afford those deals and the tax that comes with them (especially if he can get his new Clippers arena built in Inglewood near the soon-to-be-completed Rams stadium). Will they want to change teams in two years? Good luck projecting that far out. It’s on the table, but who knows what the landscape of the NBA will look like in 2021.

The bottom line for the Clippers: For the next two years they are contenders.

They will worry about breaking out the checkbook to keep it rolling when the time comes.

Step in and take a charge from Tacko Fall at your own risk (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Ouch.

Denver’s Brandon Goodwin made the right play and stepped in front of 7’7″ Tacko Fall in transition, and he drew the charge, but he paid the price for it and had to come out of the game for a while after this blow.

https://twitter.com/gswchris/status/1148777790809862150/video/1

Goodwin would re-enter the game.

Fall has been a fan favorite in Las Vegas — there were two guys dressed as tacos who showed up for Tuesday’s game — and “we want Tacko” chants have been a regular feature of Summer League games. Fall has averaged 7.3 points a game on 77 percent shooting because all his baskets are right at the rim. He’s also altered shots and drives just by his massive presence. He’s got a lot of work to do still to be an NBA player, but he’s been fun to watch.

Should Knicks fans be worried about R.J. Barrett? (Answer: No, it’s Summer League)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Just a little more than one year ago, Trae Young made his Summer League debut in Salt Lake City — and it was ugly. Young missed his first 10 shots, including going 0-of-7 from three with a couple of airballs. He finished the game 4-of-20 overall and 1-of-11 from three. His second game was not a whole lot better.

By the end of Summer League, he was finding a groove. Young stumbled a little again at the start of the NBA season as he adjusted to the length and speed of the game at that level, but by the end of the season he was pushing hard for Rookie of the Year honors.

Which is an object lesson for Knicks fans: R.J. Barrett has struggled in Las Vegas, but don’t read too much into it. This is Summer League, a new environment for players, one where coaches want to put their best players in different and uncomfortable situations to see how they react, and where things are far more like scrambling pickup game than an NBA contest.

No doubt Barrett put up some eye-popping bad numbers in his first couple of games, shooting 7-of-33 overall and having 10 turnovers to two assists.

On Tuesday night things were a little better, he was 6-of-14 with six assists (about half those buckets came at the end of a blowout game). He scored five of those six baskets on plays where he could muscle his way to the rim, something he did a lot at Duke. However, he also got his shot rejected driving the lane once and missed others on drives, he’s going to have to get stronger (as is true of most rookies). His jump shot is still fairly flat and not finding its way down, except for a late three off the dribble (his first made three in Vegas), but again saying a rookie needs to work on his shooting is true of almost everyone entering the league.

Don’t just take my word for it about giving players time, Ian Begley of SNY.tv  spoke to some scouts about Barrett through two games and they were not about to freak out.

“Of course the Knicks would like to see him come out and dominate in these games against guys who won’t be in the NBA. That’s what you’d expect from the No. 3 pick. But there’s no reason to sound any alarms,” one veteran scout said Monday. “He’s 19 and this is what Summer League – and his rookie season, really – is for. It’s about development and getting comfortable on an NBA floor.”

“He hasn’t looked explosive off the dribble… But he wasn’t overly fast at Duke. He did well in bullying opponents with his size and strength at that level. Can that translate well to the NBA? Or will he need to make adjustments? That’s another reason to not get overly excited about two Summer League games. He’s going to gain strength and can get faster over time.”

Rookies often struggle in Summer League and it’s no reflection of the player they will be. Let’s see where he is in a year — players who got regular NBA run the season before should be the best players on the floor at Summer League games the next season. Barrett may well be one of those guys next year, and a lesson for whatever fan base is freaking out about their rookie’s play.

 

Report: Minnesota will not match offer for Tyus Jones, who will head to Memphis

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2019, 7:44 AM EDT
Memphis found the magic number: One not too high to blow its budget, but one not so low that Minnesota would match.

The Timberwolves will not match the qualifying offer tendered point guard Tyus Jones by the Grizzlies, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The offer sheet is for $24 million but could get to $28 million with incentives.

Ja Morant will be the point guard of the future in Memphis, but behind him is was only De'Anthony Melton. Now the Grizzlies add a young player who has shown promise and averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists per game last season in nearly 23 minutes a night for the Timberwolves. Jones is not a great shooter (31.7 percent shooting from three last season, and a well below average 49.1 true shooting percentage) but he can run a team and will fit nicely in Memphis.